Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale has finally arrived, and it’s a big one! Now through May 30, you’ll find more than 7,000 deals spread across every department.

Patio furniture starts at just $199, bedroom furniture at $99 and TV stands at a mere $80. Mattresses, bedding and storage are all marked down up to 60%, and you’ll also score half-off kitchen and dining furniture, 70% off area rugs and 30% off select GE appliances.

Get started by shopping our roundup of Wayfair’s best Memorial Day deals below.

$849 $679 at Wayfair

GE 30-inch 5-cubic-foot Freestanding Gas Range with Griddle. Wayfair

GE’s gas range comes in both black and white finishes and boasts nearly 9,000 five-star ratings. Sealed burners make for easy cleaning, while the included griddle is perfect for Sunday morning pancakes.

$649.99 $468.02 at Wayfair

Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Heater and Remote Wayfair

Portable ACs are lifesavers for rooms that can’t accommodate traditional window units. Black + Decker’s powerful model is big enough to cool down large spaces and will double as a heater in the cooler months.

$2,399 $1,599 at Wayfair

GE 36-inch Energy Star French Door Refrigerator. Wayfair

Love shopping in bulk? GE’s ultra-spacious fridge has plenty of room for all your groceries and comes in a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish.

$459 $287 at Wayfair

GE 1.7-cubic-foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking Wayfair

This microwave uses a sensor to calibrate ideal cook time and temperature. It also has an ingenious melt mode for gently heating things like butter and chocolate.

$207.90 $166.56 at Wayfair

GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner. Wayfair

Keep your home office or bedroom cool this summer with GE’s compact window air conditioner.

$2,949.99 $2,029.99 at Wayfair

Sol 72 Merlyn Wicker/Rattan Seating Group Wayfair

With a sectional, ottoman, club chair and two end tables, this top-rated seating set has space for the whole family — plus snacks! The included cushions come in multiple UV-resistant finishes, while the furniture’s aluminum bases are wrapped in weather-proofed rattan.

$128.99 $99.99 at Wayfair

Zipcode Design Mcdougal Market Umbrella Wayfair

Zipcode design’s rust-resistant, 11-foot umbrella tilts at the push of a button to provide shade all day long.

$1,026 $449 at Wayfair

Mercury Row Melissus Square 4-Person Dining Set. Wayfair

Don’t have a ton of outdoor space? No problem: This dining set has a small footprint, making it ideal for compact porches and patios. The set comes in multiple finishes, and the slat construction makes for fast drying after unexpected summer showers.

$699.99 $299.99 at Wayfair

Rosecliff Heights Lopes Adirondack Chair Wayfair

Score more than 50% these top-rated Adirondack chairs, which are made from all-weather plastic and fold up for easy storage.

$2,249.95 $609.99 at Wayfair

Etta Avenue Mirabel Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Wayfair

These stackable wicker chaise lounges recline to five different positions for ultimate poolside comfort.

$150 $53.99 at Wayfair

Wade Logan Martz Plastic Resin Side Table Wayfair

Keep drinks and snacks on-hand with this chic side table, which will stay in place thanks to non-skid rubber caps on each leg.

$483.75 $262.99 at Wayfair

Loon Peak Jonathan Rectangular 4-Person Dining Set Wayfair

We love the classic feel of this dining set, which comes with a 55-inch picnic table and two benches made from sustainable Yellow Pine.

$599.99 $452.18 at Wayfair

Royal Gourmet 6-Burner Liquid Propane Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet Wayfair

Royal Gourmet’s striking blue grill offers a whopping 855-square-feet of cooking space — enough to cook 21 burgers at a time — plus a removable grease tray, one-button ignition and built-in temperature monitor.

$499.99 $390.54 at Wayfair

Landmann 26-inch Wood Pellet Grill Wayfair

Landmann’s wood pellet grill will infuse your food with plenty of smoky flavor. Digital temperature control also makes cooking easy for novice and expert grillers alike.

$444.97 $319.99 at Wayfair

Kenmore 3-Burner Free-Standing Liquid Propane Grill Wayfair

Who knew a grill could be so stylish? With its folding shelves and tank-concealing base, Kenmore’s compact, retro grill is also ideal for small spaces.

$460 $215.64 at Wayfair

Cuisinart 12-Speed 5.5-quart Stand Mixer. Wayfair

No home baker’s kitchen is complete without a great stand mixer — and this one happens to be our pick for best budget stand mixer. Now’s your chance to save more than 50% on Cuisinart’s top-rated option, which comes with a pouring shield, dough hook, flat beater and whisk.

$300 $129.99 at Wayfair

Rachael Ray Hard Enamel 14-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set Wayfair

Score a fantastic deal on this 14-piece cookware set, which comes with everything you need to roast, simmer, sear and saute — all finished in your choice of six vibrant colors.

