Warm weather is officially here, and whether your interiors could use a summer refresh after a long winter or you’re looking to spruce up your outdoors space, you can shop your wish list for less thanks to this 72 Hour Clearout sale at Wayfair.

We’ve rounded up 20 of the best deals we’ve seen online on outdoor items, couches, kitchen carts, bed frames and beyond. Take a look at our favorites from Wayfair’s latest sale below, and then shop the rest of the sale before the deals are gone.

Lawn, garden and patio deals

Falmouth Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed
This daybed is perfect for sunbathing with your S.O. — or for starfishing with a pile of books and a pitcher of iced tea on a summer day.

$2,356 $1,470 at Wayfair
Rosecliff Heights Wicker/Rattan 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Stylish and compact, this club-seating-style set has woven sides and clean lines to complement a variety of decor vibes, from mid-century to modern farmhouse.

$860 $690 at Wayfair
Corrigan Studio Jalieah Folding Chair
This stylish chair looks a little more chic than your usual fold-up models — and holds up if you want to leave it outside, too.

$104 at Wayfair
Joss & Main Melrose Teak Patio Sofa
This low-slung sofa makes for a stylish, modern addition to your patioscape — if we may call it that. The cushions are fade-, water-, stain- and mildew-resistant, too.

$3,023 $1,240 at Wayfair
Birch Lane Anyston Patio Chair (Set of 2)
This sleek version of a classic high-backed patio chair is a comfortable addition to your patio — especially when they come in pairs for lounging with a friend.

$1,000 $473 at Wayfair

Living room furniture deals

Kelly Clarkson Home Trudie Upholstered Chaise Lounge
This bestseller from the singer’s home line offers comfy seating for one (or one and a child, or one and a dog), making it a great choice for transitionally and traditionally decorated homes.

$1,264 $890 at Wayfair
Sand & Stable Shipka Upholstered Pouf
A pouf makes a great extra seat for parties, a spot for dinner trays and a nice footrest when it’s just you at home. This woven one is currently $300 off during the sale, making it a perfect time to buy.

$477 $164 at Wayfair
Sand & Stable Esme Upholstered Armchair (Set of 2)
This pair of armchairs adds a light touch to your living room — and they’re available in a variety of cushioning options, from cream to a burnt orange.

$998 $580 at Wayfair
AllModern Miller Upholstered Sofa
Consider this sofa a blank canvas for your throw pillow collection (you can never have too many). Don’t forget the code SAVE20 at checkout for an extra 20% off the $1,000 sale price, too.

$1,599 $800 at Wayfair
Wayfair Custom Upholstery Emilio Upholstered Sofa
This low sofa is plushly upholstered and offers deep seats for naps and snuggles. The complementary armchair is also on sale if you want to round off your set.

Kitchen and dining deals

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Truby Wide Sideboard
This sideboard makes for a beautiful way to add a splash of color to your dining or great room — and showcase your pieces at the same time.

$520 $290 at Wayfair
Three Posts Hardiman Solid Wood Kitchen Cart
Pop an island in your kitchen without the commitment or cost with the addition of this kitchen cart. It’s a great spot to chop up veg, use as a sideboard for serving or display items if your cabinet has some spillover.

$410 $350 at Wayfair
Williston Forge Whittlesey Dining Cabinet
Show off your vintage china, stemware or any other collectibles in your kitchen with this dining cabinet that blends retro charm and modern practicality.

$1,485 $840 at Wayfair
Carterville Party Bar
Don’t let not having a party bar stop you from having a party bar — this foldable on-sale one can pop up anywhere there’s a flat surface in your backyard.

$1,418 $1,260 at Wayfair

Bedroom deals

Sand & Stable Edmund Metal Bed
This colorful metal bed adds a pop of color to your space, whether you pair it with linens or a modern block quilt.

$768 $180 at Wayfair
AllModern Grady Solid Wood Nightstand
This nightstand does double-duty as an end table wherever you need it, and the sub-$200 price tag and good looks make it a winner for blending in easily to your existing decor.

$245 $176 at Wayfair
Mercury Row Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Low-slung and sophisticated, this upholstered platform bed is the perfect solution for bedrooms needing a touch of relaxation-ready sophistication.

$350 $210 at Wayfair
Quakertown Jewelry Armoire with Mirror
Perfect for sharing an apartment or anywhere space is limited, this mirror opens up to reveal space for all your jewelry and cosmetics — minimizing clutter and making it super easy to get ready in the mornings.

$264 $194 at Wayfair