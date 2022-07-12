Amazon

You may already be shopping Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days, Best Buy’s Black Friday in July or Wayfair’s summer Save-a-Thon, but here’s another Prime Day competitor to add to your list: Walmart’s new rollbacks and more.

Offering limited-time deals through July 14, the retailer has a slew of new and expanded rollback pricing across nearly 20 categories with new deals and flash picks added daily. From tech to small appliances, from clothing to toys, from sporting goods to personal care and beauty, we’ve rounded up 20 sales to shop now. And our advice? Hurry: With prices this good, items are bound to sell out fast.

Electronics

TCL 32-Inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV
Save $50 on TCL’s 32-inch Roku smart LED TV that makes streaming and gaming a snap. With an easy-to-operate remote control, dual-band wireless, three HDMI inputs, plus a built-in TV tuner for free over-the-air channels, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant to allow voice control, too.

$149 $99.00 at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
Downsize your laptop with this tablet that’s as powerful as a PC, but sized for easy portability. Fast Wi-Fi connectivity, a long battery life and an S Pen that allows you to control the screen with a finger tap, it features an edge-to-edge screen, bright 12-inch screen and is now $200 off.

$699 $474.05 at Walmart
Onn. True Wireless Earbuds
Now priced at less than $5 (yeah, we did a double-take, too), these wireless earbuds come with bluetooth technology, high-def sound, a total of 15 hours of playtime including the charging case and a USB-C charging cable.

$19.88 $4.88 at Walmart
Straight Talk Apple iPhone SE, 2nd Generation
Save 20% on this black iPhone SE from Straight Talk that comes with a 12MP main camera, 7MP selfie camera, 4.7-inch retina display, 4K video recording and more. The deal includes no contract or fees when paired with a talk and text plan from Straight Talk, which start at $35 (phone can only be used with Straight Talk).

$249 $199 at Walmart

Small kitchen appliances

Orfeld Cold Press Juicer
Save a whopping 73% on Orfeld’s cold press juicer, and start adding healthy fruit and veggie juices to your daily routine. The machine includes two speed modes for soft and hard foods, all detachable parts are dishwasher-safe, it's quiet (so you won’t wake sleepyheads in the morning), and it features up to 90% juice output, resulting in little waste. Cheers to that!

$239.99 $64.99 at Walmart
Chefman French-Door Air Fryer + Oven
Air fry, toast, broil, bake, rotisserie — this French-door air fryer/oven, 39% off now, does it all. Featuring a 26-quart capacity, temp range of 200-450 degrees, an interior light and more, it’s extra-handy in summer months when you don’t want to turn on your oven.

$199 $121.68 at Walmart
Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor
In our world, every season is smoothie season, but this holds especially true in summer. Which is why we’re snapping up the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker while it’s 30% off. With its 1,200-peak-watt motor, it blends up thick smoothie bowls (or regular smoothies), comes with two 24-ounce single-serve cups, an 18-ounce smoothie bowl maker with a built-in tamper, four presets (bowls, smoothies, extractions, spreads) and more. Breakfast, lunch, heck, even dinner? Served.

$99 $69 at Walmart
Sboly Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine with Frother
Tired of shelling out big bucks for coffee? Become your own barista with Sboly’s coffee machine that also makes espressos, cappuccinos and lattes. Its compact size means it will fit nicely even on a crowded counter, it comes with a built-in milk frother and can be adjusted with a simple knob. Get it now and save $64.

$99.99 $34.99 at Walmart

Clothing and accessories

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Ruffle Midi Dress
Throw this sweetheart-neckline, animal print midi dress with ruffle details for a night on the town, and feel an instant injection of confidence. Also available in a floral print and solid colors, it has just a hint of stretch, is machine washable and comes with a ruched front and lined bust. At $10 (that’s 72% off), you just may want to pick one up in every style.

$36 $10 at Walmart
George Men’s E-Board Swim Trunks
Head to the beach or pool (or just run errands around town) in these quick-drying, machine washable board shorts made in an extended length that hits just above the knee and has an adjustable drawstring, a UPF 50+ rating and two side pockets. They’re now 20% off.

$14.98 $11.98 at Walmart
Time and Tru Woven Straw Hat
Protect your skin – and look great doing it – with this woven floppy straw hat with a wide 4-inch brim. Available in six colors (black, brown, natural, pink, rust and white) it’s now 60% off.

$12.97 $5.19 at Walmart
Champion Men’s Mega Big C Slide Sandal
On the hunt for new summer shoes? These slip-on slides from Champion, now 17% off, feature a contoured foam footbed for comfort, a traction sole and a synthetic upper. In black, blue, red or white, they’re perfect for the pool, house or shower room after the gym.

$30 $24.99 at Walmart

Toys and sporting goods

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Set
Hot Wheels meets Mario Kart with this Rainbow Road raceway set that includes an 8-foot track, five translucent rainbow-hued lanes that can run curved or straight away, an electronic start gate, lights and sounds and two exclusive vehicles (King Boo and Mario). For ages 4 and older, it’s now 32% off.

$119.97 $82 at Walmart
L.O.L. Surprise OMG Dollhouse
L.O.L. diehards will swoon over this wooden, three-story dollhouse that includes a working elevator, spiral staircase, patio with a pool for cold water, a hot tub for warm water and a sandbox perfect for all those Surprise pets, plus working lights and sound effects. A whopping 85-plus pieces includes everything from tables and chairs to a piano to bunk beds, along with moving boxes. Snag it today while it’s half off.

$200.81 $99 at Walmart
Bounce Pro 7-Foot My First Trampoline
Kids will work off that extra energy in no time with this “My First” trampoline that’s built with safety features including a three-arch netted enclosure, padded spring cover and UV-resistant jump mat and padded frame poles. For kids ages 3-10, it’s now 44% off.

$175 $98 at Walmart
Zeny Portable Bean Bag Cornhole Game Set
Cornhole enthusiasts, it’s time to take the show on the road! This portable set, now 41% off, lets you take the popular game to the park, beach, tailgate, friend’s house with eae. It comes with two aluminum-framed platforms that fold and lock into place, a set of eight regulation-size bean bags (four red, four blue), boards that fold flat and a handy carrying case.

$125.99 $75.48 at Walmart

Personal care and beauty

Braun Series 9 9330s Wet Dry Electric Razor with Charging Stand
Save $120 and ensure a great, clean, close shave with the Braun Series 9. Featuring five shaving elements, it works for dry or wet shaving, is cordless and has a 60-minute battery life.

$269.94 $149.94 at Walmart
Kipozi 2-in-1 Hair Straightener and Curling Iron
Curl and straighten your hair with ease with this 2-in-1 styling tool that features nano titanium plates, a hidden LED digital display, 30-second heat-up time, 60-minute auto turn-off, eight temp levels and a long 8-foot cord. Get it now for an impressive 67% off.

$99.99 $32.99 at Walmart
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau de Parfum
Add some designer luxury to your daily routine with this 3-ounce bottle of Versace perfume, now 55% off. Since 2013, this scent has notes of raspberry, pomegranate and yuzu, along with peony and lotus, comes in a chic pink bottle and works for both day or night.

$112 $51 at Walmart
HoMedics Percussion Pro Handheld Massager with Heat
Ease those sore muscles with this 3-pound, lightweight hand-held massager that features two custom percussion pivoting massage heads (gentle or firm), four speeds and a heat function. Get it now for 40% off and thank us later.

$49.99 $29.97 at Walmart