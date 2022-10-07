We’ve been waiting for Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals to begin, and it’s officially here. You can shop the massive home goods site for deals on furniture, home organization, small appliances, bedding and way more — plus, we’ve even got some lofted kids beds and cozy goose down comforters for winter in this sale edition.

Can’t get enough deals? On the heels of Wayfair’s event comes a slew of incoming early holiday deals: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale kicks off on Oct. 11. Plus, Target Deal Days are already live.

Read on for 23 of our favorite picks from Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals.

Furniture, storage and decor deals

Aditya Accent Cabinet $414.99 $129.95 at Wayfair Aditya Accent Cabinet Wayfair Perfect for everything from entryways to holding small TVs or serving as an end table, this accent cabinet is both on-trend and timelessly useful.

17 Stories Kanissa Steel Ladder Bookcase $289.99 $239.99 at Wayfair 17 Stories Kanissa Steel Ladder Bookcase Wayfair This sleek, modern bookcase is great in apartments where there’s not a lot of physical or visual space, thanks to its wall-mounted design and minimalist shelving design.

Williston Forge Albaugh Executive Chair $ 221.99 $197.99 at Wayfair Williston Forge Albaugh Executive Chair Wayfair This high-backed office chair is both stylish and comfortable for long WFH days — and trust us, it’s way better than sitting all hunched over on your sofa.

Sterilite Wheeled Latching Plastic Underbed Storage Set $169.99 $68.86 at Wayfair Sterilite Wheeled Latching Plastic Underbed Storage Set Wayfair If you’re swapping out the clothes in your closet for winter gear, your summer and spring apparel might need a place to go. Enter these Sterilite containers, which are perfect for tacking a few closets or splitting between roommates.

Gracie Oaks Evanjames Shelf $259.99 $214.99 at Wayfair Gracie Oaks Evanjames Shelf Wayfair With a label for each shelf, this highly organized unit is great for separating kids’ schoolwork, grouping crafts supplies, organizing books by genre and more.

Mercury Row Snead Kitchen Island Globe Pendant $84.99 $65.67 at Wayfair Mercury Row Snead Kitchen Island Globe Pendant Wayfair With simple lines and a thoroughly modern touch, this three-part pendant is perfect for kitchen islands, bar counters and more.

Mistana Hatfield Wood Tiered Chandelier $922.29 From $442.49 at Wayfair Mistana Hatfield Wood Tiered Chandelier Wayfair Dramatic lighting is a really fun way to add a little oomph to your room, and this beaded chandelier is here for a little extra mood. Choose from black, whitewashed and blue finishes all hovering around $740, or a mint green model for $442.

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser $689 $409.99 at Wayfair Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser Wayfair The midcentury lines of this dresser are made a little more modern with handless-less fronts, but the walnut and caramel shades are 100% retro. (White’s also available for those doing the minimalist thing.)

Evelina Power Loom Performance Rug $315 $169.99 at Wayfair Evelina Power Loom Performance Rug Wayfair This super-versatile geometric rug has a higher weave than the picture might display for a little plush under your feet — and the black-and-white pattern adds interest to your room without overwhelming the space.

Bed, mattress and bedding deals

Harriet Bee Schlemmer Twin Loft Bed $439 $227.99 at Wayfair Harriet Bee Schlemmer Twin Loft Bed Wayfair This bed is great for freeing up space in smaller bedrooms — and creating a cool area underneath for forts, reading nooks, play areas and more.

Alwyn Home All Season Goose Down Comforter $299.99 $209.99 at Wayfair Alwyn Home All-Season Goose Down Comforter Wayfair Get cozy for winter’s chilly nights with this 30%-off goose down comforter, made for year-round use and kept together with a baffle box stitch.

Serta Perfect Sleeper Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress $1,749 $799 at Wayfair Serta Perfect Sleeper Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress Wayfair For those who like their sleep on the plush side, this Serta delivers that hotel-bed comfort with a minimal amount of motion transfer, ensuring a sound night’s sleep for everyone.

Beautyrest Silver Extra Firm Innerspring Mattress $1,099.99 $799.99 at Wayfair Beautyrest Silver Extra Firm Innerspring Mattress Wayfair For those who like to sleep on an extra-firm mattress, this Beautyrest delivers a ton of support.

Red Barrel Studio Harlow Solid Wood Platform Bed $224.01 $153.44 at Wayfair Red Barrel Studio Harlow Solid Wood Platform Bed Wayfair This minimalist platform bed is all about welcoming modern lines, with a warm wood frame that cozies up the streamlined design.

Isabelle & Max Mifflinville Bed $278.24 $449.99 at Wayfair Isabelle & Max Mifflinville Bed Wayfair This four-poster bed is made modern in matte black metallic, adding a little drama to all-white or lushly textured bedrooms.

Bainville Upholstered Bed $1,300 $607.49 at Wayfair Bainville Upholstered Bed Wayfair Wood beds are super cute and all, but if you’re the type to sit up against some pillows and read at night, they’re not the most comfy. Enter this upholstered bed, which is currently 53% off and comes with stylishly padded cushioning at the headboard for one last chapter before you turn the light off.

Kitchen deals

Lodge Combo Cooker $79.50 $49.90 at Wayfair Lodge Combo Cooker Wayfair Lodge’s handy two-piece set includes both a Dutch oven and a skillet that doubles as a lid, meaning you get two top-quality, use-forever cast-iron pieces for less than $50. That’s a deal in our book.

Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set $730 $259.95 at Wayfair Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Wayfair This full array of cooking pots and pans is sitting pretty at 64% off, and if you’re in need of new pots and pans, the stainless steel set is nonreactive, keeps its shine and is ready to get cooking.

All-Clad D3 Stainless Frying Pan With Lid $239.99 $129.99 at Wayfair All-Clad D3 Stainless Frying Pan with Lid Wayfair This frying pan can go from stovetop to oven no problem, and it’s made for cooking at high heat. A 10-inch diameter is great for a variety of kitchen projects too, whether it’s baking a fish or frying some morning eggs.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Signature Deep Oven $380 $249.95 at Wayfair Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Oven Wayfair Le Creuset’s deep oven enameled cast-iron cookware is perfect for fall soups, braising and way more. Score it now for about $130 off for a head start on holiday cooking.

Viking 7-Ply Titanium 10-Piece Cookware Set $2,500 $1,499.99 at Wayfair Viking 7-Ply Titanium 10-Piece Cookware Set Wayfair Viking cookware is an investment, but for professionals (or very serious home cooks), this Viking set will make your kitchen feel like your own gastronomic atelier.

Pet deals

Archie & Oscar Ian Elevated Feeder $139.99 $77.86 at Wayfair Archie & Oscar Ian Elevated Feeder Wayfair Keep your dog’s neck a little more aligned and a lot less strained with this elevated feeder, with one spot for food and one for water. A sliding top reveals a hollow compartment for food bag storage too.