For the first time ever, members of the retailer’s Walmart+ program will be able to shop exclusive discounts on a slew of items, from electronics and tech to toys and sporting goods to fashion and home decor to tools and pets, starting today.

What is Walmart+ Weekend?

Walmart+ Weekend is a three-day sale event exclusively for Walmart+ members that’s happening for the first time ever this year. Starting at 3 p.m. ET on June 2 and running through 7 p.m. ET on June 5, Walmart+ members will receive special access to sales on thousands of items.

Membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year, and much like Amazon Prime, grants access to special prices, product releases and online deals, as well as free shipping with no order minimum required and free same-day grocery delivery from your local store with a $35 order minimum. Members can also save up to 10 cents per gallon at more than 14,000 select fuel stations and receive six free months of Spotify Premium. A 30-day free trial is available, but trial plans do not qualify for the Walmart+ Weekend savings.

Walmart+ Weekend seems to be Walmart’s answer to Amazon Prime Day, but it remains to be seen whether this sale will become an annual event, like Prime Day.

Electronics deals

While not technically a deal, gamers will swoon over this restock of the hard-to-find Sony PlayStation 5. With crazy-fast loading time, adaptive triggers, 3D audio via built-in speakers or headphones, you can play PS5 games on a 4K TV for amazing graphics. But best act fast–this one is likely to sell out quickly.

Say farewell to pesky headphone wires with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, wireless, water-resistant earbuds that use noise cancellation to keep sound crystal clear — not to mention they’re our pick for best wireless earbuds for Android users. Use them for work calls, listening to music, working out … your ears will thank you.

Work, play games, stream movies, edit videos — the applications are endless on the popular iPad Air. This version includes a 10.9-inch screen, touch ID, advanced cameras, up to 10 hours of battery life and more and comes in silver, space gray, rose gold, green and sky blue.

Bring your tunes with you anywhere this summer with the portable Sonos Roam speaker that’s durable, water-resistant and has a long-lasting battery for up to 10 hours of sound on one charge. Weighing less than a pound and measuring just 6.6-by-2.4-by-2.4-inches, it’s a cinch to toss in your backpack or beach bag. Read more about the device in our full review.

Grab a great discount off this like-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, our pick for best Android smartwatch that features workout tracking, run coaching, group challenges, heart monitoring, lung endurance, oxygen levels and more. And with a sleek design you can personalize with different watch faces and bands, it looks great, too.

Start streaming now with this Apple TV 4K 4th-generation model — variation on our upgrade pick for best streaming device — that features 32 GB, 4K picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus surround sound, voice search and more. Access videos and photos from your iPhone and iPad on your TV, as well as a slew of streaming services and apps.

With 1080p full high definition, voice control, automatic software updates and wireless streaming, onn.’s 43-inch LED TV is paired with Roku, allowing you to find movies, TV shows, sports, news and more with ease. Just use the Roku app or the included remote to man the controls.

Whether you need a new laptop for work, personal use or for the kids, you’ll save big-time on this 15.6-inch, FHD display, portable notebook laptop with 8 GB of memory and a long battery life. Great for streaming movies and games, it also features Tuned by THX audio for high-quality sound and comes with Windows 11 Home, a front-facing camera and a fingerprint scanner.

Update your home entertainment system with this TV that allows for quick-loading streaming options and voice remote, and features an intuitive interface so you’ll find what you’re searching for faster. The TV uses smart technology to remember recently viewed programs and offer recommendations — all with a high-quality 4K UHD resolution picture and Dolby Vision HDR to deliver a super-sharp, crystal-clear picture.

Are you all about that bass? Make music, movies and more sound better with this soundbar that includes a wireless subwoofer, easy Bluetooth TV connection and wireless surround sound compatibility with optional rear speakers. Bonus: You can streamline control of the soundbar and your TV using just your Samsung TV remote.

Attention, gamers: It’s time to score the smallest XBox made to date, now $TK off. The high-resolution, all-digital model allows you to build your own cloud-based library of games, saves and backups and is compatible with XBox One accessories.

Set your own theater up anywhere with this mini projector that turns your indoor or outdoor wall into a projection screen measuring up to 200 inches across. Just connect it to your phone, laptop, Fire TV stick or other device and let movie night commence.

No more hunting through drawers in an attempt to scrounge up extra batteries for that dead remote, toy, flashlight or other device. This 48-pack of AA alkaline batteries should have you covered for quite some time. Offering long-lasting power, you can also rest easy knowing their mercury-, cadmium- and lead-free.

