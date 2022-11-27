BFCM-2022_Lead-wayfair.jpg
‘Tis the season for sales on sales on sales, and Wayfair’s predictably massive Early Cyber Monday sale is officially on now.

You can save 50% or more on a ton of great cookware for holiday entertaining (including deals on Le Creuset), plus great furniture for the living room and bedroom. Also on hand is plenty of storage for the kitchen, office and bathroom, as well as seasonal decor like pre-lit Christmas trees and ornament storage. Best of all, these Cyber Monday deals are available for purchase right now.

You can find our top picks in Wayfair’s Cyber Monday sale below. Not quite enough? We have more of the best seasonal shopping all strategized for you: Be sure to check out our roundup of other Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now.

Wayfair Cyber Monday holiday decor deals

Andover Mills North Valley Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Andover Mills North Valley Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Andover Mills North Valley Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Grab this artificial Christmas tree for less than $60 this holiday season, which comes complete with a stand. It's a thinner tree, so it's great for smaller spaces like apartments and entryway areas.

$64 $58 at Wayfair
Crestwood Faux Lighted Wreath
three posts wreath wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
This lighted wreath adds a perfect wintery touch to your front door — plus, it’ll last year after year without the mess of pine needles.
$51 $45 at Wayfair
Polar Bear Lighted Display Set
twillery co polar bears wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
Save on this eye-catching polar bear display for your front yard. You’ll be the envy of the neighborhood with this sweet pair.
$215 $149 at Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Newberry Spruce Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
red barrel studio christmas tree wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
This 4.8-star-rated Christmas tree is gorgeous for living rooms and has plenty of branches to give it a full look and play host to a ton of ornaments.
$505 $264 at Wayfair
The Twillery Co. Ornament Storage
ornament organizer wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
Each fragile bauble gets a place in this ornament box, and the color scheme makes it easily spotted on the basement and garage shelves, too.
$44 $29 at Wayfair
Mercury Row Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Christmas Tree
wayfair mercury row white tree.jpg
Wayfair
If your holiday decor look is best described as “statement-making,” this all-white tree is here to take the spotlight in a big way.
$320 $215 at Wayfair
Mercury Row Finial Ornaments, Set of 8
wayfair mercury row silver ornaments.jpg
Wayfair
Silver ornaments make a strong statement on the branches of your tree, and right now this eight-pack rings up at just $2.50 per ornament. Even better? They’re shatterproof, so they’re likely to make it to next Christmas and beyond.
$24 $20 at Wayfair
Mercury Row Metal Deer Christmas Lighted Display
mercury row lighted deer wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
This sophisticated, festive light-up deer makes for great non-denominational decor. Spruce up your front yard with one or more and save.
$256 $109 at Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle Santa Believes Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art
The Holiday Aisle Santa Believes Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art
The Holiday Aisle Santa Believes Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art
Wayfair

If you've got space for a new piece of festive wall art, grab this wrapped canvas piece for nearly $100 off. Measuring 20 inches high by 16 inches wide, this piece could be the perfect addition to your house this season.

$120 $28 at Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle Solid Ball Ornament, Set of 12
The Holiday Aisle Solid Ball Ornament, Set of 12
The Holiday Aisle Solid Ball Ornament, Set of 12
Wayfair

These simple but elegant solid ball ornaments will help light up any tree or house. Each of the balls in the multi-colored set features a mercury glass finish for a vibrant, vintage look.

$37 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday appliance deals

Best Tested
iRobot Roomba j7+
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Wi-Fi-Connected, Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Wi-Fi-Connected, Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Bed Bath & Beyond

Our pick for the best robot vacuum is on sale for Cyber Monday, now $200 off. Our reviewer loved it because it had simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features than anything else we tested.

$799 $599 at Wayfair
Wrought Studio Allmar 36-Inch Electric Fireplace
Wrought Studio Allmar 36-Inch W Electric Fireplace
Wrought Studio Allmar 36-Inch W Electric Fireplace
Wayfair

Keep your house cozy this winter with this electric fireplace. Its modern design with a sleek stainless steel finish caps off the heat-producing features that will keep the whole family warm as outside temperatures drop.

$500 $150 at Wayfair
GE Appliances 30-Inch Gas Freestanding Range
GE Appliances 30-Inch Gas Freestanding Range
GE Appliances 30-Inch Gas Freestanding Range
Wayfair

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances this Cyber Monday, look no further than this freestanding gas range from GE. It's got four burners and 5 cubic feet of oven space, as well as more than 10,000 positive reviews and five different colors — and it's more than 25% off.

