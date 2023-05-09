It’s officially patio season, and Wayfair is helping fill any gaps left in your outdoor space, from planters and outdoor patio furniture to lights and umbrellas. Right now you can save up to 50% on outdoor and patio furniture, accessories and more at The Big Outdoor Sale — just in time for backyard parties, barbecues and other warm weather gatherings.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best deals we’ve seen online on outdoor furniture and beyond. Take a look at our favorites from Wayfair’s latest sale below, then shop the rest of the sale here.

Juno Solid Wood Seating Group Wayfair This seating group can take care of your patio in one easy click, and the clean lines go with pretty much any style of house or balcony. Other colorways are also on sale for varying discounts, so click around to find your perfect shade. $750 $630 at Wayfair

Fleur Swing Lounger Wayfair This simple lounger poshes up the canvas beach chair you’re used to with an interlaced back and comfy head cushion inspired by midcentury design. $200 $140 at Wayfair

Wayfair Basics Outdoor String Light Wayfair Festive lights turn any backyard into a straight-up mood, adding some summertime cheer to the chill or more festive proceedings. $36 $29 at Wayfair

Permasteel Antique Patio Cooler Wayfair Not your usual outdoor-minded cooler, this patio cooler is all you need for your next barbecue or party — it comes in a ton of colors and holds up to 110 cans (plus ice). $300 $204 at Wayfair

Bushnell Bar Set Wayfair Maximize your balcony or deck space with this bar set, which lets you convert your railing into a place to perch drinks and snacks for aperitivo hour. $244 $208 at Wayfair

KitchenAid 68000 BTU Gas Grill Wayfair This stylish grill (you wouldn’t expect any less from KitchenAid) also delivers when it comes to firepower, with four burners that distribute even heat right away, plus a searing side burner for your steaks as well as anything you need to simmer, boil or sauté. $920 $764 at Wayfair

Jax Highball, Set of 4 Wayfair Your patio is the place to get a little funky with your dishware and glassware, and these colored highballs are perfect for summer cocktails. Choose from colors including an amber citrus, purple, pink and more. $31 $24 at Wayfair