Just as we’re crawling out of the winter doldrums, Wayfair has launched a 5 Days of Deals sale that has everything we need to refresh our homes, apartments and rooms for spring. Right now, you can take up to 70% off categories including outdoor furniture, storage and organization, mattresses, living room seating and more.

Shop the best of what we’ve found from Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals below — and then shop them all at Wayfair while the sale is still on.

Bedroom and bathroom deals

Ebern Designs Kirkus Chambray Duvet Cover Set
This 100% cotton duvet cover set is 38% off and an inexpensive, breathable way to get that minimalist, rumpled look in your bedroom.

$68 $42 at Wayfair
Sand & Stable Jewell Bathroom Vanity
A quick way to update your bathroom — and give yourself some extra storage — is with a clean-lined storage vanity that looks chic and has room for your blow dryer. A tidy $410 off isn’t too bad, either.

$750 $340 at Wayfair
Beautyrest Silver Plush Pillow Top Innerspring Queen Mattress
This plush Beautyrest mattress has rave reviews from customers thanks to its supportive design. It also boasts low motion transfer for when one of you is tossing and turning.

$1,689 $770 at Wayfair
Belmint Free-Standing Bath Caddy
If you take your baths seriously, what are you doing without one of these? Hold your book, wine, candle and whatever else you need for your sweet, sweet self-care time.

$37 $30 at Wayfair

Kitchen and dining deals

Denmark 10-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set
This stylish cookware set gets great ratings when it comes to doing its actual job, too — and right now you can get all 10 pieces for less than $150.

$133 at Wayfair
Nine Stars Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can
Perfect for when your hands are covered in cookie batter or raw chicken, this touchless trash can lets you dispose of the yuck without cross-contaminating anything.

$73 $55 at Wayfair
Lodge 6-Piece Cast Iron Essential Pan Set
Outfit yourself with cast iron (and refrain from buying another pan for years) with this six-piece set from reliable Lodge. You’ll get a griddle, frying pan and grill pan, plus pot holders and a scraper.

$109 $76 at Wayfair
OGGI Stainless Steel Bread Box
Yes, these really do keep your bread fresher for longer — and whether you’re spending the big bucks on the artisan stuff or just go through a ton of it in your house, it’s worth getting one of these to keep it edible.

$60 $41 at Wayfair
Grayl​​eigh Broderick Dining Table
This rustic table looks great in a range of spaces, from modern farmhouse to an industrial loft.

$924 $450 at Wayfair

Living room deals

Sand & Stable Esme Upholstered Accent Chair
This rattan armchair adds texture and as much color as you desire to your living room — click through the nine different shades to find the perfect one for you, as most of them are marked down around 30%.

$349 $238 at Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Trudie Upholstered Chaise Lounge
This sink-into-it chaise lounge is the perfect oversized chair to curl up in on rainy spring days — and with 55 color options, there’s a great pick for any space.

$1,305 $840 at Wayfair
George Oliver Lindel Upholstered Sofa
Go midcentury, minimalist or set the stage for lush maximalism with this velvet sofa. It’s a great starting point — and focal point — for a range of living room aesthetics.

$1,140 $930 at Wayfair

Outdoor deals

AllModern Stella Stacking Patio Dining Armchairs
These edgy two-tone patio chairs come as a pair and look great for your stylish dinner parties. And for those tight on space, they stack neatly away when they’re not all in use. Use the code SAVE15 at checkout to get the price reflected above.

$500 $372 at Wayfair
Birch Lane Fitz Patio Chair
This set of two chic patio chairs will give your outdoor space five-star wellness resort vibes, and they’re close to half-off when you use SAVE15 at checkout.

$1,000 $665 at Wayfair
AllModern Jonas Stacking Patio Dining Side Chair
This midcentury-inspired patio chair set lends your outdoor area some retro Palm Springs vibes — and are stackable for easy storage and extra guests. Don’t forget the code SAVE15 at checkout.

$900 $500 at Wayfair
Latitude Andrew Reclining Single Chaise
This modern chaise lounge is perfect for people who love black so much they want their patio to wear it too. The super-thick cushion is perfect for stretching out with a book during Sunday afternoons.

$480 $320 at Wayfair

Living accessories deals

Mercury Row Mod Pods I Wrapped Canvas Art
This wrapped canvas wall art is a great piece to diversify a gallery wall or create an eyecatching moment solo.

$77 $65 at Wayfair
Rifle Paper Co Garden Party Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll
This peel-and-stick wallpaper from stationery fave Rifle Paper Co. adds some springy florals to your wall at 40% off — and it’s easy to take off when you’re moving out.

$1.48 $0.93/square foot at Wayfair
AllModern Walker Checkered Shag Area Rug
Checkers are back in a big way this year when it comes to home textiles, and this pink-and-cream 5-ish-by-7-inch one is super easy on the eyes.

$170 $145 at Wayfair
Sterilite Under Bed Storage Container, 12-Pack
An organization classic, use these containers for organizing craft supplies, little toy sets, pantry items and more — and a price of 12 for $30 sweetens the deal.

$84 $30 at Wayfair