Walmart’s Rollbacks section is a reliable source of great deals, and the mega-retailer has just dropped a ton of prices on tech, homewares, appliances and way more.

The new savings come just one day ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which promises to kick off holiday shopping with tons of Black Friday-like pricing on a massive range of products.

Instead of spending precious time browsing through all of Walmart’s new discounts, we’ve picked out our favorite deals from the event. See below, and start shopping before the best stuff sells out.

Electronics deals

$144 $79 at Walmart

Amazon

Stream in style with the sleek latest-model Apple TV, which has an A8 chip for great gameplay, streams in 1080p and has Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. It hooks up to your AirPods if you like a late-night watch while your housemate sleeps too.

$799 $599 at Walmart

Walmart

This super-capable iPad boasts the Apple M1 chip and other recent Apple trimmings like a Center Stage front camera that keeps you automatically in frame during video calls and Thunderbolt for hooking up accessories on the go. Wi-Fi 6 makes emailing, Slacking and streaming a breeze too.

$138 $98 at Walmart

Walmart

The perfect size for dorm rooms and other small spaces, this RCA delivers a great Netflix sesh for less than $100.

$399 $349 at Walmart

Walmart

This Series 8 watch will pay for your latte, track your sleep habits, send your emails and hop in the pool with you — and it’s currently $50 off.

$2,997.95 $1,298 at Walmart

Walmart

If you want to go all out on a TV (and the rest of your home theater system), this Bravia is ready for it with a 75-inch screen, dual positioning to accommodate a soundbar and lots of fancy tech wizardry for incredible picture display. If you’re into gaming, it’s practically custom built for PlayStation 5 play too.

$445 $179 at Walmart

Walmart

This all-in-one notebook bundle has a great-running machine in an unmissable blue, a wireless mouse for easier working on the go and a case to travel in — plus up to 8.5 hours of battery life if you’re answering emails or writing your novel in a café.

$99.98 $49.97 at Walmart

Walmart

Treat yourself to some tension relief with this percussive massage gun. You’ve probably seen them everywhere, but they’re truly great after a workout or long travel day — and under $50 is a great price.

Kitchen and appliance deals

$643 $549.99 at Walmart

Walmart

One of Dyson’s top-of-the-line models, this vacuum has laser illumination, the lightest of all Dyson builds and auto mode to optimize power and run time based on the job at hand.

$399.99 $209 at Walmart

Walmart

This bright red pro-level blender has been restored back to perfect condition and can tackle pretty much any baking project you throw at it, including up to 13 dozen cookies in one go. Refurbed, it’s about half the price too.

$99.99 $69 at Walmart

Walmart

Get your morning smoothie made in no time with this personal blender that does shakes, nut butters and other light chopping jobs too.

$39.98 $19 at Walmart

Walmart

Farberware’s grilling/baking/frying/toasting air fryer has enough basket space for up to two portions — and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in this Age of the Air Fryer.

$199 $115 at Walmart

Walmart

This wet-dry vac and hard-floor washer basically does all your floor cleaning in one machine, and it has a two-tank system for wet cleaning that constantly pulls in fresh water and solution. It’s safe for sealed hardwood floors as well as vinyl, tile and more. Keep in mind it has a 22-minute run time, making it a good pick for sporadically hard-floored homes or quick cleanups.

$34.96 $24.44 at Walmart

Walmart

Perfect for prepping a work week’s worth of lunches, this five-pack of Rubbermaid snap-tops rings up at less than $5 per container right now.

$649.99 $349 at Walmart

Walmart

This top-rated robot vac does those daily sweeps for you — and has a ton of suction power for heavy lifting of dirt and grime from floorboard cracks and carpet threads. It even empties itself so your hands don’t touch the gross stuff.

$549 $449.99 at Walmart

Amazon

’Tis the season for crafting, school projects and other art endeavors, and this bundle is here to support you with pretty much anything: You’ll get a cut-anything Cricut Maker 3, which powers through vinyl, balsa wood and even tooled leather, plus a rainbow of vinyl rolls, transfer tape and a tool set for a cool $100 off.

Home deals

$269 From $180 at Walmart

Walmart

Get that plush hotel-worthy sleep for the price of a fancy one-night stay with this Zinus mattress, which is made from super-comfortable memory foam. The brand’s famous green tea infusion and active charcoal (yes, really) will keep the mattress fresh night after night.

$249 $169 at Walmart

Walmart

You’ll spot this pastel set on the luggage belt — and they make the perfect gift for teens and college students who are excited to get out and see the world too.

$79 From $54 at Walmart

Walmart

Keep your snoozing going longer and your mattress investment fresher longer with this activated charcoal mattress topper, which has supportive, responsive memory foam for a great sleep.

$398 $274 at Walmart

Walmart

This super-stylish mirror looks great in any space, and we’re not arguing about more than $100 off its normal price either.

Toy deals

$15 $10 at Walmart

Walmart

This all-in-one, 210-piece kit for budding artists has all the supplies they need for afternoons of art, whether their preferred medium is watercolors, markers, colored pencils, coloring sticks or one of the many other pieces in here.

$29.97 $19.98 at Walmart

Walmart

This top-rated Nerf blaster is made for neighborhood games and backyard fun — and it makes a great holiday present (plus, this one can send off two darts in a row).

$16.44 $11 at Walmart

Walmart

Yes, Bop It! is still around. It’s probably going to be just as annoying for you to hear endlessly as it once was for your parents — but honestly a “Star Wars” edition is pretty cool, and this one has both “pass it” and solo modes so kids can play with friends or alone (making it ideal for only children, speaking as one myself).

$600 $250 at Walmart

Walmart

This kid-friendly, in-ground basketball hoop is way more than half off right now and perfect for pickup games with the neighborhood kids and family — there’s an easy-to-adjust hoop that goes from 7.5 feet to 10 so you can adjust as changing heights demand.