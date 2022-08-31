We’ve been waiting for Wayfair’s Labor Day sale to kick off, and now that it finally has, you can bet that we were among the first to be checking out the virtual shelves. Since there are literally thousands of items to sift through, we’ve done the hard work and are thrilled to recommend some of our favorite picks and best deals from the sale. All of the items have a higher than 4.5 rating too, so you know it’s a quality way to spend that hard-earned cash.

Everything from kitchen appliances, lighting, mattresses and furniture for every room is massively discounted right now. Shop just-discounted items or browse the warehouse clearout — whether you’re upgrading your kitchen, moving into a new apartment or totally overhauling your bedroom, you’ll find plenty of discounts. Read on for 26 of our favorite picks from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. Looking for more deals? Check out our roundup of all the best Labor Day weekend savings.

Cooking and bakeware deals

$564.95 $439.95 at Wayfair

If you’re leaning into the coastal grandmother trend this summer, let this Le Creuset be your guidepost. It’s a little fancy in a cozy way, and the ocean blue colorway is spot on.

$84.99 $65.67 at Wayfair

Not only is this cookware pretty in pale blue, but the textured surface has a purpose: It encourages airflow while your efforts get to that perfect golden color in the oven. The set comes with two baking sheets, three cake pans, a muffin pan and a loaf pan, so you’re outfitted for most tasks ahead.

$429.99 $156.53 at Wayfair

With four pots and two pans ringing up at just about $150, this set will get you through a dinner with cookware to spare — and it looks great on hanging against a grid or on open shelving, too.

$239.99 $129.99 at Wayfair

This frying pan can go from stovetop to oven no problem — and it’s made for cooking at high heat. The 10-inch size is a great all-purpose option to have on hand for whatever kitchen project is on your plate, and its dishwasher-safe material makes cleanup easy, too.

$60 $20.99 at Wayfair

This baker is great for everything from casseroles to pasta bakes and more — and it’s pretty enough to show off for the holiday meals ahead, too. (And yes, it’s dishwasher safe!).

$79.50 $49.90 at Wayfair

Lodge’s handy two-fer is on the heavy side, sure, but this massively popular cast iron maker has given us a deal over Labor Day with its saucepan and lid-that-doubles-as-a-skillet combo. Right now you’ll save almost 40%, meaning you pay less than $50 for two cast iron pans you can use forever.

Furniture and mattress deals

$419.99 $225.99 at Wayfair

This slim, minimalist bookshelf looks great with almost any decor, would look amazing on its own or joined up and is perfect for compact spaces. Right now it’s almost half off, so don’t wait to get your library wall going.

$659.50 $293.99 at Wayfair

This extra-wide arm chair is perfect for cozy afternoons with a book — and its pop of mid-century modern styling in navy or gray upholstery can complement a range of decor.

$1,695 $1,445 at Wayfair

Casper is one of the biggest names in the mattress game, and part of the reason for that is right here. The brand’s original medium-firm mattress continues to be top-rated for sleep, thanks to low motion transfer and its cooling technology. It’s compatible with an adjustable bed base if you want to switch it up, too.

$869 $289.99 at Wayfair

This foam mattress is all about hug-like support and distributing your weight evenly, so you wake up each morning feeling well-rested (the way you should). The SealyCool foam helps take the edge off the heat at night, too.

$353 $145.99 at Wayfair

The clean lines of this nightstand make it a) extremely versatile, and b) let some of its brighter colorways in orange, turquoise and more really shine if you want to make a darker corner of the room pop — or add a little contrast or clash in your color scheme.

Storage and organization deals

$169.99 $149.99 at Wayfair

Perfect for entryways (even narrow ones), this cabinet keeps your shoes out of the way and organized, which is a win-win for your shoes and your sanity on busy mornings.

$79.71 $44.39 at Wayfair

Open up a whole new way to organize with this over-the-door organizer, which is designed to hold pantry, bathroom, or craft room overflow. Best of all, you can position the shelves exactly where you need them to fit tall and short containers.

$26.99 $12.99 at Wayfair

Maximize your corner-cupboard space with this lazy Susan, which handily rotates everything around so you don’t have to dig to the furthest reaches of your cupboard each time you go in for your baking supplies or canned goods.

$126 $37.47 at Wayfair

While frankly I’m not sure this has any business being $126 full price, the sale price is getting a lot more reasonable. Keep thirty spice jars neatly organized in two deep-sliding drawers so everything you need is there in a flash (because there’s nothing as stressful as searching for spices at a critical point mid-recipe).

Lighting deals

$259.99 $212.99 at Wayfair

This transitional chandelier can bounce from eclectic decor to modern farmhouse and back again — the hard part is choosing between matte black or brass for the finish.

$225 $111.99 at Wayfair

Give your bathroom a facelift with a simple swap-out of the light fixture. This eye-catching piece comes in three finishes and your choice of frosted or clear sconces for a customizable look at half price.

$194.99 $146.49 at Wayfair

Give your bathroom setup a splash of the unexpected — and retro — with this two-tone black-and-brass vanity light. If you want to go monotone, which looks great too, you can choose from all-black or polished nickel.

Appliance deals

$3,774.95 $3,019.96 at Wayfair

This ZLine gas range is as much of a practical appliance as it is a conversational point, thanks to striking color combos (on various levels of discount) that include a “piano black” finish. Best for homes of four to five people, it has convection features and comes with a kit to convert from natural gas to propane if you so choose.

$449.99 $399.99 at Wayfair

Dyson’s vacuums have a reputation for a reason, and now you can save $50 off the popular V8 Animal — and truly get every last dog hair up off the floor.

$220.95 $144.95 at Wayfair

If capsule coffee doesn’t cut it for you, get the barista flavor with a semi-automatic process that means you don’t have to go through training to get your morning (and afternoon and after-dinner) shot of espresso.

$135 $77.18 at Wayfair

This fan is nice-looking enough that you won’t have to hide it in a corner — and if you’re not into the slightly industrial look of tower fans, this is a great pick (especially with that 4.5-star rating and almost-half-price discount).

$94.99 $77.69 at Wayfair

Air purifiers make the room feel spa-clean, and do a ton to help with allergies, pollution and other nasty bits in the air — and it’s small enough to sit on the bookshelf. Right now, you can score one of these compact cleaning units for $77.69 on Wayfair instead of $94.99.