$849 $628 at Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Goles Tall 48,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
Arlmont & Co. Goles Tall 48,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
Arlmont & Co. Goles Tall 48,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater
Wayfair

If you're planning to spend time on a patio this winter, keep yourself — and your guests — warm with this propane-powered outdoor heater. We love that it has wheels for easy maneuvering around your patio, and it also comes with a cover for when you're ready to head back inside.

$179 $147 at Wayfair
GE Appliances 36-Inch Energy Star French Door Refrigerator
GE Appliances 36-Inch Energy Star French Door Refrigerator
GE Appliances 36-Inch Energy Star French Door Refrigerator
Wayfair

This is a great deal on a much-loved refrigerator from GE. It's got a massive 27 cubic feet of storage capacity — enough space for each member of your family to keep their favorite foods. Plus, we love the interior organization, including a dedicated deli drawer.

$2,399 $1,599 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday cookware and bakeware deals

Best Tested
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
underscored kitchenaid artisan blossom stand mixer
Williams Sonoma

Our pick for best stand mixer overall is on sale for more than 20% off this Cyber Monday. With 24 available colors, you're sure to find an option that matches your kitchen to instantly elevate your baking — and cooking — game.

$450 $350 at Wayfair
ClosetMaid Wall Cabinet Door Organizer
closetmaid door organizer wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
Get a little extra mileage out of the back of your pantry (or bathroom, or garage) door with this over-door hanging shelf. It’ll helpfully hold cleaning products, pantry items, toiletries and whatever else is spilling off your shelves.
$78 $44 at Wayfair
Best Tested
Cuisinart SM-50 Stand Mixer
cuisinart stand mixer wayfair cnnu
Wayfair

Our budget-friendly stand mixer pick, the Cuisinart SM-50, is under $200 right now. Quiet, powerful and sturdy, this mixer outperformed all of the cheaper mixers we tested. If you’re looking to upgrade your baking or cooking tools without stretching your budget too much, it’s a great choice.

$264 $200 at Wayfair
Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, Sea Salt
cuisinart dutch oven cnnu
Wayfair
It wouldn’t be a Wayfair sale without a deal on some Le Creuset, and you can pick up this gorgeous Dutch oven for a winter’s worth of braising and roasting for less than $400 now (and we love this modern take on turquoise).
$440 $360 at Wayfair
Rachael Ray Yum-o Nonstick Bakeware Oven Lovin' Baking Pans Set, 10-Piece
Rachael Ray Yum-o Nonstick Bakeware
Wayfair
If you need some extra reinforcements this baking season, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has you covered — literally, thanks to the snap-on lid for the cake pan.
$210 $100 at Wayfair
Best Tested
Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven
cuisinart air fryer toaster oven wayfair cnnu
Wayfair

Our favorite air fryer–toaster oven combo, the Cuisinart TOA-60, is versatile and extremely easy to use. It allows you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything. During our testing of a variety of air fryers on the market, the Cuisinart TOA-60 cooked food to near perfection — and even resulted in our favorite fries of the bunch.

$425 $130 at Wayfair
Lynk Professional Pull-Out Drawer
Lynk Professional® Pull Out Drawer
Wayfair
I really wish I’d seen this before getting a wobbly plastic shelf to hold cleaning products and hardware, but c’est la vie, and at least you can organize a little more wisely. The sturdy metal construction and pull-out shelves make tidying up the chaos that is the undersink area a cinch.
$90 $66 at Wayfair
Wayfair Basics Boyland 4-Piece Kitchen Canister Set
wayfair Boyland Canister Set cnnu
Wayfair
This canister set keeps go-to essentials like pasta, nuts, coffee and more a little more organized, whether it’s tucked away in your pantry or out on the counter (especially if it’s out on the counter).
$68 $30 at Wayfair
Nine Stars Stainless Steel 13.2-Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can
Nine Stars Stainless Steel 13.2-Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can
Nine Stars Stainless Steel 13.2-Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can
Wayfair

Tired of having to manually open your kitchen trash can? This stainless-steel trash can opens with the wave of a hand. It's exterior features a fingerprint-resistant coating and it's also a soft close.

