Wayfair is our go-to any day of the week for its unmatched selection of decor, dining, appliances and everything in between. On this special occasion of Memorial Day, the retailer is slashing its prices by up to 70%.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade that grill just in time for summer entertaining or redecorate your living space on a serious budget, here are the best products to shop from Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale from some of our favorite brands like Weber, Samsung, Cuisinart, Vitamix and more.
Wayfair Memorial Day bedroom deals
To imbue your space with a dash of mid-century modern chic, look no further than this versatile nightstand available in three finishes with angled retro legs and two roomy drawers on smooth gliders.
This five-drawer dresser with included wall anchoring, now over half off, is a great way to take advantage of vertical space while concealing clutter in your bedroom.
Whether you’re looking to furnish your guest bedroom or make intelligent use of your living room space, this practical yet stylish daybed available in several velvet or linen upholstery colorways is sure to come in handy day or night.
For the cost of a fancy dress, you can grab this three-piece bedroom set including a plush low-profile queen bed with comfy tufting and two mid-century modern nightstands that’ll suit every bedroom décor scheme.
The mirrored furniture trend is a great way to make any room feel incredibly luxurious. Now, you can score this elegant six-drawer dresser featuring a hand-rubbed antique finish and included wall anchor at 46% off.
Wayfair Memorial Day outdoors deals
Nothing adds to your outdoor ambiance quite like this wood burning fire pit that leaves very little smoke while you cook up a couple s’mores or share spooky stories. We love it for the way it includes a removable ash pan making cleanup is a breeze.
Score 71% off this gorgeous outdoor seating set made with weather-resistant Sunbrella fabric that comes with a sofa, two swivel rocking chairs, two ottomans, a coffee table and a side table. Its high-density foam cushions will keep you comfortable for hours out in the sun.
This basic yet highly functional outdoor dining set, now over 50% off, is a perfect way to allow the gang to dine al fresco with its quick-drying and foldable chairs and easy-to-clean glass table.
Nothing can ruin a backyard hangout quite like prying neighbors. Keep the vibes intimate with this highly discounted six-foot high bamboo privacy screen that also adds to your patio’s rustic-boho aesthetic. It comes in three widths and is pre-assembled.
We’re big fans of all things Weber here at Underscored, and now you can upgrade your grill with this beast of a barbecue made with cast iron and stainless steel ideal for compact spaces with ample side storage for your trays and cooking spices.
Wayfair Memorial Day kitchen deals
Whip up all your favorite meals and desserts with our favorite affordable stand mixer, now a cool 63% off. We love it for its powerful 12-speed motor that works quickly through the thickest of dough consistencies and how it’s comparable to pricier models.
Once you invest in this smart dishwasher that uses linear sliding to coat every single corner of your dishes, you’ll never go back to hand washing. It’s fingerprint-resistant, features a digital touchscreen and is Bluetooth-compatible for remote washing control.
One of our favorite airfryers does it all — it air fries without the need for oil, bakes, roasts, reheats, dehydrates and more, and you can now grab it for 57% off.
Widely deemed the Ferrari of blenders, this 10-speed Vitamix provides unparalleled blending power, allowing you to puree, chop, blend and more in a 1.4-liter cup ideal for meal prep.
Guests will ask if you picked up this charming dinnerware set for four in a remote Italian village, but you can proudly tell them you got it for 70% off at the Wayfair Memorial Day sale.
Wayfair Memorial Day decor deals
This classy decorative tray isn’t only a great way to organize your tabletop clutter, but to serve meals, prevent drink or plant spills and more. Plus, it comes in dozens of stunning colorways to suit your unique decor taste.
Whether you’re into crystals, books or both, you’ll love these decorative bookends in a deep sapphire blue natural agate stone that’ll look perfect perched on a bookshelf or console table.
Give your entryway or dining room the appeal of a museum with this abstract ribbon sculpture accent piece available in a black or gold finish, now a total steal at 76% off.
Be prepared to receive a bouquet of blooms with these three stunning mismatched handmade ceramic vases now 59% off. Ideal for both indoor or outdoor use, you’ll find infinite ways to style them.
For year-round effortless tropical vibes, grab this bright artificial Monstera plant featuring lush heart-shaped leaves in an included neutral vase for 59% off.
Wayfair Memorial Day bathroom deals
Whether you’ve got mountains of products or are low on bathroom storage space, you’re bound to appreciate this minimalist medicine cabinet with the option of recessed or surface mounted installation, now over half off.
Make intelligent use of the space above your toilet with this handy cabinet system complete with shelves, two doors to conceal clutter and plenty of clearance for toilets of all heights.
Give your bathroom countertops a streamlined look with this four-piece accessory set in an on-trend marble design for your hand soaps, lotions, rinsing water, toothbrushes and more.
For a whopping 84% off, grab this discrete waste basket with a step-on opening mechanism, included liner and four cool colorways.
Clear up your bathroom counters with this highly rated cosmetics and jewelry organizer. It’s multi-tiered, transparent so you can easily identify your products and will make getting ready in the morning infinitely easier.