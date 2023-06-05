Father’s Day is less than a couple weeks away, so it’s time to get cracking on the ideal gift for your go-to guy. Thanks to Wayfair’s Father’s Day sale, featuring savings of up to 30% off or more, it’s never been easier to shop the best Father’s Day gifts with deals on some of our favorite brands like Weber, Ninja and Cuisinart (psst: many of which are editor-tested and -approved!).

From gas grills to electric smokers, here’s exactly what to grab to guarantee a memorable Father’s Day for the best father figures in your life.

Best Tested Weber Genesis 325s Gas Grill Weber Dad will drool over our top propane grill for the level of char it’s able to achieve in a few minutes flat all thanks to the inclusion of a thermometer, side tray and removable drip tray — and it’s now 22% off and available with free assembly, which contributes even more to your savings. $1,149 $899 at Wayfair

Cuisinart Grilling Tool Set Wayfair He’s got the grill, now it’s time to gift him the right tools to master it. This comprehensive 12-piece grilling tool set in a recycled plastic case perfect for bringing on all his adventures comes with a spatula, fork, tongs, grill brush and more. $43 $33 at Wayfair

Ninja Foodi XL Pro Grill & Griddle Wayfair Whether he’s whipping up breakfast first thing in the morning or treating the whole gang to a barbecue picnic, this portable indoor/outdoor flat top electric grill with a 500-degree Fahrenheit grill grate is bound to come in handy year-round. $350 $310 at Wayfair

Char-Broil Vertical Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker Wayfair This four-rack electric smoker, now 24% off, will take dad’s cookout skills to the next level. It fits 725 square inches of smoking space, works efficiently with insulated double-wall construction and can turn off automatically when food is done cooking. And he'll still be in full control with the LED display and a remote to adjust from a distance. $429 $325 at Wayfair

Barton Liquid Propane Infrared Gas Grill Wayfair With its infrared flame that resists wind and water, this heavy-duty tabletop liquid propane gas grill is the answer to feeding large crowds no matter the climate. The best part? It’s now 72% off. $300 $85 at Wayfair

Resilia Splatter Protection Lip Outdoor Floor Grill Mat Wayfair Allow him to protect his most valuable asset — his deck — with this popular grill mat made of eco-friendly recycled vinyl that wards against burn marks and grease stains for a fuss-free grilling experience and far less cleanup. $105 $70 at Wayfair

XtremepowerUS 2-Burner Propane Outdoor Stove Wayfair Want to give dad something he’ll think you paid a lot more for? This two-burner outdoor stove made of anti-rust stainless steel is now 80% off and makes for the perfect solution to outdoor entertaining, camping, cookouts and more. $400 $80 at Wayfair

Nuuk Stainless Steel Universal Extension Grill Rack Wayfair Let him make the most out of his grill with this universal extension rack that converts the side handle or shelf of any gas or pellet grill into a highly functional and practical working or storage space. The table’s legs are retractable allowing you to customize the fit for whichever model he’s got. $130 $100 at Wayfair