$46.99 $21.99 at Wayfair

Wayfair Basics Tablecloth Wayfair

Reversible, wrinkle-resistant and offered in more than 30 colors, Wayfair’s machine-washable tablecloth is perfect for everything from dinner parties to date nights.

$51.99 $30.02 at Wayfair

Zevro Double Cereal Dispenser Wayfair

Keep cereal fresh and help teach kids to serve themselves with this adorable addition to the kitchen counter. While designed for cereal, you can also use it for other dry goods like nuts or grains.

$195 $93.80 at Wayfair

Towle Silversmiths Wave 42-Piece Flatware Set Wayfair

It’s time to replace all those mismatched forks and knives cluttering your cutlery drawer. This 42-piece flatware set from Towle Silversmiths comes with service for eight, all crafted from stainless steel that’s lightweight, elegant and most importantly, dishwasher safe.

$339.99 $176.99 at Wayfair

Rev-A-Shelf 2-Tier Pots and Pans Cookware Cabinet Organizer. Wayfair

Stop making a mess (and a racket) every time you need to grab a pan with this cabinet organizer, designed to keep your cookware lids organized and easily accessible.

$59.99 $29.77 at Wayfair

Latitude Run Polyester Down Alternative Comforter Wayfair

A fluffy polyester fill and microfiber cover make Latitude Run’s highly-rated comforter both cozy and perfect for those with allergies.

$60.04 $41.80 at Wayfair

House of Hampton Dasean Microfiber Traditional Comforter Set Wayfair

Add some instant elegance to the bedroom with House of Hampton’s comforter set, which comes with a comforter and two shams in a classic pintuck design.

$99.99 $26.99 at Wayfair

Three Posts Cynthiana Luxury Ultra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set Wayfair

These sheets are made from double-brushed microfiber, which is wrinkle-resistant, hypoallergenic and supremely smooth.

$160 $70.32 at Wayfair

Tommy Bahama Standard Cotton 136 TC Reversible 3 Piece Quilt Set Wayfair

Tommy Bahama’s classic white set comes with two fully reversible shams and a quilt, which you can use alone on warm nights or as extra bedding in chilly weather.

$160 $46.99 at Wayfair

August Grove Timote Microfiber Reversible Traditional 3 Piece Quilt Set Wayfair

This floral quilt is machine washable, making it as low maintenance as it is lovely.

$49.99 $26.99 at Wayfair

17 Stories Kazuhiko 19-inch Desk Lamp Wayfair

We love the industrial look of this iron and glass lamp, perfect for your home office or nightstand.

$29 From $21.99 at Wayfair

Union Rustic Giannini Geometric Area Rug Wayfair

This geometric rug comes in a huge range of shapes and sizes and boasts more than 37,000 five-star ratings, with customers praising the rug for being soft, comfortable and easy to clean.

$48 From $21.99 at Wayfair

Mistana Brandt Oriental Area Rug Wayfair

Add some boho vibes to your decor with this sturdy, Persian-inspired rug from Mistana, made from stain-resistant material and designed for high-traffic areas.

$36.99 $22.99 at Wayfair

Mercury Row Mod Pos I Wrapped Canvas Art Wayfair

Made with artist-grade materials and fade resistant inks, this contemporary wall art will add some warmth and color to your home for years to come.

$147 $96.99 at Wayfair

Mercury Row Martinsen Full Length Mirror. Wayfair

Whether you mount it on the wall or leave it free-standing, this beautiful mirror will add some glamor to any room in the house.

$865 $409.99 at Wayfair

Mercury Row Perdue Sleeper Sofa Wayfair

Mercury Row’s stunning velvet sofa comes in seven shades and folds down into a comfy bed for houseguests (or just some ultra comfy Netflixing).

$315 $122.99 at Wayfair

Foundstone Gwen 22-inch End Table Wayfair

Metal accents add some industrial edge to this top-rated end table, which comes in six wood food finishes. Customers praise the table for being sturdy and easy to assemble.

$519.09 $266.99 at Wayfair

Mercury Row Ahart Frame Coffee Table. Wayfair

A uniquely gorgeous centerpiece for your living room, crafted from mango wood and iron.

$229.99 $144.99 at Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Guadalupe TV Stand Wayfair

This rustic stand fits TVs up to 65 inches and features convenient side cabinets plus a built-in soundbar shelf.

$449 $185.99 at Wayfair

Greyleigh Cainsville Coffee Table Wayfair

Greyleigh’s chic coffee table has a convenient lower shelf that’s perfect for stashing extra blankets, board games and more.

$259 $156.86 at Wayfair

Andover Mills Matheney Platform Bed Wayfair

We love this bed’s minimalist, vintage-inspired design — and the fact that it doesn’t require a foundation or boxspring.