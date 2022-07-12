Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.
You may already be shopping Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days, Best Buy’s Black Friday in July or Wayfair’s summer Save-a-Thon, but here’s another Prime Day competitor to add to your list: Walmart’s new rollbacks and more.
Offering limited-time deals through July 14, the retailer has a slew of new and expanded rollback pricing across nearly 20 categories with new deals and flash picks added daily. From tech to small appliances, from clothing to toys, from sporting goods to personal care and beauty, we’ve rounded up 20 sales to shop now. And our advice? Hurry: With prices this good, items are bound to sell out fast.
Electronics
Save $50 on TCL’s 32-inch Roku smart LED TV that makes streaming and gaming a snap. With an easy-to-operate remote control, dual-band wireless, three HDMI inputs, plus a built-in TV tuner for free over-the-air channels, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant to allow voice control, too.
Downsize your laptop with this tablet that’s as powerful as a PC, but sized for easy portability. Fast Wi-Fi connectivity, a long battery life and an S Pen that allows you to control the screen with a finger tap, it features an edge-to-edge screen, bright 12-inch screen and is now $200 off.
Now priced at less than $5 (yeah, we did a double-take, too), these wireless earbuds come with bluetooth technology, high-def sound, a total of 15 hours of playtime including the charging case and a USB-C charging cable.
Save 20% on this black iPhone SE from Straight Talk that comes with a 12MP main camera, 7MP selfie camera, 4.7-inch retina display, 4K video recording and more. The deal includes no contract or fees when paired with a talk and text plan from Straight Talk, which start at $35 (phone can only be used with Straight Talk).
Small kitchen appliances
Save a whopping 73% on Orfeld’s cold press juicer, and start adding healthy fruit and veggie juices to your daily routine. The machine includes two speed modes for soft and hard foods, all detachable parts are dishwasher-safe, it's quiet (so you won’t wake sleepyheads in the morning), and it features up to 90% juice output, resulting in little waste. Cheers to that!
Air fry, toast, broil, bake, rotisserie — this French-door air fryer/oven, 39% off now, does it all. Featuring a 26-quart capacity, temp range of 200-450 degrees, an interior light and more, it’s extra-handy in summer months when you don’t want to turn on your oven.
In our world, every season is smoothie season, but this holds especially true in summer. Which is why we’re snapping up the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker while it’s 30% off. With its 1,200-peak-watt motor, it blends up thick smoothie bowls (or regular smoothies), comes with two 24-ounce single-serve cups, an 18-ounce smoothie bowl maker with a built-in tamper, four presets (bowls, smoothies, extractions, spreads) and more. Breakfast, lunch, heck, even dinner? Served.
Tired of shelling out big bucks for coffee? Become your own barista with Sboly’s coffee machine that also makes espressos, cappuccinos and lattes. Its compact size means it will fit nicely even on a crowded counter, it comes with a built-in milk frother and can be adjusted with a simple knob. Get it now and save $64.
Clothing and accessories
Throw this sweetheart-neckline, animal print midi dress with ruffle details for a night on the town, and feel an instant injection of confidence. Also available in a floral print and solid colors, it has just a hint of stretch, is machine washable and comes with a ruched front and lined bust. At $10 (that’s 72% off), you just may want to pick one up in every style.
Head to the beach or pool (or just run errands around town) in these quick-drying, machine washable board shorts made in an extended length that hits just above the knee and has an adjustable drawstring, a UPF 50+ rating and two side pockets. They’re now 20% off.
Protect your skin – and look great doing it – with this woven floppy straw hat with a wide 4-inch brim. Available in six colors (black, brown, natural, pink, rust and white) it’s now 60% off.
On the hunt for new summer shoes? These slip-on slides from Champion, now 17% off, feature a contoured foam footbed for comfort, a traction sole and a synthetic upper. In black, blue, red or white, they’re perfect for the pool, house or shower room after the gym.
Toys and sporting goods
Hot Wheels meets Mario Kart with this Rainbow Road raceway set that includes an 8-foot track, five translucent rainbow-hued lanes that can run curved or straight away, an electronic start gate, lights and sounds and two exclusive vehicles (King Boo and Mario). For ages 4 and older, it’s now 32% off.
L.O.L. diehards will swoon over this wooden, three-story dollhouse that includes a working elevator, spiral staircase, patio with a pool for cold water, a hot tub for warm water and a sandbox perfect for all those Surprise pets, plus working lights and sound effects. A whopping 85-plus pieces includes everything from tables and chairs to a piano to bunk beds, along with moving boxes. Snag it today while it’s half off.
Kids will work off that extra energy in no time with this “My First” trampoline that’s built with safety features including a three-arch netted enclosure, padded spring cover and UV-resistant jump mat and padded frame poles. For kids ages 3-10, it’s now 44% off.
Cornhole enthusiasts, it’s time to take the show on the road! This portable set, now 41% off, lets you take the popular game to the park, beach, tailgate, friend’s house with eae. It comes with two aluminum-framed platforms that fold and lock into place, a set of eight regulation-size bean bags (four red, four blue), boards that fold flat and a handy carrying case.
Personal care and beauty
Save $120 and ensure a great, clean, close shave with the Braun Series 9. Featuring five shaving elements, it works for dry or wet shaving, is cordless and has a 60-minute battery life.
Curl and straighten your hair with ease with this 2-in-1 styling tool that features nano titanium plates, a hidden LED digital display, 30-second heat-up time, 60-minute auto turn-off, eight temp levels and a long 8-foot cord. Get it now for an impressive 67% off.
Add some designer luxury to your daily routine with this 3-ounce bottle of Versace perfume, now 55% off. Since 2013, this scent has notes of raspberry, pomegranate and yuzu, along with peony and lotus, comes in a chic pink bottle and works for both day or night.
Ease those sore muscles with this 3-pound, lightweight hand-held massager that features two custom percussion pivoting massage heads (gentle or firm), four speeds and a heat function. Get it now for 40% off and thank us later.