Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Featured deal

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog: No matter how you wear them, you can’t beat Crocs for all-day comfort. Snatch them up in a ton of colors while they’re half-price.

Walmart’s Rollbacks section has unleashed a ton of great sales over the past month during its Black Friday Deals for Days event — and even more on Black Friday itself last week. Now, there’s another round of deals for the last big day of sale shopping: Cyber Monday.

The deals are already live, and there are a ton of them. So we’ve picked out our favorite bargains from the event for you so you can start shopping ASAP before these sales sell out.

Walmart Cyber Monday electronics deals

LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD OLED C2 Series OLED65C2PUA
Get a brilliant picture during your next Netflix binge or serious film night with this super-sleek LG. An incredibly slim screen with narrow bezeling keeps the focus on what’s going on on screen, not the TV itself. Filmmaker Mode and a super-powerful process means colors and contrasts are rendered faithfully to the original picture — and just how the cinematographer imagined.

$3,786 $1,599 at Walmart
Rare Deal
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular, 40mm
Apple Watch SE
This sleek SE is a great way to give Apple Watches a go at a great price: It has all the features you’d likely want to try out, including calling and texting, plus workout tracking and some smart features like fall detection and emergency SOS. It’s swimproof so you can take it into the pool with you, too. 

$229 at Walmart
Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Gen)
Apple TV 4K 2022 Product Card
Stream in style with the sleek latest-model Apple TV, which has an A8 chip for great gameplay, streams in 1080p and has Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. It even hooks up to your AirPods if you like a late-night watch while your housemate sleeps.

Read our review

$99 $59 at Walmart
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership
nintendo switch bundle walmart cnnu.jpg
This set is essentially a starter kit for gamers to get up and running with everything they need already loaded: The Nintendo Switch package comes with a download for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and there’s also a three-month membership included for Nintendo Switch Online.

$299 at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
samsung galaxy watch 4 classic cnnu.jpg
This deceptively (at first glance) analog-looking watch will take you from your meeting to your after-workout and then see you through to the next morning, courtesy of features like oxygen-level monitoring, sleep tracking, and Advanced Run Coaching. Of course, there’s the the usual texting, calling and music for the rest of your day too. 

$349 $149 at Walmart
SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset cnnu.jpg
These top-rated headphones deliver great sound in-game, whether you’re speaking into the mic or hearing the chatter of other players — and they’ll hold up for marathons on the weekend, thanks to a 30-hour battery life. 

$169 $99 at Walmart
Sony 65-Inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV
Sony 65-Inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV cnnu.jpg
This super-sleek TV is $700 off right now (thanks, Cyber Monday), and not only is the picture amazing thanks to the Cognitive Processor XR that delivers lifelike pictures, but it comes set up with Google TV. If you’re a gamer, it also offers exclusive features tailormade to the console, too. 

$1,998 $1,298 at Walmart
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Tablet, 64GB
lenovo tablet walmart.jpg
You don’t need to shell out a ton of money on a tablet to get a great everyday device, and this Lenovo does it all, with an octa-core processor for your emailing, streaming, gaming and more, as well as engineering to help reduce eye fatigue. 

$199 $129 at Walmart
Onn. 40-Inch Class FHD LED Roku Smart TV
For less than $100, this TV packs a ton of features for such a low price tag: You can take video calls, thanks to a front-facing camera; there are 32GB of built-in storage for your own media library; and Dolby Atmos delivers great sound from the 40-inch screen.
$199 $98 at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
underscored 06 samsung galaxy buds live tech sales bf
Samsung’s ergonomic earbuds are made to take your music on the move, and some studio-quality bass happily takes you out of your daily commute and right into the tunes. (Of course, if you want to let in ambient sounds, you can tap the buds to let background noise like flight announcements in.)
$149 $69 at Walmart
HP DeskJet All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
hp deskjet printer walmart cnnu
You never need a printer until you need a printer, and it’s not a bad idea to have one on hand as a backup. At less than $50 (and if you don’t have an office to surreptitiously print from), it would only take a few trips to the copy shop to balance this purchase out.
$69 $49 at Walmart
RCA 480P LCD HD Home Theater Projector With 100-Inch Screen
RCA 480P LCD HD Home Theater Projector with 100-Inch Screen cnnu
Never worry about having too small a screen again with this projector-and-screen combo, the latter of which can unfold to a 100-inch viewing screen. The projector itself is 480p and can hook up to your machine of choice, from TV to Xbox, via HDMI.

