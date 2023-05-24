Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.
From household appliances to expert-tested skincare and affordable fashion, we can always rely on Walmart to help us cross off all the essentials on our list. While the retailer is renowned for its unbeatable prices, it’s giving us the gift of even sweeter deals this Memorial Day on some of our go-to brands like Dyson, Apple, Roku and more.
Whether you’ve been meaning to treat yourself to a new summer wardrobe or add a new piece of durable cookware to your roster, we’ve selected Walmart’s best Memorial Day deals that you can shop right now.
Walmart Memorial Day electronics deals
Our all-time favorite on-ear headphones deliver crisp, deep audio that’ll have you feeling like you’re right in the recording studio with your favorite artists — and they’re now $50 off.
Roku Ultra is your ticket to the perfect Saturday night of binge-watching your favorite shows, and we consider it the top streaming device you can buy. for how fast and responsive it is.
It turns out you don’t need to shell out an arm and a leg to have an Apple Watch on hand. As our favorite budget smart watch, it has all the bells and whistles you need to stay attuned to your health from heart rate sensors to energy burned.
Quit squinting at your phone and upgrade to the 10.2-inch ninth-generation Apple iPad. We recommend this one if you’re looking for plenty of power for nearly any task, be it work, play or both at the same time.
Turn any wall in your home into a veritable movie theater with this projector, which displays your favorite films straight from your phone or preferred streaming platform.
Walmart Memorial Day beauty deals
Refurbished to factory settings, you can now own this viral Dyson hair dryer — one of our absolute favorites — that safely dries your hair at record speeds while reducing frizz and promoting shine at a fraction of the price.
For a seductive spritz that’s suitable for year-round wear, look no further than this timeless editor-approved Juicy Couture perfume for all of the on-trend 2000’s vibes.
It’s no secret UV rays can contribute to all kinds of health issues with extended exposure. Get glowing the healthy way with this expert-approved St. Tropez bronzing mousse ideal for fair skin (and self-tanning beginners!).
Put your best face forward with this dermatologist-tested and expert-approved acne treatment gel made with adapalene that targets clogged pores and inflammation.
Adored by makeup artists and dermatologists alike, this tinted moisturizer with SPF 30 is the perfect travel size to throw into your carry-on or pop into your purse for easy reapplications on the go.
Walmart Memorial Day outdoor deals
Bring your barbecues to the beach, campground or picnic with this fan-favorite two-burner portable grill, which boasts interchangeable cooktops and quick-folding legs for easy portability and storage.
Stay safe in the sun with this highly discounted 10-foot adjustable umbrella available in numerous colors and made of a weather-resistant polyester material for durability.
Sit pretty all afternoon in this comfortable eight-piece outdoor furniture set complete with padding for back support, durable tempered glass tables and a weather-proof boho rattan material.
Skip the long lines at the pool party and bring the festivities to your own backyard with this outdoor daybed with a retractable canopy for extra sun protection and privacy.
Oftentimes, all you need is a couple of recliners to make use out of your outdoor space. Complete with a cup holder, tablet rest and phone mount, they’re so much more than your average outdoor chairs.
Walmart Memorial Day kitchen deals
Whether you’re cooking grandma’s famous recipes or experimenting with meal prep for a large family, our favorite Dutch oven that broils, braises, bakes, or roasts in temps up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit is bound to deliver a delectable result each time.
Walmart Memorial Day fashion deals
If you’re looking for a more low-profile summer sandal than the brand’s most classic style, you’ll love these unisex thongs that are at once lightweight, waterproof and cushioned.
Kipling has long been one of the most reliable bag brands on the block for its intelligent and roomy designs, adjustable straps and low-maintenance fabrics that stand up to daily use and frequent travel.
Belt bags are the new It way to carry your belongings, and this Reebok version makes for a great option for its large zip opening, exterior zip pocket and water-resistant fabric for festivals, downpours and everything in between.
Our editors are obsessed with Cupshe swimsuits, and it’s not hard to see why: they’re flattering, comfortable, and thanks to Walmart’s Memorial Day sale, more affordable than ever.
Between its on-trend butterfly motif and easy-breezy midi length, this summery dress by whimsical high-end designer Betsey Johnson is bound to become a summer staple.