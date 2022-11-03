‘Tis the season for sales on sales on sales, and Wayfair’s getting ahead of the Black Friday shopping rush with its own sale going on now.

At the retailer’s Black Friday Sneak Peek, you can save half-off or more on a ton of great cookware for holiday entertaining (including deals on Le Creuset), plus great furniture for the living room and bedroom. Also on hand is plenty of storage for the kitchen, office and bathroom, as well as seasonal decor like pre-lit Christmas trees and ornament storage. Best of all, these pre-Black Friday doorbusters are available for purchase right now.

We’ve found our top picks from the sale that you can shop below — or head to Wayfair to see even more. The sale goes on for the next week, so shop your favorite styles and colors while they’re still available. And be sure to check out our roundup of other early Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

Wayfair Black Friday holiday decor deals

Mercury Row Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree $320 $274 at Wayfair Wayfair If your holiday decor look is best described as “statement-making,” this all-white tree is here to take the spotlight in a big way.

Mercury Row Assorted Christmas Finial Ornament, Set of 8 $24 From $18 at Wayfair Wayfair All-black ornaments make a strong aesthetic statement on the branches of your tree, and right now this eight-pack rings up at just $3 per ornament. Even better? They’re shatterproof, so they’re likely to make it to next Christmas, and the next and the next.

Metal Deer Christmas Lighted Display $256 $160 at Wayfair Wayfair This sophisticated, festive light-up deer makes for great non-denominational decor. Spruce up your front yard with one or more and save.

Crestwood Faux Lighted Wreath $68 $57 at Wayfair Wayfair This lighted wreath adds a perfect wintery touch to your front door — plus, it’ll last year after year without the mess of pine needles.

Polar Bear Lighted Display Set $228 $183 at Wayfair Wayfair Save on this eye-catching polar bear display for your front yard. You’ll be the envy of the neighborhood with this sweet pair.

Red Barrel Studio Newberry Spruce Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree $505 $343 at Wayfair Wayfair This 4.8-star-rated Christmas tree is gorgeous for living rooms and has plenty of branches to give it a full look and play host to a ton of ornaments.

The Twillery Co. Ornament Storage $44 $26 at Wayfair Wayfair Each fragile bauble gets a place in this ornament box, and the color scheme makes it easily spotted on the basement and garage shelves, too.

Wayfair Black Friday cookware and bakeware deals

CNN Underscored Best Tested Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven $425 $160 at Wayfair Wayfair Our favorite air fryer–toaster oven combo, Cuisinart TOA-60, is versatile and extremely easy to use. It allows you to air fry, bake, reheat or roast just about anything. During our testing of a variety of air fryers on the market, the Cuisinart TOA-60 cooked food to near perfection — and even resulted in our favorite fries of the bunch.

Wayfair Basics Boyland 4-Piece Kitchen Canister Set $68 $28 at Wayfair Wayfair This canister set keeps go-to essentials like pasta, nuts, coffee and more a little more organized, whether it’s tucked away in your pantry or out on the counter (especially if it’s out on the counter).

ClosetMaid Wall Cabinet Door Organizer $76 $44 at Wayfair Wayfair Get a little extra mileage out of the back of your pantry (or bathroom, or garage) door with this over-door hanging shelf. It’ll helpfully hold cleaning products, pantry items, toiletries and whatever else is spilling off your shelves.

Lynk Professional Pull Out Drawer $90 $66 at Wayfair Wayfair I really wish I’d seen this before getting a wobbly plastic shelf to hold cleaning products and hardware, but c’est la vie, and at least you can organize a little more wisely. The sturdy metal construction and pull-out shelves make tidying up the chaos that is the undersink area a cinch.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Cuisinart SM-50 Stand Mixer $250 $229 at Wayfair Wayfair Our budget-friendly stand mixer pick, the Cuisinart SM-50, is under $230 right now. Quiet, powerful and sturdy, this mixer outperformed all of the cheaper mixers we tested. If you’re looking to upgrade your baking or cooking tools without stretching your budget too much, it’s a great choice.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, Sea Salt $440 $360 at Wayfair Wayfair It wouldn’t be a Wayfair sale without a deal on some Le Creuset, and you can pick up this gorgeous Dutch oven for a winter’s worth of braising and roasting for less than $400 now (and we love this modern take on turquoise).

Rachael Ray Yum-o Nonstick Bakeware Oven Lovin' Baking Pans Set, 10-Piece $210 $100 at Wayfair Wayfair If you need some extra reinforcements this baking season, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has you covered — literally, thanks to the snap-on lid for the cake pan.

