Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

For some, the best Black Friday deal out there may simply be getting a chance to finally bring home a PlayStation 5, which is still hard to secure two years after it first released. Fortunately, Walmart is giving you three separate chances to secure a PS5 as part of its weeklong Black Friday promotions.

Walmart will be offering a number of PS5 bundles throughout its week of restocks, including the standard $499 PS5, the $399 PS5 Digital Edition, the $559 PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle and the $459 PS5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarok Bundle. As the name implies, the latter bundles throw in a copy of the critically acclaimed God of War Ragnarok, which is one of the best PS5 games of the year.

The first console drop kicks off Monday, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, and is exclusive to Walmart+ members. The next drop is on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. ET and will be available online to all shoppers, whether or not they have a subscription. And if you prefer the brick-and-mortar route, you can pick up a PS5 in-store at Walmart locations on Black Friday (Nov. 25) while supplies last.

If you want to get in on the first drop, you’ll need to subscribe to Walmart+ for $13 per month or $98 per year (free trials are available but don’t include console restocks). Essentially Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ includes such perks as free shipping, free grocery delivery from local Walmart stores and easy scan-and-go mobile shopping in-store.

This is easily one of the biggest PS5 restock events we’ve seen yet, so if you’re still hoping to bring a PS5 home for the holidays, this is your best chance. Good luck!