We may be a few short days away from Amazon Prime Day, but that hasn’t stopped us from getting excited about all the other ways we can save on our favorite products while shopping online. Ahead of the first-ever Walmart+ Week, we’re priming you on all the perks and benefits of scoring a Walmart+ membership so you, too, can get in on all the great deals on everything from home to toys to electronics and more. Starting July 10 at noon E.T., all Walmart+ members will gain early access to Walmart+ Week deals before everyone else adds their favorite products to cart in droves. If there’s anything history has told us, it’s that Walmart tends to slash its prices to rival those of Amazon during the Prime Day event, so you’ll want to keep an eye out. Read on for more information about Walmart+, how to get it and whether it’s right for you. What is Walmart+? Whether you’re already a devoted Walmart shopper or are looking to more frequently take advantage of the retailer’s unbeatable inventory and deals, a Walmart+ membership might be a smart investment for you and your family. Plus, starting July 10, members can take advantage of limited-time offers like a $30 credit with Rover, 30% off all SpaFinder gift certificates and rewards at Panera. How to get Walmart+ First, start with your optional 30-day free trial. Then, select your plan type. Typically, you can choose choose between $12.95 per month or $98 per year plus tax on either option — but for a limited time, you can score half off a Walmart+ annual membership. Plus, get 50% off a Walmart+ membership today Ahead of Walmart+ Week, annual memberships are half off, meaning you’ll get 12 months of all the benefits above for just $49. If you’re enticed by the opportunity to score first dibs on some of the summer’s hottest deals, there’s never been a better time to sign up. This special promo lasts July 6 through 13, so don’t miss out on tons of member perks, plus 24-hour early access to the best deals next week. Bottom line Given that Walmart attracts a massive customer base during their popular sale events, you’ll want to grab the membership to gain early access to deals before your favorite products sell out.