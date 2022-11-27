Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
‘Tis the season for sales on sales on sales, and Wayfair’s predictably massive Early Cyber Monday sale is officially on now.
You can save 50% or more on a ton of great cookware for holiday entertaining (including deals on Le Creuset), plus great furniture for the living room and bedroom. Also on hand is plenty of storage for the kitchen, office and bathroom, as well as seasonal decor like pre-lit Christmas trees and ornament storage. Best of all, these Cyber Monday deals are available for purchase right now.
You can find our top picks in Wayfair's Cyber Monday sale below.
Wayfair Cyber Monday holiday decor deals
Grab this artificial Christmas tree for less than $60 this holiday season, which comes complete with a stand. It's a thinner tree, so it's great for smaller spaces like apartments and entryway areas.
If you've got space for a new piece of festive wall art, grab this wrapped canvas piece for nearly $100 off. Measuring 20 inches high by 16 inches wide, this piece could be the perfect addition to your house this season.
These simple but elegant solid ball ornaments will help light up any tree or house. Each of the balls in the multi-colored set features a mercury glass finish for a vibrant, vintage look.
Wayfair Cyber Monday appliance deals
Our pick for the best robot vacuum is on sale for Cyber Monday, now $200 off. Our reviewer loved it because it had simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features than anything else we tested.
Keep your house cozy this winter with this electric fireplace. Its modern design with a sleek stainless steel finish caps off the heat-producing features that will keep the whole family warm as outside temperatures drop.
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances this Cyber Monday, look no further than this freestanding gas range from GE. It's got four burners and 5 cubic feet of oven space, as well as more than 10,000 positive reviews and five different colors — and it's more than 25% off.
If you're planning to spend time on a patio this winter, keep yourself — and your guests — warm with this propane-powered outdoor heater. We love that it has wheels for easy maneuvering around your patio, and it also comes with a cover for when you're ready to head back inside.
This is a great deal on a much-loved refrigerator from GE. It's got a massive 27 cubic feet of storage capacity — enough space for each member of your family to keep their favorite foods. Plus, we love the interior organization, including a dedicated deli drawer.
Wayfair Cyber Monday cookware and bakeware deals
Our pick for best stand mixer overall is on sale for more than 20% off this Cyber Monday. With 24 available colors, you're sure to find an option that matches your kitchen to instantly elevate your baking — and cooking — game.
Our budget-friendly stand mixer pick, the Cuisinart SM-50, is under $200 right now. Quiet, powerful and sturdy, this mixer outperformed all of the cheaper mixers we tested. If you’re looking to upgrade your baking or cooking tools without stretching your budget too much, it’s a great choice.
Our favorite air fryer–toaster oven combo, the Cuisinart TOA-60, is versatile and extremely easy to use. It allows you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything. During our testing of a variety of air fryers on the market, the Cuisinart TOA-60 cooked food to near perfection — and even resulted in our favorite fries of the bunch.
Tired of having to manually open your kitchen trash can? This stainless-steel trash can opens with the wave of a hand. It's exterior features a fingerprint-resistant coating and it's also a soft close.
Wayfair Cyber Monday kitchen and dining deals
If your dining room vibe skews farmhouse, this set combines two cool styles for an eclectic but put-together look. The paperclip-ish legs on the table mean it blends right in with midcentury decor as well as your more rustic style.
This cabinet offers a lot of storage for its compact size, especially for apartments where space and organization are at a premium. With chevron-ish paneling in the front and glass windows to show off your prettiest dishware, it’ll be a great home for extra entertaining supplies for seasons to come.
Upgrade your dining room table for the holiday entertaining season with this set of four chairs and a table set that’s more than $200 off. We love the clean lines and contrasting cushions.
Whether you want to make this chic bar cart a permanent staple in your kitchen or take it out while you're entertaining, it's a chic and versatile addition to any home. Made of wood and metal, there's ample space to store wine bottles, books, snacks, glasses and much more.
Instantly elevate your kitchen with this rolling island, which also doubles as a kitchen cart. The top is solid wood — perfect for preparing meals. Meanwhile, below, you'll find shelving for storing all of your entertaining essentials. Best of all, it can easily be wheeled in and out of spaces thanks to its four wheels.
Wayfair Cyber Monday lighting and living room deals
With go-anywhere good looks, this chandelier lamp hangs nicely over tables, in entryways and wherever else in your house you need some stylish illumination.
This dignified lounge chair has great lines and a frame you can kick back and relax in — plus free one-day delivery in case you have guests coming, like, tomorrow.
If you’d love to work from bed but always find yourself falling asleep (not to mention it’s terrible for your sleep hygiene), a chaise lounge is a great option. This super-comfy one from Kelly Clarkson goes great with traditional and modern farmhouse decor, and it has enough room for your pet to curl up with you.
With more than 65,000 positive reviews — you read that number right! — this farmhouse-inspired TV console is a bestseller for the brand. We love the sliding doors, the six finish options and the fact that it’s more than 50% off right now.
The clean lines of this nightstand make it extremely versatile and let the brighter colorways (in orange, turquoise and more) really shine. This is perfect if you want to make a darker corner of the room pop — or add a little contrast or clash to your color scheme.
Simple yet elegant, this set of two lamps can perfectly sit anywhere in your house. At the sale price, each lamp comes out to just over $40.
This gorgeous area rug has more than 37,000 positive reviews on Wayfair. We love the vibrant colors with mild distressing to add a vintage look to your home. Plus, at more than 70% off for Cyber Monday, this is the perfect deal to spruce up any room.
Wayfair Cyber Monday bedroom and office deals
One of our editors actually owns this chair and comfortably works in it every single day, so we'd say it's definitely worth the now $100 price tag.
This two-piece set of furniture — a convertible crib and changing table — for the nursery means you get another big decorating job done in one click, which is exactly what you want when a baby is on the way. Plus, it has a stellar 5-star rating. Choose from white, gray or black to match your chosen aesthetic.
This on-trend wooden bench has the rattan you’re seeing everywhere right now, plus classic lines that ensure this versatile seat will still be a timeless piece once the hype fades.
Sleep the deep sleep with this blackout panel, which features a high-quality weave in a ton of colors (almost 20, in fact) and is currently about $112 off — that’s a win-win in our book.
Storage baskets can be stupidly expensive, so if you have to spend the money and plan to have it in plain sight, it’s good to get one that looks nice. This wired basket can keep open shelves in your closet organized, your physical inbox tidy on your desk or a pantry a little more in order — there’s no wrong answer for this one.
We love this Art Deco nightstand. Available in four colors — black, gray, navy and white — it's got a beautiful design on the front of each door and a steel gold finish at the bottom.
If you're looking for a low-profile dresser pick, this is one of the most popular on Wayfair with more than 9,000 reviews. It's available in five different stains and is now 25% off.