Fashion and beauty deals

Pillowy sandals for your feet that you can wear inside or out? Yes, please. These non-slip slides are super-light, fast-drying, pack easily and will take you from the house to the beach to the gym to the store in style, and better yet, comfort. Available in seven colors, they’re also unisex, making them a great option for the whole family.

Rid yourself of dry, chapped lips while you sleep with this vitamin C- and antioxidant-enriched nighttime lip mask that comes in apple lime, berry, grapefruit and mint choco flavors. Just spread a generous layer on at night, wipe off in the morning with a tissue or cotton pad and pucker up for super-smooth kissable lips.

Head to the farmers market, brunch, the pool or pretty much anywhere with this sunny “Bee Kind” canvas tote in hand, and your day is guaranteed to get a little bit brighter. With a magnetic snap closure, interior zip pocket and side slip pockets, it also comes in six color/art options to suit any mood.

Designer shades at Walmart? You bet! These chic, round, tortoise shell women’s sunglasses from Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta serve up both 100% UV protection and 100% high style.

Perfect for casual looks, Citizen’s Weekender men’s watch features a 45mm stainless steel case, Eco-Drive technology that provides light power rather than battery, a black dial with a date window, a leather strap and scratch-resistant mineral crystal. It’s also water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Whether you’re already a fan or are looking to switch up your beauty routine, this Pure Volume shampoo and conditioner duo, on sale in large 8.5-ounce sizes, is worth a look. Made for women and men, it gets four-star reviews on Walmart.com for both its results and solid price.

What’s cuter than Baby Yoda? Your favorite little girl in Baby Yoda pjs. This machine washable pajama set includes a pink short-sleeve top with an “Out of this World” graphic of everyone’s favorite bounty hunter, and matching blue, pink and green pull-on shorts. Available in sizes 4-5, 7-8, 6-6X and 10-12, it’s just the thing for summer sleepovers.

Perfect for casual Fridays, weekend fun or just strolling around town, these canvas slip-on sneakers offer classic style along with comfort thanks to a padded insole, rubber outsole and breathable lining. Available in seven color combinations, at $TK off, you may just want to pick up a pair for every day of the week.

Kitchen and dining deals

Now’s the time to finally pick up KitchenAid’s classic kitchen tool (and our pick for best stand mixer). The brand’s 6-quart stand mixer is a must for whipping up everything from big batches of cookies and cakes to breads and pastas. This certified refurbished model comes with a handy bowl-lift design, 10 speeds, a flat beater, spiral dough hook and wire whip and can be used with more than 10 other attachments (sold seperately) for tons of versatility.

Kick off summer with some fresh fruit juices. This centrifugal juicer features three speeds, a wide 3-inch feeder shoot and BPA-parts to extract juice, vitamins and minerals from whole fruits and veggies (no need to slice and dice!).

Short on space? Looking to add a caffeination station to your office? This small but mighty single-serve coffee maker, now TK% off, may be just what you’re looking for. At just over 8-inches wide, it takes up little counter or desk space and can brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce coffees in less than 60 seconds using K-cup pods or your own grounds thanks to an optional reusable filter. With a 36-ounce easy-to-fill water reservoir, simple controls and a removable drip tray to accommodate your travel mug, your morning routine is about to get a whole lot easier.

Save serious space with Ninja’s five-in-one cooker that can air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate and grill. Certified refurbished, the Foodi can reach temps of 500 degrees, is virtually smoke free and easy to clean with a ceramic-coated grill grate, crisper basket and cooking pot that are all dishwasher safe.

Save yourself the time and expense of a daily coffee run when you brew up Dunkin’s delicious French Vanilla coffee at home. This deal includes six 12-ounce bags of the flavored medium-roast ground coffee and will keep you well-caffeinated for weeks to come.

If your cookware could use an upgrade, but your budget is limited, this set, now $TK off, will help you put your kitchen to good use in no time. The whopping 18 ceramic, non-stick piece set includes two fry pans, two covered saucepans, a covered casserole dish and a covered saute pan, plus a stainless steel steamer, baking sheet, cutting board, four nylon utensils and a five-piece measuring spoon set. Other fab features: Soft-grip handles stay cool, the nonstick coating is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium, it comes in pink, turquoise or gray colors, and it’s all dishwasher safe, too.

Home goods and appliances deals

Keep your carpets and floors extra clean with Dyson’s upright vacuum that comes in funky fuchsia and automatically adjusts between hard floors or carpets. Other features include height adjustment, rotating brushes, a telescopic handle, HEPA filtration, an instant release wand and a simple release to empty the bin. You might even look forward to vacuuming with this one!