$73 $42 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday kitchen and dining deals

Mercury Row Brumit Four-Drawer Sideboard
mercury row sideboard wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
With great lines, four drawers for storage, and two cabinets with adjustable shelves, this sideboard is here to host a holiday buffet and provide a home for the “good plates” when the meal’s over.
$1,039 $560 at Wayfair
17 Stories Lilian Slat-Back Stacking Side Chair, Set of 4
17 stories stacking chairs wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
It’s the time of year when we find ourselves needing a little more seating than usual. This four-pack of stacking chairs looks great mixed and matched with wooden furniture — and at about $50 each, it’s a great deal, too. (Now you just have to choose your favorite color.)
$222 $195 at Wayfair
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Kennamer Four-Person Dining Set 
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse kennamer dining set cnnu
Wayfair

If your dining room vibe skews farmhouse, this set combines two cool styles for an eclectic but put-together look. The paperclip-ish legs on the table mean it blends right in with midcentury decor as well as your more rustic style.

$700 $590 at Wayfair
Sand & Stable Isabelle China Cabinet
sand and stable isabelle cabinet
Wayfair

This cabinet offers a lot of storage for its compact size, especially for apartments where space and organization are at a premium. With chevron-ish paneling in the front and glass windows to show off your prettiest dishware, it’ll be a great home for extra entertaining supplies for seasons to come.

$919 $384 at Wayfair
Wade Logan Armgart Four-Person Dining Set
wade logan dining set wayfair cnnu
Wayfair

Upgrade your dining room table for the holiday entertaining season with this set of four chairs and a table set that’s more than $200 off. We love the clean lines and contrasting cushions.

$832 $595 at Wayfair
Trent Austin Design Kilmersdon Bar Cart
Trent Austin Design Kilmersdon Bar Cart
Trent Austin Design Kilmersdon Bar Cart
Wayfair

Whether you want to make this chic bar cart a permanent staple in your kitchen or take it out while you're entertaining, it's a chic and versatile addition to any home. Made of wood and metal, there's ample space to store wine bottles, books, snacks, glasses and much more.

$369 $190 at Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Kuhnhenn Rolling Kitchen Cart With Solid Wood Top
Red Barrel Studio Kuhnhenn Rolling Kitchen Cart With Solid Wood Top
Red Barrel Studio Kuhnhenn Rolling Kitchen Cart With Solid Wood Top
Wayfair

Instantly elevate your kitchen with this rolling island, which also doubles as a kitchen cart. The top is solid wood — perfect for preparing meals. Meanwhile, below, you'll find shelving for storing all of your entertaining essentials. Best of all, it can easily be wheeled in and out of spaces thanks to its four wheels.

$410 $280 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday lighting and living room deals

Mercury Ro​​w Geraldton Upholstered Sofa
mercury row geraldton couch wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
This couch is packed with details that make it a standout piece for your living room — and at 40% off, that seems like a super-easy way to redecorate to us. It also comes with free in-home delivery, so no worries about managing the stairs on your own.
$1,185 $560 at Wayfair
Andover Mills Paquette Dimmable Drum Chandelier
andover mills drum chandelier
Wayfair

With go-anywhere good looks, this chandelier lamp hangs nicely over tables, in entryways and wherever else in your house you need some stylish illumination.

$517 $420 at Wayfair
17 Stories Kanissa Steel Ladder Bookcase
17 stories kanissa ladder shelf wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
This streamlined bookshelf adds a little industrial accent to your apartment space — no exposed brick walls required (though always appreciated). We love the under-$200 price point during the sale.
$204 $153 at Wayfair
Mistana Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair
mistana chair wayfair cnnu
Wayfair

This dignified lounge chair has great lines and a frame you can kick back and relax in — plus free one-day delivery in case you have guests coming, like, tomorrow.

$399 $345 at Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Trudie Chaise Lounge
kelly clarkson chaise wayfair cnnu
Wayfair

If you’d love to work from bed but always find yourself falling asleep (not to mention it’s terrible for your sleep hygiene), a chaise lounge is a great option. This super-comfy one from Kelly Clarkson goes great with traditional and modern farmhouse decor, and it has enough room for your pet to curl up with you.

$1,264 $820 at Wayfair
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand
underscored Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand
Wayfair

With more than 65,000 positive reviews — you read that number right! — this farmhouse-inspired TV console is a bestseller for the brand. We love the sliding doors, the six finish options and the fact that it’s more than 50% off right now.