Wayfair Black Friday kitchen and dining deals

Wade Logan Armgart Four-Person Dining Set $914 $700 at Wayfair Wayfair Upgrade your dining room table for the holiday entertaining season with this four-chairs-and-a-table set that’s more than $200 off. We love the clean lines and contrasting cushions.

Mercury Row Brumit Four Drawer Sideboard $1,039 $540 at Wayfair Wayfair With great lines, four drawers for storage, and two cabinets with adjustable shelves, this sideboard is here to host a holiday buffet and provide a home for the “good plates” when the meal’s over.

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Kennamer Four-Person Dining Set $720 $600 at Wayfair Wayfair If your dining room vibe skews farmhouse, this set combines two cool styles for an eclectic but put-together look: The paperclip-ish legs on the table means it blends right in with mid-century decor as well as your more rustic style.

Sand & Stable Isabelle China Cabinet $919 $370 at Wayfair Wayfair This cabinet offers a lot of storage for its compact size, especially for apartments where space and organization is at a premium. With chevron-ish paneling in the front and glass windows to show off your prettiest dishware, it’ll be a great home for extra entertaining supplies for seasons to come.

17 Stories Lilian Slat Back Stacking Side Chair, Set of 4 $222 $207 at Wayfair Wayfair It’s the time of year when we find ourselves needing a little more seating than usual. This four-pack of stacking chairs looks great mixed and matched with wooden furniture — and at about $50 each, it’s a great deal, too. (Now you just have to choose your favorite color.)

Wayfair Black Friday lighting and living room deals

Andover Mills Paquette Dimmable Drum Chandelier $518 $410 at Wayfair Wayfair With go-anywhere good looks, this chandelier lap hangs nicely over tables, in entryways and wherever else in your house you need some stylish illumination.

Rushville Nightstand $353 $146 at Wayfair Wayfair The clean lines of this nightstand make it a) extremely versatile and b) let some of its brighter colorways in orange, turquoise and more really shine if you want to make a darker corner of the room pop — or add a little contrast or clash to your color scheme.

Kelly Clarkson Home Trudie Chaise Lounge $980 $879 at Wayfair Wayfair If you’d love to work from bed but always find yourself falling asleep (not to mention it’s a sully for your sleep hygiene), a chaise lounge is a great option. This super-comfy one from Kelly Clarkson goes great with traditional and modern farmhouse decor, and it has enough room for your pet to curl up with you.

Mercury Ro​​w Geraldton Upholstered Sofa $1,185 $720 at Wayfair Wayfair This couch is packed with details that make it a standout piece for your living room — and at 40% off, that seems like a super-easy way to redecorate to us. It also comes with free in-home delivery, so no worries about managing the stairs on your own.

17 Stories Kanissa Steel Ladder Bookcase $204 $168 at Wayfair Wayfair This streamlined bookshelf adds a little industrial accent to your apartment space — no exposed brick walls required (though always appreciated). We love the under-$200 price point during the sale.

Mistana Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair $429 $320 at Wayfair Wayfair This dignified lounge hair has great lines and a frame you can kick back and relax in — plus free one-day delivery in case you have guests coming, like, tomorrow.

Wayfair Black Friday bedroom and office deals

George Oliver Deco Microfiber Reversible Three-Piece Quilt Set $79 $40 at Wayfair Wayfair This modern quilt set (two shams and a quilt) comes in four of the season’s most stylish colors — teal green, mustard yellow, charcoal and terracotta — and looks great as a layer with your summer linens or as a standout look on its own.

Babyletto Lolly Convertible Standard Crib Nursery Furniture Set $899 $798 at Wayfair Wayfair This two-piece set of furniture — a convertible crib and changing table — for the nursery means you get another big decorating job done in one click, which is exactly what you want when a baby is on the way. Plus, it has a stellar five-star rating. Choose from white, gray or black to match your chosen aesthetic.

Sand & Stable Castagna Solid Wood Bench $400 $223 at Wayfair Wayfair This on-trend wooden bench has the rattan you’re seeing everywhere right now plus classic lines that ensure this versatile seat will still be a timeless piece once the hype fades.

Willa Arlo Interiors Arcuri Tray $72 $66 Wayfair Wayfair Keep your desk supplies beautifully organized on this double-handled tray when you’re pulling the 9-5, then repurpose it for cocktails and entertaining when the weekend hits. The high-gloss finish means it’s a great conversation starter when the glasses are on it, too.

Ottis Polyester Room Darkening Curtain Panel $164 $42 Wayfair Wayfair Sleep the deep sleep with this blackout panel, which features a high-quality weave in a ton of colors (almost 20, in fact) and is currently about $125 off — that’s a win-win in our book.