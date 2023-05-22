wayfair memorial day lead 2023.jpg
Brett Furdock/CNN Underscored

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

Wayfair is our go-to any day of the week for its unmatched selection of decor, dining, appliances and everything in between. On this special occasion of Memorial Day, the retailer is slashing its prices by up to 70%.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade that grill just in time for summer entertaining or redecorate your living space on a serious budget, here are the best products to shop from Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale from some of our favorite brands like Weber, Samsung, Cuisinart, Vitamix and more.

Wayfair Memorial Day bedroom deals

AllModern Grady Solid Wood Nightstand
AllModern Grady Solid Wood Nightstand cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

To imbue your space with a dash of mid-century modern chic, look no further than this versatile nightstand available in three finishes with angled retro legs and two roomy drawers on smooth gliders. 

$245 $176 at Wayfair
Zipcode Design Grantville 5-Drawer Dresser
Zipcode Design Grantville 5-Drawer Dresser cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

 This five-drawer dresser with included wall anchoring, now over half off, is a great way to take advantage of vertical space while concealing clutter in your bedroom. 

$322 From $140 at Wayfair
Mercer41 Chadlee Upholstered Daybed
Mercer41 Chadlee Upholstered Daybed cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Whether you’re looking to furnish your guest bedroom or make intelligent use of your living room space, this practical yet stylish daybed available in several velvet or linen upholstery colorways is sure to come in handy day or night.

$649 $306 at Wayfair
Mercury Row Briaroaks Queen Upholstered 3-Piece Bedroom Set
Mercury Row Briaroaks Queen Upholstered 3-Piece Bedroom Set cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

For the cost of a fancy dress, you can grab this three-piece bedroom set including a plush low-profile queen bed with comfy tufting and two mid-century modern nightstands that’ll suit every bedroom décor scheme. 

$800 $280 at Wayfair
Etta Avenue Brixton 6-Drawer Dresser
Etta Avenue Brixton 6-Drawer Dresser cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

The mirrored furniture trend is a great way to make any room feel incredibly luxurious. Now, you can score this elegant six-drawer dresser featuring a hand-rubbed antique finish and included wall anchor at 46% off. 

$1,419 $760 at Wayfair

Wayfair Memorial Day outdoors deals

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit
Bonfire 2.0 Wood Burning Fire Pit wayfair cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Nothing adds to your outdoor ambiance quite like this wood burning fire pit that leaves very little smoke while you cook up a couple s’mores or share spooky stories. We love it for the way it includes a removable ash pan making cleanup is a breeze.

Read our review
$350 $300 at Wayfair
Wade Logan Anushri Metal 5-Person Seating Set
Wade Logan Anushri Metal 5-Person Seating Set cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Score 71% off this gorgeous outdoor seating set made with weather-resistant Sunbrella fabric that comes with a sofa, two swivel rocking chairs, two ottomans, a coffee table and a side table. Its high-density foam cushions will keep you comfortable for hours out in the sun. 

$9,710 $2,850 at Wayfair
Latitude Run Spirit Square 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set
Latitude Run Spirit Square 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

This basic yet highly functional outdoor dining set, now over 50% off, is a perfect way to allow the gang to dine al fresco with its quick-drying and foldable chairs and easy-to-clean glass table.

$345 $170 at Wayfair
Backyard X-Scapes Bamboo Privacy Screen
Backyard X-Scapes Bamboo Privacy Screen cnnu v2 cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Nothing can ruin a backyard hangout quite like prying neighbors. Keep the vibes intimate with this highly discounted six-foot high bamboo privacy screen that also adds to your patio’s rustic-boho aesthetic. It comes in three widths and is pre-assembled.

$133 From $84 at Wayfair
Weber Spirit II E-310 Grill
Weber Spirit II E-310 Grill cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

We’re big fans of all things Weber here at Underscored, and now you can upgrade your grill with this beast of a barbecue made with cast iron and stainless steel ideal for compact spaces with ample side storage for your trays and cooking spices.

$669 $569 at Wayfair

Wayfair Memorial Day kitchen deals

Best Tested
Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer
Cuisinart 12-Speed 5.5-quart Stand Mixer.
Cuisinart 12-Speed 5.5-quart Stand Mixer.
Wayfair

Whip up all your favorite meals and desserts with our favorite affordable stand mixer, now a cool 63% off. We love it for its powerful 12-speed motor that works quickly through the thickest of dough consistencies and how it’s comparable to pricier models.