$49 at Walmart
Night Owl Bluetooth 8 Channel DVR with 1TB Hard Drive
Night Owl Bluetooth 8 Channel DVR with 1TB Hard Drive
Night Owl Bluetooth 8 Channel DVR with 1TB Hard Drive
If you’re setting up your home for security, this Night Owl bundle contains everything you need to get going. You’ll get a recorder with Bluetooth technology you can hook up to your phone and four 1080p cameras to capture any activity around your home.

$159 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday kitchen and appliance deals

Gourmia 12 Cup Programmable Hot & Iced Coffee Maker
Gourmia 12 Cup Programmable Hot & Iced Coffee Maker
Gourmia 12 Cup Programmable Hot & Iced Coffee Maker
This five-star rated coffee pot is just $15 right now, whether you opt for black, light blue, red, or white. Whether you’re serving up 12 cups over a brunch with friends or brewing yourself some iced coffee for the afternoon, it can handle it all with comprehensive features for the price tag.

$15 at Walmart
Vitamix 6500 Blender
Vitamix 6500
Vitamix 6500
This powerful blender makes short work of ice, fruit and veggies first thing in the morning —and frozen cocktail ingredients at a holiday party — plus soups and frozen desserts, courtesy of specific preprogrammed settings.

$600 $399 at Walmart
Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer
ninja foodi walmart cnnu.jpg
This do-it-all countertop appliance will easily save you $110 on takeout on nights when you don’t have enough energy to cook but could maybe manage to press a button or two. This doesn’t mean just air-frying: It can steam, bake, roast, sous vide and slow cook — and even proof bread and make yogurt.

$200 $110 at Walmart
Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner
hoover spotless cnnu
This upholstery cleaner is perfect for the couch both your kids and the dog love — and it’ll do the carpets and rugs too. Best of all, it’s super lightweight and portable for hauling from rec room to living room to dining room.
$129 $78 at Walmart
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer
ninja foodi 4-in-1 air fryer
Ninja’s clever two-basket fryer lets you reheat chicken wings and get some fries going at the same time, thanks to individual timers and temperature controls. The baskets are easy to clean and the crisper plates themselves are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup just as easy as prep.
$99 at Walmart
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum
This Eufy is ready and waiting for your floors: It’s got 2000 pa suction power, which places it toward the top end of most robot vacs. It’s great on carpet, hard floors and pet fur, and it has both drop-proof and anti-collision tech to keep the hoovering happening smoothly.
$300 $119 at Walmart
Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Tineco’s portable stick vacuum cleaner gives you up to 40 minutes of continuous cleaning (which is about all we want to do anyway, to be honest). It comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and wall dock so you can get every inch clean (and keep it all organized).
$299 $118 at Walmart
Ninja Supra Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor
Ninja Supra Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor cnnu
It took me 10 years to buy a small appliance as an adult, but I haven’t looked back since picking up this set. It comes with a food processor, blender and two on-the-go cups for all your smoothie, soup and hummus adventures.
$99 at Walmart
Mainstays 5-Pack Tritan Food Storage Container
Mainstays 5-Pack Tritan Food Storage Container
Mainstays 5-Pack Tritan Food Storage Container
It’s right about this time of year that we are constantly out of food prep and storage containers, and this five-pack with lids for $11 is exactly the right price point for a restock.
$18 $11 at Walmart
Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine With 2 Glass Spirit Bottles
Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine With 2 Glass Spirit Bottles
Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine With 2 Glass Spirit Bottles
Sort of a cross between a Keurig and a SodaStream, but made for cocktails, this Bartesian machine lets you use capsules and your spirits of choice to create premium cocktails at your desired strength, from mocktail to full-on TGIF.
$280 $199 at Walmart
Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum With DuoClean PowerFins
shark vertex cnnu.jpg
This vacuum is ready to give your carpets and floors a deep clean with the lightest of effort. Handily, it comes with two batteries, which give you 50 minutes of run time back-to-back (a plus other battery-powered vacuum companies charging top dollar could consider). 