Rest easier with Sleep Innovations’ 4-inch, two-layer mattress topper that features both a 2-inch pillow top cover and 2-inches of gel memory foam. The pillow top cover is easy to remove and can be thrown in your washing machine, the foam is breathable and plush and it’s all hypoallergenic. Bring on bedtime!

If you’d rather do just about anything than vacuum and mop the house, meet your new BFF. iHome’s AutoVac Nova connects to Wi-Fi, allowing you to control it via app or voice, and uses a laser-based navigation system to map and clean your floors before returning to its home base, where it recharges and even empties out its own dustbin. Better yet, it features a dual wet and dry tank, so you can set it to clean both ways.

Fun summer vacation plans decided? Check. Hotel room booked? Check. Swimsuit purchased? Check. New carry-on to pack everything in? Check. This 21-inch hardside, expandable carry-on bag won’t get lost in the shuffle with its pretty pink hue and is easy to use thanks to an eight-wheel rolling system that allows it to move around 360 degrees. With a telescoping top handle and side handles, space expansion to give you up to 25% more room and weighing a scant 6.34 pounds, consider it your new travel buddy.

You’ll never have to worry about a run to the post office when you purchase a 100-stamp roll of Forever first-class stamps. Better yet, these flag-designed stamps from the U.S. Postal Service are offered at less than face value.

Toys and sporting goods deals

Why should kids have all the fun? This electric scooter is made for adults and features a motor that allows you to travel up to 28 miles an hour at a range of 25 miles. Able to hold up to 330 pounds, it features a detachable seat, three speed modes, front and rear shock absorbers, dual front and rear disc brakes and a one-step folding design. Let’s ride!

Bring the playground to your own backyard with this multi-level cedar swing set that includes a wave slide, climbing rock wall, upper-level clubhouse with a chalkboard tarp, sandbox and two yellow swings.

When the kiddos love baseball and also love the water, give them the best of both worlds with this super-fun game. You’ll get a 14-by-14-foot water slide/diamond, a plastic bat and ball and an inflatable home plate, plus a water spray nozzle and repair patch. Just attach it to any garden hose, and as they say, play ball!

If you’ve decided this is the summer for some family mountain biking fun, the Walmart+ Weekend special on this BCA’s girl’s 20-inch pink and black bike is for you. Front and rear hand brakes, off-road tires, quick-release height adjustment, six speeds, a padded seat and sturdy steel frame make it a great entry to the sport.

Bring on summer break and fun in the sun with this table waterpark for toddlers. With two water wheels, a “lazy river,” a spiral tube slide and five colorful balls that squirt water, it promotes not only fine motor skills, sharing and hand-eye coordination but a whole lot of fun. And, now, it’s TK% off.

Outdoor and tool deals

Backyard barbecue season is finally here: Do you have everything you need to feed your family and friends? This four-burner cart-style gas grill offers 435 square inches of cooking space, porcelain-coated cast iron grates, a warming rack for buns, indirect heating and side dishes and side shelves for extra workspace.

Not sure if you’re ready to invest in a full backyard hot tub? Test the, er, waters with Coleman’s inflatable model that seats four to six people. An included pump makes inflating it simple, while 140 jets offer massaging bubbles and a digital control panel allows you to heat the water up to 104 degrees. Leave it out year-round (a Freeze Shield protects it from cold weather damage) or deflate and store it away when you don’t need it.

Keep your lawn looking ship-shape with this edger and string trimmer that can reach places your mower misses. With a 10-12-inch cutting swath, it switches between uses easily and the hybrid functionality means you can use the included 20-volt battery or an extension cord.

Clean off that porch, deck, driveway and more with Hart’s 20-volt cordless hybrid blower that includes a lithium-ion battery and charger, is light and compact and has hybrid capability for unlimited run time.

Pet deals

Give Fido a fun challenge with this advanced dog game that includes six treat drawers your pet will need to figure out how to swivel open. Made of durable material that’s BPA-, PVC- and phthalate-free, it cleans up easily with a little soap and water.

Keep your dog’s nails short and smooth with this two-speed (high and low) battery-powered nail grinder that features a protective cap/nail guard to keep paws safe and a rounded top to make nails even. Quiet and with an ergonomic grip, it comes with four AA batteries and is now TK off.

Perfect for keeping rabbits or chickens in your yard, this wooden hutch includes a nesting box, running area with a ramp, roof that can be opened, two lockable doors, a ladder and a drawer placed between floors to aid with cleanup and galvanized wire mesh to keep predators out.

Get the full scoop on your favorite feline: breed breakdown, potential genetic conditions and health risks, trait tests, blood type and more. The test includes materials and instructions to complete a cheek swab, then simply activate the kit online and mail your swabs to the lab. In two to three weeks, you’ll find your kitty’s full report online.