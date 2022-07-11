If your home is in need of a refresh — whether it’s your patio, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom or living space — now is the time to take a break from Amazon Prime Day shopping and pounce on dozens of deals at the Wayfair Save-a-Thon sale event celebrating the home retailer’s 20th anniversary.

Through Aug. 28, you’ll find big-time discounts of up to 60% off across a slew of categories. Outdoor furniture? Up to 55% off. Major appliances? Prices marked from $250. Small appliances? Up to 55% off. Kitchen and dining furniture? Marked from $99.

If that all sounds good, it’s time to shop. We’ve rounded up 20 great deals (and be sure to check back often for limited-time flash deals, too). Talk about your summer fun.

Outdoor and patio

$7,322.40 $3,799.99 at Wayfair

Bring a serious upgrade to your patio with this handsome all-weather wicker/rattan outdoor sectional seating group with cushions. You get 12 pieces: A three-piece sectional sofa, two-piece sectional loveseat, two club chairs and two ottomans that allow comfy seating for up to seven people, plus two end tables and a storage coffee table. Better yet, it’s now 48% off.

$559 $329.99 at Wayfair

Add some shade to your yard with this large, 132-inch cantilever outdoor umbrella that features a 360-degree rotation function and seven tilt settings to get it just right. The powder-coated aluminum frame and eight ribs make this model extra durable, as does its water- and sun-proof material, and it comes with a stand and one-year warranty. Get it now for 41% off.

$1,039.99 $879.99 at Wayfair

On the patio or at the pool, these modern chaise lounge chairs fold, recline and come with wheels for easy maneuvering. Grab a book and cold drink, sit back and relax.

$749.99 $525 at Wayfair

AllModern Latitude Concrete Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table Wayfair

Extend your outdoor time, add ambience or warm up with this sleek concrete fire pit table, now 30% off. Propane-fueled, it comes with a cover and filler and depending on size, weighs 70 to 99 pounds.

$1,549.99 $1,449.99 at Wayfair

Save $100 on this modern outdoor acacia wood sectional set that includes one right arm sofa seat, one left arm sofa seat, one corner seat and a slat-top coffee table, along with water-resistant cushions. Able to seat five, we love the extra space on the ends to place drinks, books or snacks.

Major appliances

$3,399 $2,999 at Wayfair

Love having the latest tech at your fingertips? Save 12% on Samsung’s 26.5 cubic foot large-capacity French-door Family Hub refrigerator. With three doors, built-in Alexa and touch display, it allows you to stream music and share photos, features a full-width drawer, ice maker, crispers and more.

$1,049 $799 at Wayfair

GE Freestanding Electric Convection Range with Air Fry Wayfair

With more than 3,200 reviews averaging 4.6 stars, you’re bound to love GE’s convection oven that features self-clean mode, five burners, fast preheat, a no preheat air fry option and more. Available in stainless steel, black, fingerprint-resistant black slate and white, the stainless finish is now 24% off.

$109 $100.29 at Wayfair

GE Countertop Microwave Wayfair

This highly rated countertop microwave scores points for being compact, featuring one-touch buttons, auto and timed defrost, a turntable and a mounting bracket.

$229.99 $186 at Wayfair

If summer heat is dragging you down, cool right off with this 5,000 BTU window air conditioner made to cover a room of up to 150 square feet. Using eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, it’s efficient and comes with an air filter, grilles and a trim kit. Get it now for 19% off.

$1,798 $1,298 at Wayfair

You’ll get 28% off when you purchase Samsung’s popular high-efficiency top-load washer and electric dryer with reversible door. The large-capacity washer features self-clean and noise-reducing technology, a soft-close lid and 11 wash cycles. The dryer, meanwhile, uses a sensor to automatically optimize time and temperature, and an interior drum light makes checking on your clothes easy. We also appreciate that you can choose the direction your door opens and the lint filter indicator that tells you when it’s time to clean the filter.

Furniture

$304.99 $119.99 at Wayfair

Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand Wayfair

Snag a whopping 61% off this rustic-style engineered wood TV stand that comes in a half-dozen finishes, features two cabinets, three open shelves and barn-style sliding doors plus a handy cable management cutout to keep all your cords neatly stored out of sight.

$891 $349.97 at Wayfair

Take 61% off this modern and comfy nursery glider that reclines and swivels. The spring core foam-filled seat will keep you comfy and you’ll appreciate the padded leg rest when it’s time to kick back and relax. Choose from dark gray, light gray, blue, beige or white.

$739 $389.99 at Wayfair

No guest room? No problem! This modern convertible sofa seats two, but also turns into a twin-sized bed for guests spending the night. With a wood frame, tapered legs and rounded arms, its fabric is stain-resistant and the foam-filled cushions offer nice support. Get it now for 47% off.

$339.99 $237.49 at Wayfair

Steelside Milligan Platform Bed Wayfair

Now marked down 30%, this queen-sized platform bed is a perfect mix of industrial and rustic styles. The black iron frame features an open-slat headboard and footboard with dark brown wood panels and 12 inches of room under the bed to allow for storage.

$260 $204.99 at Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Louise Velvet Task Chair Wayfair

Save 21% and take your office space to a whole new level of chick with this velvet wingback-style chair that features button tufts, gold metal legs and five wheels for easy mobility. It also swivels and has an adjustable height function along with extra seat padding and an ergonomic design. Going to the “office” just got a whole lot more enticing.

Small kitchen appliances

$449.99 $399.99 at Wayfair

Whip up cookies, main dishes, pastas and more with KitchenAid’s classic stand mixer, now 11% off. This 5-quart tilt-head model is super-durable, features 10 speeds and comes in 20-plus colors. You’ll receive a stainless steel bowl, pouring shield, dough hook, flat beater, whisk and bowl cover – 10 optional attachments are sold separately.

$999.95 $749.95 at Wayfair

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your coffee game, now is the time with this 25% off deal on Breville’s all-in-one espresso machine. In less than a minute, this machine will have you sipping a flavorful brew, even adding microfoam milk if you like. Programmable with a built-in grinder, it can brew up to eight cups and includes a removable drip tray, removable water reservoir, water filter and one-year warranty.

$198 $84.99 at Wayfair

Air fryers remain the small kitchen appliance du jour, and this 5.5-liter, 8-in-1 electric air fryer from GoWISE USA includes a digital touchscreen and smart presets for fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish and pizza, reaches up to 400 degrees and includes a basket and pan to make removal a cinch. Get it now for 57% off.

Bathroom

$1,369.99 $839.99 at Wayfair

Update your bathroom or powder room with this wood vanity featuring a Carrara white marble counter, pre-drilled holes for hardware installation, eight drawers and two doors for extra space. It includes the handles, sink, drain assembly, faucet, backsplash, mirror and more — and now it’s 39% off.

$499 $209 at Wayfair

Save 58% on this modern, compact toilet that features dual flush, an extended front bowl, a silent-close lid and hidden skirt design.