Read our review
$460 $170 at Wayfair
Samsung 24-Inch Smart Built-In Dishwasher
Samsung 24-Inch Smart Built-In Dishwasher cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Once you invest in this smart dishwasher that uses linear sliding to coat every single corner of your dishes, you’ll never go back to hand washing. It’s fingerprint-resistant, features a digital touchscreen and is Bluetooth-compatible for remote washing control.

$1,299 $829 at Wayfair
Best Tested
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

One of our favorite airfryers does it all — it air fries without the need for oil, bakes, roasts, reheats, dehydrates and more, and you can now grab it for 57% off. 

Read our review
$555 $240 at Wayfair
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Widely deemed the Ferrari of blenders, this 10-speed Vitamix provides unparalleled blending power, allowing you to puree, chop, blend and more in a 1.4-liter cup ideal for meal prep.

$450 $350 at Wayfair
Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set
Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Guests will ask if you picked up this charming dinnerware set for four in a remote Italian village, but you can proudly tell them you got it for 70% off at the Wayfair Memorial Day sale.

$310 $92 at Wayfair

Wayfair Memorial Day decor deals

Willa Arlo Interiors Arcuri Tray
Willa Arlo Interiors Arcuri Tray cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

This classy decorative tray isn’t only a great way to organize your tabletop clutter, but to serve meals, prevent drink or plant spills and more. Plus, it comes in dozens of stunning colorways to suit your unique decor taste.

$53 $37 at Wayfair
Mercer41 Agate Non-Skid Bookends (Set of 2)
Mercer41 Agate Non-Skid Bookends (Set of 2) cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Whether you’re into crystals, books or both, you’ll love these decorative bookends in a deep sapphire blue natural agate stone that’ll look perfect perched on a bookshelf or console table. 

$55 $43 at Wayfair
Ribbon Sculpture Accent Piece
Ribbon Sculpture Accent Piece cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Give your entryway or dining room the appeal of a museum with this abstract ribbon sculpture accent piece available in a black or gold finish, now a total steal at 76% off.

$98 $23 at Wayfair
Mercury Row Samsel Handmade Ceramic Table Vase
Mercury Row Samsel Handmade Ceramic Table Vase cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Be prepared to receive a bouquet of blooms with these three stunning mismatched handmade ceramic vases now 59% off. Ideal for both indoor or outdoor use, you’ll find infinite ways to style them.

$180 $73 at Wayfair
Primrue 30-Inch Artificial Monstera Plant
Primrue 30-Inch Artificial Monstera Plant cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

For year-round effortless tropical vibes, grab this bright artificial Monstera plant featuring lush heart-shaped leaves in an included neutral vase for 59% off.

$130 $43 at Wayfair

Wayfair Memorial Day bathroom deals

Kohler Aluminum Medicine Cabinet
Kohler Aluminum Medicine Cabinet cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

 Whether you’ve got mountains of products or are low on bathroom storage space, you’re bound to appreciate this minimalist medicine cabinet with the option of recessed or surface mounted installation, now over half off. 

$265 $120 at Wayfair
Wayfair Basics Botkin Over the Toilet Storage
Wayfair Basics Botkin Over the Toilet Storage cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Make intelligent use of the space above your toilet with this handy cabinet system complete with shelves, two doors to conceal clutter and plenty of clearance for toilets of all heights.

$130 $89 at Wayfair
Wrought Studio Taylah Ceramic Bathroom Accessory Set
Wrought Studio Taylah Ceramic Bathroom Accessory Set cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Give your bathroom countertops a streamlined look with this four-piece accessory set in an on-trend marble design for your hand soaps, lotions, rinsing water, toothbrushes and more.

$25 $20 at Wayfair
Happimess 3.2-Gallon Steel Step On Waste Basket
Happimess 3.2-Gallon Steel Step On Waste Basket cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

For a whopping 84% off, grab this discrete waste basket with a step-on opening mechanism, included liner and four cool colorways.

$215 $34 at Wayfair
Sorbus Makeup and Jewelry Cosmetic Organizer
Sorbus Makeup and Jewelry Cosmetic Organizer cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

Clear up your bathroom counters with this highly rated cosmetics and jewelry organizer. It’s multi-tiered, transparent so you can easily identify your products and will make getting ready in the morning infinitely easier.

$57 $31 at Wayfair