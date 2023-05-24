walmart memorial day deals lead 2023.jpg
Brett Furdock/CNN Underscored

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

From household appliances to expert-tested skincare and affordable fashion, we can always rely on Walmart to help us cross off all the essentials on our list. While the retailer is renowned for its unbeatable prices, it’s giving us the gift of even sweeter deals this Memorial Day on some of our go-to brands like Dyson, Apple, Roku and more.

Whether you’ve been meaning to treat yourself to a new summer wardrobe or add a new piece of durable cookware to your roster, we’ve selected Walmart’s best Memorial Day deals that you can shop right now.

Walmart Memorial Day electronics deals

Best Tested
Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
beats solo 3 product card
Apple

Our all-time favorite on-ear headphones deliver crisp, deep audio that’ll have you feeling like you’re right in the recording studio with your favorite artists — and they’re now $50 off.

Read our review
$179 $129 at Walmart
Best Tested
Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player
Roku Ultra
Amazon

Roku Ultra is your ticket to the perfect Saturday night of binge-watching your favorite shows, and we consider it the top streaming device you can buy. for how fast and responsive it is. 

Read our review
$130 $99 at Walmart
Best Tested
Apple Watch SE
apple watch se
Apple

It turns out you don’t need to shell out an arm and a leg to have an Apple Watch on hand. As our favorite budget smart watch, it has all the bells and whistles you need to stay attuned to your health from heart rate sensors to energy burned.

Read our review
$279 From $149 at Walmart
Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (2021)
Apple 9th Gen iPad 2021
Amazon

Quit squinting at your phone and upgrade to the 10.2-inch ninth-generation Apple iPad. We recommend this one if you’re looking for plenty of power for nearly any task, be it work, play or both at the same time. 

Read our review
$329 $279 at Walmart
Vankyo Leisure 3 1080P Supported Mini Projector
Vankyo Leisure 3 Mini Projector
Vankyo Leisure 3 Mini Projector
Walmart

 Turn any wall in your home into a veritable movie theater with this projector, which displays your favorite films straight from your phone or preferred streaming platform. 

$91 $68 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day beauty deals

Lowest Price
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)
<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Fr/49/7rhGg&mid=1237&u1=1112mastergiftguide&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fdyson-supersonic-hair-dryer%2F4615836%2Ffull" target="_blank" target="_blank"><strong>Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; nordstrom.com)</strong></a><strong>:</strong><br />To preface, spending nearly $400 on a hair dryer is pretty ridiculous. But if you know someone who blow dries her hair every day (and who appreciates luxury), giving the Dyson Supersonic is a sure way to her heart. It's light, quiet, fast and effective, truly delivering on everything you'd expect from a top-of-the-line beauty tool. The magnetic attachments are incredibly easy to use and the sleek design makes it comfortable to hold. Not only will you save a ton of time with this tool, blow drying your hair will become a luxurious and — dare we say it — enjoyable experience.
Walmart

Refurbished to factory settings, you can now own this viral Dyson hair dryer — one of our absolute favorites — that safely dries your hair at record speeds while reducing frizz and promoting shine at a fraction of the price. 

Read our review
$430 $280 at Walmart
Editor Favorite
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum
Amazon

For a seductive spritz that’s suitable for year-round wear, look no further than this timeless editor-approved Juicy Couture perfume for all of the on-trend 2000’s vibes. 

$106 $45 at Walmart
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse cnnu.jpg
Walmart

It’s no secret UV rays can contribute to all kinds of health issues with extended exposure. Get glowing the healthy way with this expert-approved St. Tropez bronzing mousse ideal for fair skin (and self-tanning beginners!). 

$42 $34 at Walmart
Differin Acne Treatment Gel
Differin Acne Treatment
Differin Acne Treatment
Amazon

Put your best face forward with this dermatologist-tested and expert-approved acne treatment gel made with adapalene that targets clogged pores and inflammation.

$30 $26 at Walmart
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 cnnu.jpg
Walmart

 Adored by makeup artists and dermatologists alike, this tinted moisturizer with SPF 30 is the perfect travel size to throw into your carry-on or pop into your purse for easy reapplications on the go. 

$20 $13 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day outdoor deals

Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion 2-Burner Portable Grill
Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion 2-Burner Portable Grill cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Bring your barbecues to the beach, campground or picnic with this fan-favorite two-burner portable grill, which boasts interchangeable cooktops and quick-folding legs for easy portability and storage.

$220 $150 at Walmart
Serwall Outdoor Hanging Offset Cantilever Umbrella
Serwall Outdoor Hanging Offset Cantilever Umbrella cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Stay safe in the sun with this highly discounted 10-foot adjustable umbrella available in numerous colors and made of a weather-resistant polyester material for durability.

$250 $99 at Walmart
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set cnnu.jpg
Walmart

 Sit pretty all afternoon in this comfortable eight-piece outdoor furniture set complete with padding for back support, durable tempered glass tables and a weather-proof boho rattan material.

$560 $410 at Walmart
Homall Outdoor Daybed with Retractable Canopy
Homall Outdoor Daybed with Retractable Canopy cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Skip the long lines at the pool party and bring the festivities to your own backyard with this outdoor daybed with a retractable canopy for extra sun protection and privacy.

$1,100 $390 at Walmart
Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2)
Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2) cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Oftentimes, all you need is a couple of recliners to make use out of your outdoor space. Complete with a cup holder, tablet rest and phone mount, they’re so much more than your average outdoor chairs.

$130 $100 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day kitchen deals

Best Tested
Lodge Cast Iron 6.5-Quart Enameled Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 QT Dutch Oven Placement CNNU
Amazon

Whether you’re cooking grandma’s famous recipes or experimenting with meal prep for a large family, our favorite Dutch oven that broils, braises, bakes, or roasts in temps up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit is bound to deliver a delectable result each time.

Read our review
$70 $59 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day fashion deals

Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip Thong Sandal
Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip Thong Sandal cnnu.jpg
Walmart

If you’re looking for a more low-profile summer sandal than the brand’s most classic style, you’ll love these unisex thongs that are at once lightweight, waterproof and cushioned. 

$30 $20 at Walmart
Kipling Mikaela Nylon Crossbody Bag
Kipling Mikaela Nylon Crossbody Bag cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Kipling has long been one of the most reliable bag brands on the block for its intelligent and roomy designs, adjustable straps and low-maintenance fabrics that stand up to daily use and frequent travel. 

$54 $29 at Walmart
Reebok Juliet Unisex Fannypack
Reebok Juliet Unisex Fannypack cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Belt bags are the new It way to carry your belongings, and this Reebok version makes for a great option for its large zip opening, exterior zip pocket and water-resistant fabric for festivals, downpours and everything in between. 

$20 $12 at Walmart
Cupshe Ruched One Piece Swimsuit
Cupshe Ruched One Piece Swimsuit cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Our editors are obsessed with Cupshe swimsuits, and it’s not hard to see why: they’re flattering, comfortable, and thanks to Walmart’s Memorial Day sale, more affordable than ever.

$33 $20 at Walmart
Luv Betsey By Betsey Johnson Martina Midi Dress
Luv Betsey By Betsey Johnson Martina Midi Dress cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Between its on-trend butterfly motif and easy-breezy midi length, this summery dress by whimsical high-end designer Betsey Johnson is bound to become a summer staple.

$40 $30 at Walmart