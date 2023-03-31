Just as we’re crawling out of the winter doldrums, Wayfair has launched a 5 Days of Deals sale that has everything we need to refresh our homes, apartments and rooms for spring. Right now, you can take up to 70% off categories including outdoor furniture, storage and organization, mattresses, living room seating and more.
Shop the best of what we’ve found from Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals below — and then shop them all at Wayfair while the sale is still on.
Bedroom and bathroom deals
This 100% cotton duvet cover set is 38% off and an inexpensive, breathable way to get that minimalist, rumpled look in your bedroom.
A quick way to update your bathroom — and give yourself some extra storage — is with a clean-lined storage vanity that looks chic and has room for your blow dryer. A tidy $410 off isn’t too bad, either.
This plush Beautyrest mattress has rave reviews from customers thanks to its supportive design. It also boasts low motion transfer for when one of you is tossing and turning.
If you take your baths seriously, what are you doing without one of these? Hold your book, wine, candle and whatever else you need for your sweet, sweet self-care time.
Kitchen and dining deals
This stylish cookware set gets great ratings when it comes to doing its actual job, too — and right now you can get all 10 pieces for less than $150.
Perfect for when your hands are covered in cookie batter or raw chicken, this touchless trash can lets you dispose of the yuck without cross-contaminating anything.
Outfit yourself with cast iron (and refrain from buying another pan for years) with this six-piece set from reliable Lodge. You’ll get a griddle, frying pan and grill pan, plus pot holders and a scraper.
Yes, these really do keep your bread fresher for longer — and whether you’re spending the big bucks on the artisan stuff or just go through a ton of it in your house, it’s worth getting one of these to keep it edible.
This rustic table looks great in a range of spaces, from modern farmhouse to an industrial loft.
Living room deals
This rattan armchair adds texture and as much color as you desire to your living room — click through the nine different shades to find the perfect one for you, as most of them are marked down around 30%.
This sink-into-it chaise lounge is the perfect oversized chair to curl up in on rainy spring days — and with 55 color options, there’s a great pick for any space.
Go midcentury, minimalist or set the stage for lush maximalism with this velvet sofa. It’s a great starting point — and focal point — for a range of living room aesthetics.
Outdoor deals
These edgy two-tone patio chairs come as a pair and look great for your stylish dinner parties. And for those tight on space, they stack neatly away when they’re not all in use. Use the code SAVE15 at checkout to get the price reflected above.
This set of two chic patio chairs will give your outdoor space five-star wellness resort vibes, and they’re close to half-off when you use SAVE15 at checkout.
This midcentury-inspired patio chair set lends your outdoor area some retro Palm Springs vibes — and are stackable for easy storage and extra guests. Don’t forget the code SAVE15 at checkout.
This modern chaise lounge is perfect for people who love black so much they want their patio to wear it too. The super-thick cushion is perfect for stretching out with a book during Sunday afternoons.
Living accessories deals
This wrapped canvas wall art is a great piece to diversify a gallery wall or create an eyecatching moment solo.
This peel-and-stick wallpaper from stationery fave Rifle Paper Co. adds some springy florals to your wall at 40% off — and it’s easy to take off when you’re moving out.
Checkers are back in a big way this year when it comes to home textiles, and this pink-and-cream 5-ish-by-7-inch one is super easy on the eyes.
An organization classic, use these containers for organizing craft supplies, little toy sets, pantry items and more — and a price of 12 for $30 sweetens the deal.