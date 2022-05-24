Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale has finally arrived, and it’s a big one! Now through May 30, you’ll find more than 7,000 deals spread across every department.
Patio furniture starts at just $199, bedroom furniture at $99 and TV stands at a mere $80. Mattresses, bedding and storage are all marked down up to 60%, and you’ll also score half-off kitchen and dining furniture, 70% off area rugs and 30% off select GE appliances.
Get started by shopping our roundup of Wayfair’s best Memorial Day deals below.
Appliances
GE Freestanding Gas Range with Griddle
$849 $679 at Wayfair
GE’s gas range comes in both black and white finishes and boasts nearly 9,000 five-star ratings. Sealed burners make for easy cleaning, while the included griddle is perfect for Sunday morning pancakes.
Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Heater and Remote
$649.99 $468.02 at Wayfair
Portable ACs are lifesavers for rooms that can’t accommodate traditional window units. Black + Decker’s powerful model is big enough to cool down large spaces and will double as a heater in the cooler months.
GE Energy Star French Door Refrigerator
$2,399 $1,599 at Wayfair
Love shopping in bulk? GE’s ultra-spacious fridge has plenty of room for all your groceries and comes in a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish.
GE Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
$459 $287 at Wayfair
This microwave uses a sensor to calibrate ideal cook time and temperature. It also has an ingenious melt mode for gently heating things like butter and chocolate.
GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
$207.90 $166.56 at Wayfair
Keep your home office or bedroom cool this summer with GE’s compact window air conditioner.
Patio furniture
Sol 72 Merlyn Wicker/Rattan Seating Group
$2,949.99 $2,029.99 at Wayfair
With a sectional, ottoman, club chair and two end tables, this top-rated seating set has space for the whole family — plus snacks! The included cushions come in multiple UV-resistant finishes, while the furniture’s aluminum bases are wrapped in weather-proofed rattan.
Zipcode Design Mcdougal Market Umbrella
$128.99 $99.99 at Wayfair
Zipcode design’s rust-resistant, 11-foot umbrella tilts at the push of a button to provide shade all day long.
Mercury Row Melissus Square 4-Person Dining Set
$1,026 $449 at Wayfair
Don’t have a ton of outdoor space? No problem: This dining set has a small footprint, making it ideal for compact porches and patios. The set comes in multiple finishes, and the slat construction makes for fast drying after unexpected summer showers.
Rosecliff Heights Lopes Adirondack Chair, Set of 2
$699.99 $299.99 at Wayfair
Score more than 50% these top-rated Adirondack chairs, which are made from all-weather plastic and fold up for easy storage.
Etta Avenue Mirabel Long Reclining Chaise Lounge, Set of 2
$2,249.95 $609.99 at Wayfair
These stackable wicker chaise lounges recline to five different positions for ultimate poolside comfort.
Wade Logan Martz Plastic Resin Side Table
$150 $53.99 at Wayfair
Keep drinks and snacks on-hand with this chic side table, which will stay in place thanks to non-skid rubber caps on each leg.
Loon Peak Jonathan Rectangular 4-Person Dining Set
$483.75 $262.99 at Wayfair
We love the classic feel of this dining set, which comes with a 55-inch picnic table and two benches made from sustainable Yellow Pine.
Grills
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner Liquid Propane Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet
$599.99 $452.18 at Wayfair
Royal Gourmet’s striking blue grill offers a whopping 855-square-feet of cooking space — enough to cook 21 burgers at a time — plus a removable grease tray, one-button ignition and built-in temperature monitor.
Landmann 26-inch Wood Pellet Grill
$499.99 $390.54 at Wayfair
Landmann’s wood pellet grill will infuse your food with plenty of smoky flavor. Digital temperature control also makes cooking easy for novice and expert grillers alike.
Kenmore 3-Burner Free-Standing Liquid Propane Grill
$444.97 $319.99 at Wayfair
Who knew a grill could be so stylish? With its folding shelves and tank-concealing base, Kenmore’s compact, retro grill is also ideal for small spaces.
Kitchen and dining
Cuisinart SM-50R 12-Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer
$460 $215.64 at Wayfair
No home baker’s kitchen is complete without a great stand mixer — and this one happens to be our pick for best budget stand mixer. Now’s your chance to save more than 50% on Cuisinart’s top-rated option, which comes with a pouring shield, dough hook, flat beater and whisk.
Rachael Ray Hard Enamel 14-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
$300 $129.99 at Wayfair
Score a fantastic deal on this 14-piece cookware set, which comes with everything you need to roast, simmer, sear and saute — all finished in your choice of six vibrant colors.
