Wayfair

Whether you’ve been looking to upgrade your patio just in time for BBQ season or make some home décor adjustments to your humble abode, there’s never been a better time to check out Wayfair’s 72 Hour Clearout sale. Here, you’ll find up to 50% off (or more!) on outdoor and indoor furniture for every room in the house, with even more savings on décor from rugs to lighting. Find something you like? Be sure to grab it while it’s still hot – the clock is ticking.

Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table
54% off
Wayfair

At over 50% off, this stunning outdoor fire pit table with a decorative base that conceals the propane tank could be yours for unforgettable summer nights that require zero wood logging.

$440 $202 at Wayfair
Gracie Oaks Coridon Accent Cabinet
70% off
Wayfair

You can’t go wrong with an elegant accent cabinet to store trinkets or tie a room together. At 70% off, this practical yet pretty piece is a total steal.

$575 $170 at Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Nygil Acacia Outdoor Loveseat
61% off
Wayfair

An outdoor loveseat might seem too luxurious to be true, but at over 60% off, there’s never been a better time to invest in this summer staple. It’s made with water-resistant cushions and sophisticated acacia wood for a sitting situation that’ll keep you outdoors all summer.

$919 $360 at Wayfair