Father’s Day is less than a couple weeks away, so it’s time to get cracking on the ideal gift for your go-to guy. Thanks to Wayfair’s Father’s Day sale, featuring savings of up to 30% off or more, it’s never been easier to shop the best Father’s Day gifts with deals on some of our favorite brands like Weber, Ninja and Cuisinart (psst: many of which are editor-tested and -approved!).
From gas grills to electric smokers, here’s exactly what to grab to guarantee a memorable Father’s Day for the best father figures in your life.
Save $10 on a larger version of our best budget charcoal grill that’ll get dad excited about cooking for himself (or the family) this summer. We love it for its straightforward temperature controls that produce mouth-watering seared-yet-juicy results every time.
Dad will drool over our top propane grill for the level of char it’s able to achieve in a few minutes flat all thanks to the inclusion of a thermometer, side tray and removable drip tray — and it’s now 22% off and available with free assembly, which contributes even more to your savings.
He’s got the grill, now it’s time to gift him the right tools to master it. This comprehensive 12-piece grilling tool set in a recycled plastic case perfect for bringing on all his adventures comes with a spatula, fork, tongs, grill brush and more.
Whether he’s whipping up breakfast first thing in the morning or treating the whole gang to a barbecue picnic, this portable indoor/outdoor flat top electric grill with a 500-degree Fahrenheit grill grate is bound to come in handy year-round.
This four-rack electric smoker, now 24% off, will take dad’s cookout skills to the next level. It fits 725 square inches of smoking space, works efficiently with insulated double-wall construction and can turn off automatically when food is done cooking. And he'll still be in full control with the LED display and a remote to adjust from a distance.
With its infrared flame that resists wind and water, this heavy-duty tabletop liquid propane gas grill is the answer to feeding large crowds no matter the climate. The best part? It’s now 72% off.
Allow him to protect his most valuable asset — his deck — with this popular grill mat made of eco-friendly recycled vinyl that wards against burn marks and grease stains for a fuss-free grilling experience and far less cleanup.
Want to give dad something he’ll think you paid a lot more for? This two-burner outdoor stove made of anti-rust stainless steel is now 80% off and makes for the perfect solution to outdoor entertaining, camping, cookouts and more.
Let him make the most out of his grill with this universal extension rack that converts the side handle or shelf of any gas or pellet grill into a highly functional and practical working or storage space. The table’s legs are retractable allowing you to customize the fit for whichever model he’s got.
We recommend snagging this on-sale Weber grill for its generous-sized cooking surface, its smart cooking monitoring for fail-proof grilling results, your choice of liquid or gas propane for the same price and side storage for easy organization.