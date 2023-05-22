Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

Wayfair is our go-to any day of the week for its unmatched selection of decor, dining, appliances and everything in between. On this special occasion of Memorial Day, the retailer is slashing its prices by up to 70%.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade that grill just in time for summer entertaining or redecorate your living space on a serious budget, here are the best products to shop from Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale from some of our favorite brands like Weber, Samsung, Cuisinart, Vitamix and more.

Wayfair Memorial Day bedroom deals

Wayfair Memorial Day outdoors deals

Wayfair Memorial Day kitchen deals

Wayfair Memorial Day decor deals

Wayfair Memorial Day bathroom deals