$349 $199 at Walmart
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark’s vacuums are small but mighty, and this $100 model made for pet owners sounds pretty great to us.

$259 $144 at Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Let a robot do the sweeping with this on-sale Shark vac, which cleans row by row in your home for no missed spots. It even empties itself at the end of a long day around the house; you just have to empty it roughly once a month.

$449 $258 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday home and decor deals

Serta So Soft 3-Piece Blue Reversible Comforter Set
serta so soft walmart cnnu.jpg
Cozy up this winter in this restful blue bedding from Serta, which is made to be super soft to the touch. If the blue isn’t your color, there are other colorblocking options in a stylish terracotta or a tween-ready purple too.

$29 at Walmart
Coleman Cali AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa With EnergySense Liner
coleman saluspa inflatable hot tub cnnu.jpg
Don’t let the cold stop you from enjoying time in the great outdoors this cold season: This Coleman inflatable hot tub holds up to four people, is 40% more energy efficient than other inflatable hot tubs and has 120 jets for a ton of bubble action (plus drink holders). 

$498 $369 at Walmart
Allswell Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel, Dark Gray
\.jpg
Bath towels for $6? Yes, please. This is the time to grab an extra couple towels for holiday guests, or round off your own stash. Choose from navy blue, dark gray or spa white. 

$6 at Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens 2-Wick Jar Candle
Better Homes & Gardens 2-Wick Jar Candle
Better Homes & Gardens 2-Wick Jar Candle
We’re always here for a candle sale, especially when they’re $6. Choose from eight different scents for different rooms in the house or to keep on hand for hosting gifts this season.
$6 at Walmart
Bestway 18-Inch Tritech Air Mattress, Queen
Bestway 18-Inch Tritech Air Mattress, Queen
Bestway 18-Inch Tritech Air Mattress, Queen
'Tis the season for houseguests, and if you’re short on an extra bedroom but have a bit of floor space, this mattress will let your visitors sleep soundly (and have a bit more room than the sofa).
$60 $44 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday health and beauty deals

Echelon Sport Exercise Rower + 30 Day Free Membership Trial
echelon rower cnnu.jpg
This at-home rowing machine offers 32 resistance levels and a screen so you can tune into on-demand workouts (and you’ll get a free trial of that feature with this purchase, too). 

$579 $297 at Walmart
Waterpik Ultra Countertop Water Flosser
underscored waterpik
Hate flossing your teeth? This Waterpik can make getting the gunk out between your teeth way more pleasant. It sits on your counter and uses water pressure to blast out food and bacteria between your teeth and around your gumline.

$65 $54 at Walmart
Citysports Walking Pad Treadmill
citysports treadmill.jpg
Get a run in, even on cold winter days and in small quarters, with this foldable treadmill, which can scoot under the bed when you don’t need it. You can also use it as a walking pad for getting your steps in while you work, too. 

$380 $250 at Walmart
OPI 2022 Holiday Kit, 10-Piece Mini Nail Polish Collection
OPI 2022 Holiday Kit, 10-Piece Mini Nail Polish Collection
OPI 2022 Holiday Kit, 10-Piece Mini Nail Polish Collection
With a shade for every occasion, this 10-piece set of OPI nail color has you and your nails covered for anything the holiday season brings your way — whether you’re going with super-light pinks and on-trend white or winter’s dark berry tones.

$30 $20 at Walmart
SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
Whether you keep this under your desk to walk on as you WFH or unfold it for a run first thing in the morning, this treadmill makes it easy to keep moving at home. Right now it’s $300 off, or more than half price — making it the perfect time to pick one up. 

$570 $270 at Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask
Pumpkin season isn’t just for your stomach: Your face can benefit too. Right now, this great mask by Peter Thomas Roth — rated a very complimentary 4.8 stars — uses the gourd’s enzymes and some AHA to exfoliate that dry, flaky skin winter brings with it.