Wayfair Basics Tablecloth
$46.99 $21.99 at Wayfair
Reversible, wrinkle-resistant and offered in more than 30 colors, Wayfair’s machine-washable tablecloth is perfect for everything from dinner parties to date nights.
Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser
$51.99 $30.02 at Wayfair
Keep cereal fresh and help teach kids to serve themselves with this adorable addition to the kitchen counter. While designed for cereal, you can also use it for other dry goods like nuts or grains.
Towle Silversmiths Wave 42-Piece Flatware Set
$195 $93.80 at Wayfair
It’s time to replace all those mismatched forks and knives cluttering your cutlery drawer. This 42-piece flatware set from Towle Silversmiths comes with service for eight, all crafted from stainless steel that’s lightweight, elegant and most importantly, dishwasher safe.
Rev-A-Shelf 2-Tier Pots and Pans Cookware Cabinet Organizer
$339.99 $176.99 at Wayfair
Stop making a mess (and a racket) every time you need to grab a pan with this cabinet organizer, designed to keep your cookware lids organized and easily accessible.
Bedding
Latitude Run Polyester Down Alternative Comforter
$59.99 $29.77 at Wayfair
A fluffy polyester fill and microfiber cover make Latitude Run’s highly-rated comforter both cozy and perfect for those with allergies.
House of Hampton Dasean Microfiber Traditional Comforter Set
$60.04 $41.80 at Wayfair
Add some instant elegance to the bedroom with House of Hampton’s comforter set, which comes with a comforter and two shams in a classic pintuck design.
Three Posts Cynthiana Luxury Ultra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set
$99.99 $26.99 at Wayfair
These sheets are made from double-brushed microfiber, which is wrinkle-resistant, hypoallergenic and supremely smooth.
Tommy Bahama Cotton Reversible 3-Piece Quilt Set
$160 $70.32 at Wayfair
Tommy Bahama’s classic white set comes with two fully reversible shams and a quilt, which you can use alone on warm nights or as extra bedding in chilly weather.
August Grove Timote Microfiber Reversible Traditional 3-Piece Quilt Set
$160 $46.99 at Wayfair
This floral quilt is machine washable, making it as low maintenance as it is lovely.
Decor
17 Stories Kazuhiko Desk Lamp
$49.99 $26.99 at Wayfair
We love the industrial look of this iron and glass lamp, perfect for your home office or nightstand.
Union Rustic Giannini Geometric Area Rug
$29 From $21.99 at Wayfair
This geometric rug comes in a huge range of shapes and sizes and boasts more than 37,000 five-star ratings, with customers praising the rug for being soft, comfortable and easy to clean.
Mistana Brandt Oriental Area Rug
$48 From $21.99 at Wayfair
Add some boho vibes to your decor with this sturdy, Persian-inspired rug from Mistana, made from stain-resistant material and designed for high-traffic areas.
Mercury Row Mod Pos Wrapped Canvas Art
$36.99 $22.99 at Wayfair
Made with artist-grade materials and fade resistant inks, this contemporary wall art will add some warmth and color to your home for years to come.
Mercury Row Martinsen Full Length Mirror
$147 $96.99 at Wayfair
Whether you mount it on the wall or leave it free-standing, this beautiful mirror will add some glamor to any room in the house.
Furniture
Mercury Row Perdue Sleeper Sofa
$865 $409.99 at Wayfair
Mercury Row’s stunning velvet sofa comes in seven shades and folds down into a comfy bed for houseguests (or just some ultra comfy Netflixing).
Foundstone Gwen 22-inch End Table
$315 $122.99 at Wayfair
Metal accents add some industrial edge to this top-rated end table, which comes in six wood food finishes. Customers praise the table for being sturdy and easy to assemble.
Mercury Row Ahart Frame Coffee Table
$519.09 $266.99 at Wayfair
A uniquely gorgeous centerpiece for your living room, crafted from mango wood and iron.
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Guadalupe TV Stand
$229.99 $144.99 at Wayfair
This rustic stand fits TVs up to 65 inches and features convenient side cabinets plus a built-in soundbar shelf.
Greyleigh Cainsville Coffee Table
$449 $185.99 at Wayfair
Greyleigh’s chic coffee table has a convenient lower shelf that’s perfect for stashing extra blankets, board games and more.
Andover Mills Matheney Platform Bed
$259 $156.86 at Wayfair
We love this bed’s minimalist, vintage-inspired design — and the fact that it doesn’t require a foundation or boxspring.