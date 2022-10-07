We’ve been waiting for Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals to begin, and it’s officially here. You can shop the massive home goods site for deals on furniture, home organization, small appliances, bedding and way more — plus, we’ve even got some lofted kids beds and cozy goose down comforters for winter in this sale edition.
Can’t get enough deals? On the heels of Wayfair’s event comes a slew of incoming early holiday deals: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale kicks off on Oct. 11. Plus, Target Deal Days are already live.
Read on for 23 of our favorite picks from Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals.
Furniture, storage and decor deals
$414.99 $129.95 at Wayfair
Perfect for everything from entryways to holding small TVs or serving as an end table, this accent cabinet is both on-trend and timelessly useful.
$289.99 $239.99 at Wayfair
This sleek, modern bookcase is great in apartments where there’s not a lot of physical or visual space, thanks to its wall-mounted design and minimalist shelving design.
221.99 $197.99 at Wayfair
This high-backed office chair is both stylish and comfortable for long WFH days — and trust us, it’s way better than sitting all hunched over on your sofa.
$169.99 $68.86 at Wayfair
If you’re swapping out the clothes in your closet for winter gear, your summer and spring apparel might need a place to go. Enter these Sterilite containers, which are perfect for tacking a few closets or splitting between roommates.
$259.99 $214.99 at Wayfair
With a label for each shelf, this highly organized unit is great for separating kids’ schoolwork, grouping crafts supplies, organizing books by genre and more.
$84.99 $65.67 at Wayfair
With simple lines and a thoroughly modern touch, this three-part pendant is perfect for kitchen islands, bar counters and more.
$922.29 From $442.49 at Wayfair
Dramatic lighting is a really fun way to add a little oomph to your room, and this beaded chandelier is here for a little extra mood. Choose from black, whitewashed and blue finishes all hovering around $740, or a mint green model for $442.
$689 $409.99 at Wayfair
The midcentury lines of this dresser are made a little more modern with handless-less fronts, but the walnut and caramel shades are 100% retro. (White’s also available for those doing the minimalist thing.)
$315 $169.99 at Wayfair
This super-versatile geometric rug has a higher weave than the picture might display for a little plush under your feet — and the black-and-white pattern adds interest to your room without overwhelming the space.
Bed, mattress and bedding deals
$439 $227.99 at Wayfair
This bed is great for freeing up space in smaller bedrooms — and creating a cool area underneath for forts, reading nooks, play areas and more.
$299.99 $209.99 at Wayfair
Get cozy for winter’s chilly nights with this 30%-off goose down comforter, made for year-round use and kept together with a baffle box stitch.
$1,749 $799 at Wayfair
For those who like their sleep on the plush side, this Serta delivers that hotel-bed comfort with a minimal amount of motion transfer, ensuring a sound night’s sleep for everyone.
$1,099.99 $799.99 at Wayfair
For those who like to sleep on an extra-firm mattress, this Beautyrest delivers a ton of support.
$224.01 $153.44 at Wayfair
This minimalist platform bed is all about welcoming modern lines, with a warm wood frame that cozies up the streamlined design.
$278.24 $449.99 at Wayfair
This four-poster bed is made modern in matte black metallic, adding a little drama to all-white or lushly textured bedrooms.
$1,300 $607.49 at Wayfair
Wood beds are super cute and all, but if you’re the type to sit up against some pillows and read at night, they’re not the most comfy. Enter this upholstered bed, which is currently 53% off and comes with stylishly padded cushioning at the headboard for one last chapter before you turn the light off.
Kitchen deals
$79.50 $49.90 at Wayfair
Lodge’s handy two-piece set includes both a Dutch oven and a skillet that doubles as a lid, meaning you get two top-quality, use-forever cast-iron pieces for less than $50. That’s a deal in our book.
$730 $259.95 at Wayfair
This full array of cooking pots and pans is sitting pretty at 64% off, and if you’re in need of new pots and pans, the stainless steel set is nonreactive, keeps its shine and is ready to get cooking.
$239.99 $129.99 at Wayfair
This frying pan can go from stovetop to oven no problem, and it’s made for cooking at high heat. A 10-inch diameter is great for a variety of kitchen projects too, whether it’s baking a fish or frying some morning eggs.
$380 $249.95 at Wayfair
Le Creuset’s deep oven enameled cast-iron cookware is perfect for fall soups, braising and way more. Score it now for about $130 off for a head start on holiday cooking.
$2,500 $1,499.99 at Wayfair
Viking cookware is an investment, but for professionals (or very serious home cooks), this Viking set will make your kitchen feel like your own gastronomic atelier.
Pet deals
$139.99 $77.86 at Wayfair
Keep your dog’s neck a little more aligned and a lot less strained with this elevated feeder, with one spot for food and one for water. A sliding top reveals a hollow compartment for food bag storage too.
$169.99 $85.99 at Wayfair
Sitting on elevated legs, this highly cushioned dog sofa is perfect for afternoon naps or a full-on snooze sesh after a long day chasing squirrels.