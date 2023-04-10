’Tis the season for spring cleaning, and home retailer Wayfair is doing its share with up to 60% off outdoor seating, storage, mattresses and more during its 72-Hour Clearout sale. The brand might be cleaning out its inventory, but it’s also a great opportunity to refresh your own place for the new season.
Shop 10 of our favorite picks from Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearout below, then head to Wayfair to shop the rest while the sale’s still on. Don’t wait too long, though — the time is running out on that 72 hours, and the deals end today.
$224 $108 at Wayfair
This modern-rustic wood table is a great statement piece for your living room — and the solid wood construction is a nice bonus in this age of particle board (especially when it’s 52% off).
$99 $66 at Wayfair
Have a roommate, S.O. or family — and no dishwasher? This dish rack can handle way more than your average model, and it sits up over your sink so everything drips exactly where it’s meant to. It’s also width adjustable so you can get the perfect fit over your specific sink.
$627 $240 at Wayfair
With three drawers for storage and an unobtrusive silhouette, this midcentury modern-inspired desk blends in easily with existing decor and makes for a great alternative to working from the sofa.
$177 $88 at Wayfair
Get that messy garage or cluttered basement off your to-do list this spring with this half-off utility shelf (which also works great as a cheap storage option for teen bedrooms and dorms).
$257 $150 at Wayfair
Counter stools with backs on them encourage lingering awhile, and this sleek pair from AllModern does its job in style. Each chair works out to $75 for this deal, which is more than 40% off.
$2,171 $1,400 at Wayfair
Perfect for homes with kids, this slipcovered lounge chair is the perfect size for cuddling up during story time, and the down-filled cushions are extra plush.
$729 $327 at Wayfair
This low-slung TV table has fantastic clean lines and both covered and open storage, making it a great multipurpose fit for the living room — not to mention that great 55%-off discount.
$102 $78 at Wayfair
Those wool sweaters and silk dresses should not be going in the dryer — and conventional laundry racks take up a ton of space. This behind-the-door drying rack folds down when you need it, folds up when you don’t and takes up almost zero space between loads.
$330 $150 at Wayfair
This simple but elegant indoor-outdoor rug is a great piece no matter where you put it, making it a 55%-off, extremely versatile keeper for years to come.
Related: These colorful area rugs will help give your home a face-lift
$1,485 $1,030 at Wayfair
Whether you keep souvenirs from world travels, books or your collection of vintage dishware in this cabinet, the glass front and back lighting makes it all look great on display (and for practical use).