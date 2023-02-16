Presidents Day is upon us, and that means two things: having the day off from work, and using that time to shop at Wayfair for the hottest deals on all things kitchenware, furniture, appliances and more. Luckily, the retailer isn’t making us wait to get in on the good stuff. Starting right now, Wayfair is slashing its prices by up to 70% on all the brands you know and love from Cuisinart to Dyson and KitchenAid.
The best part? You’ll get fast and free shipping on orders over $35, with no code needed to take advantage of all their serious discounts. Check out our roundup of the best deals at Wayfair to shop this Presidents Day, or head to the website to peruse the (endless) selection of home goods at a fraction of the price.
Presidents Day decor deals
Nothing ties a room together quite like an area rug, and now you can grab this bestselling beauty with nearly 27,000 reviews for 74% off. The stain-resistant power-loomed rug with a jute backing comes in 35 varieties of different shapes, sizes and bright colors, so you’re bound to find the perfect fit for your unique space.
No floor space? No problem. With these floating shelves available at 18% off, you can display your treasured trinkets front and center. The shelves are available in four finishes from dark walnut to white and come with brackets that disappear when installed for a true floating look.
Table lamps add instant glam (and visibility) to low-lit areas. Brighten up your space with these minimalist yet sleek table lamps available in five magazine-worthy colorways like plated gold and brushed nickel. They feature a three-way switch and sit on an easy-to-style teardrop base.
Bring the outdoors inside with this lush and vibrant faux foliage broad-leafed tree that requires zero maintenance to look just right. Completing the look is a dark brown woven wood basket for that on-trend jungle look that’ll breathe new life into any space.
Presidents Day appliance deals
No matter how much time you spend in the kitchen, a KitchenAid stand mixer takes care of the elbow grease so you don’t have to. This cult-classic kitchen essential boasts an impressive 100,000 reviews, and comes in 17 colors like pistachio and lavender that add a pop of brightness to your countertops.
Skip the $7-a-day latte habit and turn your kitchen into a coffee shop with this highly discounted programmable DeLonghi brewer that whips up your favorite specialty coffee beverages in a flash. It keeps drinks piping hot with the included warmer tray, and you can practice all the latte art to your heart’s content with the included frothing wand.
Blend up nutritious and delicious smoothies, dips, soups, sauces, nut butters, spreads, ground spices, desserts and more with the push of a button using this fan-favorite NutriBullet. It comes with a portable travel cup for on-the-go sipping and offers three speeds for precise nutrient extraction.
Whether you’ve got pets that shed or film or dust coating your floors, there’s no mess the Dyson Ball Animal 3 can’t handle. With its built-in grooming tool, detangling technology and 50-foot reach, it’s the ultimate helping hand in helping you keep your home looking spotless.
Presidents Day cookware deals
Whether you’re building your kitchen collection from scratch or looking to replace an old set, this Rachael Ray cookware set at over 60% off makes for a wise investment. Its non-stick aluminum material is oven-safe, and the set contains everything you need to whip up a gourmet meal from skillets to saucepans and shatter-proof lids.
Knives are the foundation of any home chef’s arsenal, and this handy set fits the bill with its durable titanium-coated high carbon stainless steel construction and ergonomic handles. Coming in an ashwood block worthy of display, the santoku, steak and paring knives and more are as easy to use for meal prep as they are stunning to show off on your countertops.
With a dinnerware set this elegant, you’ll always be eager to get your feast on the table. Made from blue, green, gray and cream speckled glazed earthenware, this dinnerware set adds a laid-back vibe to any tablescape. It’s both dishwasher- and microwave-safe for no-fuss entertaining.
Presidents Day kitchen and dining deals
If your kitchen drawers are filled with mismatched cutlery, it’s time to level up with this sophisticated set from Lenox that serves 12 people with five pieces of cutlery each. Made of 18/10 stainless steel, it boasts a sleek mirrored finish that’ll look brand-new for years to come.
Whether you’re entertaining guests or tucking into a quick meal, there’s nothing more inviting than a rustic barstool. Put the final touches on your kitchen with this chic tufted barstool that’s over half off. It comes in French beige or gray, which complement nearly every color scheme.
With this sophisticated dining set made of a blend of solid and manufactured wood, you can now entertain on a budget. It comes in four stylish finishes from brown to cream, and boasts an elegant farmhouse aesthetic that’ll look timeless as trends evolve.
Presidents Day lighting and living room deals
This catch-all ottoman adds both fashion and function to your living room with its roomy interior for storing blankets and clutter, and cruelty-free vegan leather upholstery on which you can prop your feet on during movie nights. Bonus: It comes fully assembled, so you won’t need to lift a finger.
A leather couch is a serious investment any day of the week, but Wayfair’s Presidents Day sale makes it possible to upgrade your living room situation in a pinch. This midcentury modern stunner is 57% off and comes in camel, brown and navy with removable cushions stuffed with a cozy foam and polyester fill.
This industrial-style coffee table with over 15,000 reviews boasts a two-tiered design, making it possible to keep your essentials on hand while displaying your trinkets (or hiding clutter). It comes in five stunning finishes from natural pine brown to espresso.
Presidents Day bedroom and office deals
If your WFH setup is lacking, let this practical yet stylish desk with nearly 10,000 ratings be the finishing touch to your home office. It comes in 10 colorways to suit any design and features a handy drawer to store your office essentials.
Sweet dreams start with a sweet deal on a comfy, cozy upholstered bed. This version with 43,000 reviews features an on-trend yet timeless tufted headboard and a nailhead trim for a subtle dose of glamor.
With all the money saved on this top-rated dresser, you’ll be able to invest in a whole new wardrobe (or at least a new favorite piece). It comes in five elegant finishes from truffle to walnut, and features six handle-free roomy drawers that retract smoothly.