$305 $130 at Wayfair
Rushville Nightstand
andover mills rushville nightstand wayfair cnnu
Wayfair

The clean lines of this nightstand make it extremely versatile and let the brighter colorways (in orange, turquoise and more) really shine. This is perfect if you want to make a darker corner of the room pop — or add a little contrast or clash to your color scheme.

$353 $162 at Wayfair
Mitchellville Ceramic Table Lamp, Set of 2
Mitchellville Ceramic Table Lamp, Set of 2
Mitchellville Ceramic Table Lamp, Set of 2
Wayfair

Simple yet elegant, this set of two lamps can perfectly sit anywhere in your house. At the sale price, each lamp comes out to just over $40.

$150 $86 at Wayfair
Mistana Hillsby Power Loom Performance Blue/Orange Rug
Mistana Hillsby Power Loom Performance Blue Orange Rug
Mistana Hillsby Power Loom Performance Blue Orange Rug
Wayfair

This gorgeous area rug has more than 37,000 positive reviews on Wayfair. We love the vibrant colors with mild distressing to add a vintage look to your home. Plus, at more than 70% off for Cyber Monday, this is the perfect deal to spruce up any room.

$215 $47 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cyber Monday bedroom and office deals

Editor Favorite
Etta Avenue Elliana Task Chair
underscored Elliana Task Chair.jpg
Wayfair

One of our editors actually owns this chair and comfortably works in it every single day, so we'd say it's definitely worth the now $100 price tag.

$160 $103 at Wayfair
Babyletto Lolly Convertible Standard Crib Nursery Furniture Set
babyletto nursery set wayfair cnnu
Wayfair

This two-piece set of furniture — a convertible crib and changing table — for the nursery means you get another big decorating job done in one click, which is exactly what you want when a baby is on the way. Plus, it has a stellar 5-star rating. Choose from white, gray or black to match your chosen aesthetic.

$899 $798 at Wayfair
Sand & Stable Castagna Solid Wood Bench
sand and stable wood bench
Wayfair

This on-trend wooden bench has the rattan you’re seeing everywhere right now, plus classic lines that ensure this versatile seat will still be a timeless piece once the hype fades.

$400 $218 at Wayfair
Willa Arlo Interiors Arcuri Tray
willa arlo tray wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
Keep your desk supplies beautifully organized on this double-handled tray when you’re pulling the 9-5, then repurpose it for cocktails and entertaining when the weekend hits. The high-gloss finish means it’s a great conversation starter when the glasses are on it, too.
$71 $64 at Wayfair
Ottis Polyester Room Darkening Curtain Panel
Ottis Polyester Room Darkening Curtain Panel wayfair cnnu
Wayfair

Sleep the deep sleep with this blackout panel, which features a high-quality weave in a ton of colors (almost 20, in fact) and is currently about $112 off — that’s a win-win in our book.

$164 $52 at Wayfair
Williston Forge Stowaway Large Metal/Wire Basket
wayfair stowaway wire basket cnnu
Wayfair

Storage baskets can be stupidly expensive, so if you have to spend the money and plan to have it in plain sight, it’s good to get one that looks nice. This wired basket can keep open shelves in your closet organized, your physical inbox tidy on your desk or a pantry a little more in order — there’s no wrong answer for this one.

$35 $25 at Wayfair
George Oliver Deco Microfiber Reversible Three-Piece Quilt Set
george oliver quilt set wayfair cnnu
Wayfair
This modern quilt set (two shams and a quilt) comes in four of the season’s most stylish colors — teal green, mustard yellow, charcoal and terracotta — and looks great as a layer with your summer linens or as a standout look on its own.
$80 $22 at Wayfair
Etta Avenue Keeya Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Etta Avenue Keeya Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Etta Avenue Keeya Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Wayfair

We love this Art Deco nightstand. Available in four colors — black, gray, navy and white — it's got a beautiful design on the front of each door and a steel gold finish at the bottom.

$430 $203 at Wayfair
Zipcode Design Kepner 6-Drawer Dresser
Kepner 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Kepner 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Wayfair

If you're looking for a low-profile dresser pick, this is one of the most popular on Wayfair with more than 9,000 reviews. It's available in five different stains and is now 25% off.

$327 $245 at Wayfair