$60 $31 at Walmart
Renpho Percussion Muscle Massage Guns for Athletes Pain Relief
Renpho Percussion Muscle Massage Guns for Athletes Pain Relief
Renpho Percussion Muscle Massage Guns for Athletes Pain Relief
The holidays are known for being a stressful time of year, but this Renpho is here to massage and knead it away with some percussive action — now half price.

$99 $46 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday toy deals

Catan Strategy Board Game: 5th Edition
Catan
Catan
'Tis the season for board games, and you can currently pick up a classic for half price — now all that’s left is getting friends over for a game night. 

$60 $30 at Walmart
Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro-Style Electric Scooter
Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro-Style Electric Scooter
Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro-Style Electric Scooter
Kids can scoot around town (or just the cul-de-sac) with this scooter inspire by zippy European models across the pond. The electric charge gets up to 40 minutes of run time and can carry kids around at speeds up to 15 miles an hour.

$450 $248 at Walmart
Disney Princess Toddler Doll With Child-Size Dress and Accessories
Disney Princess Toddler Doll With Child Size Dress and Accessories
Little ones can dress up like their favorite Disney princess with this twofer set, which includes a doll and kid-size outfit in the style of Tiana, Moana, Ariel, Elsa, Anna, Rapunzel or Belle.
$25 at Walmart
Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series 3-Pack Action Figures
Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series 3-Pack Action Figures
Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series 3-Pack Action Figures
This three-pack of action figures features a trio of Marvel’s greatest heroes — Black Panther, Thor and Iron Man — meaning there’s endless adventures that could take place with this multiverse-in-a-box.
$20 at Walmart
Bluey Juice Truck
bluey juice truck
Get your little one’s passion for food trucks started early with this set featuring Bluey and some of his favorite friends. The setup comes with the character’s juice truck that’s ready for market, with details like a window that opens, aprons and more.

$25 at Walmart
Play-Doh Metallic Mix-In Mania Set 
play doh metallic mix
Play-Doh is a great way to keep little hands busy sans screen, and this set packs a lot of fun into a box, including 19 cans with six different textures (crackly, slipper and puffy, among others) and 50 mix-in bits to add.

$15 at Walmart
Razor C35 SLA Electric Scooter
razor c35
Razor scooters are having a major moment again, and this electric model (which picks up to 15 miles per hour) is on sale for $299 right now. It folds for easy toting up and down subway stairs and train carriages too.

$299 at Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday clothing deals

Wrangler Men's and Big Men's Regular Fit Jeans
walmart wrangler jeans cnnu.jpg
The ultimate dad jean is on mega-discount for this Rollback, with a week’s worth of washes on sale right now from light and casual to dark and holiday-party ready. 

$19 $13 at Walmart
Orolay Men's Winter Down Jacket Down Puffer Jacket Plus Size
orolay mens jacket cnnu.jpg
This stylish puffer jacket hits below the bum for max warmth on cold car seats and park benches, and it comes in four colors, including an on-trend olive green and a steely navy blue. 

$180 $100 at Walmart
U.S. Polo Assn. Seamless Comfort Bra, 2-Pack
polo sports bras walmart cnnu.jpg
This two-pack of sports bras has a shade to go under any T-shirt in your drawer, and two for $10 is a fantastic deal if you need a couple to throw in your rotation. Choose from a red-and-gray or black-and-sand bundle.

$10 at Walmart
Pawz by Bearpaw Girls Amelia II Suede Ankle Boot, Sizes 10-5
Pawz by Bearpaw Girls Amelia cnnu .jpg
These classic Bearpaws have an above-the-ankle fit for warmth without retraction, and a cute bow at the side adds a little cheer to winter’s uniform of leggings and sweaters.

$30 $20 at Walmart
Toddler Character Pajamas, 2-Piece, Sizes 12M-5T
kids pajamas walmart cnnu.jpg
This Mickey-spangled set of festive PJs is the perfect gift for any Disney-loving toddler — or there’s a Bluey version, "Frozen" set and a ton of other favorite characters available.

$7 at Walmart
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Tote
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Tote
This wrap-style bag adds a little design interest to an otherwise classic black-and-gold-chain purse, and three pockets inside keep at-hand essentials naturally within reach.
$458 $133 at Walmart