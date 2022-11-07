walmart bf lead.jpg
Walmart

Walmart’s Rollbacks section is always a reliable source of great deals, and the mega-retailer has just dropped a ton of prices on tech, homewares, appliances and way more thanks to its Black Friday Deals for Days event, which kicks off for Walmart+ members at noon ET today and for nonmembers at 7 p.m. ET. But it doesn’t stop at today’s release of deals: More will roll out throughout the month, with two more events scheduled up until Black Friday itself.

So, instead of spending precious time browsing through all of Walmart’s early Black Friday discounts, we’ve picked out our favorite deals from the event for you, including picks for the home, fashion, toys and a ton of electronics. See below, and start shopping before the great deals are gone.

Walmart Black Friday electronics deals

Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation)
Apple TV 4K 2022 Product Card
Apple

Stream in style with the sleek latest-model Apple TV, which has an A8 chip for great gameplay, streams in 1080p and has Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. It even hooks up to your AirPods if you like a late-night watch while your housemate sleeps.

Read our review

$144 $79 at Walmart
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku Streaming Stick+
Roku Streaming Stick+
Amazon

Upgrade your streaming experience — or get started on it — with Roku’s 4K streaming device, which includes a voice remote and TV controls in the box. You’ll be able to watch all your favorites like Netflix, Hulu and more with this.

$49 $25 at Walmart
LG 65-Inch Class UP7050 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 65-Inch Class UP7050 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 65-Inch Class UP7050 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Walmart

A 65-inch TV is a solid-size screen, and LG’s processor delivers up incredible color and lighting, including Filmmaker Mode that automatically adjusts the picture of the film you’re streaming to deliver exactly what the good director intended.

$500 $398 at Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart

These first-gen Apple AirPods Pro might not be the newest ones, but they’re wildly popular, get great reviews and project amazing sound — and hey, we’ll always take $10 off versus nothing.

Read our review

$170 $159 at Walmart
Hisense 75-Inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series
Hisense 75-Inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series
Hisense 75-Inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series
Walmart

This 4.7-star TV from Hisense has a great 4K UHD picture, Roku Smart TV capabilities and a sleek, super thin bezel so it fits right in with the living room.

$680 $448 at Walmart
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart

This now-classic pick for a speaker is a reliable (and great) pick for gifting college students, teens, and anyone else who likes to take their music on the go.

$111 $59 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday kitchen and appliance deals

Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Walmart

Gourmia’s five-star rated air-fryer is less than $40 right now, making it a win-win for getting for yourself and gifting to others.

$75 $38 at Walmart
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Walmart

This single-serve coffee maker is perfect for those living alone or are the sole coffee drinker in the house — and nothing’s better first thing in the morning than coffee at the press of a button.

$50 $35 at Walmart
Mainstays 5-Pack Tritan Food Storage Container
Mainstays 5-Pack Tritan Food Storage Container
Mainstays 5-Pack Tritan Food Storage Container
Walmart

It’s right about this time of year that we are constantly out of food prep and storage containers, and this five-pack with lids for $11 is exactly the right price point for a restock.

$18 $11 at Walmart
Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine With 2 Glass Spirit Bottles
Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine With 2 Glass Spirit Bottles
Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine With 2 Glass Spirit Bottles
Walmart

Sort of a cross between a Keurig and a SodaStream, but made for cocktails, this Bartesian machine lets you use capsules and your spirits of choice to create premium cocktails at your desired strength, from mocktail to full-on TGIF.

$280 $199 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday home deals

Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set
Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set
Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set
Walmart

If you have some travel plans coming up, this three-piece set of suitcases will get you wherever you need to go, whether you’re taking off on a weekend getaway, packing for the whole family or have a long-term trip planned somewhere warm.

$300 $110 at Walmart
Mainstays 28-Inch Round Aluminum Wall Mirror
Mainstays 28-Inch Round Aluminum Wall Mirror
Mainstays 28-Inch Round Aluminum Wall Mirror
Walmart

This minimalist mirror is perfect for literally wherever your home could use a little extra light — or if you find yourself wanting to make sure you’re squared away before you step out the door.

$20 at Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens 2-Wick Jar Candle
Better Homes & Gardens 2-Wick Jar Candle
Better Homes & Gardens 2-Wick Jar Candle
Walmart

We’re always here for a candle sale, especially when they’re $6. Choose from eight different scents for different rooms in the house or to keep on hand for hosting gifts this season.

$6 at Walmart
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

Shark’s vacuums are small but mighty, and this $100 model made for pet owners sounds pretty great to us.

$259 $144 at Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Walmart

Let a robot do the sweeping with this on-sale Shark vac, which cleans row-by-row in your home for no missed spots. It even empties itself at the end of a long day around the house; you just have to empty it roughly once a month.

$449 $258 at Walmart
Bestway 18-Inch Tritech Air Mattress, Queen
Bestway 18-Inch Tritech Air Mattress, Queen
Bestway 18-Inch Tritech Air Mattress, Queen
Walmart

‘Tis the season for houseguests, and if you’re short on an extra bedroom but have a bit of floor space, this mattress will let your visitors sleep soundly (and have a bit more room than the sofa).

$60 $44 at Walmart
Mainstays Soft & Plush 6-Piece Washcloth Set
Mainstays Soft & Plush 6-Piece Washcloth Set
Mainstays Soft & Plush 6-Piece Washcloth Set
Walmart

Available in four different colors that will go with any bathroom, this set of washcloths is great for restocking family bathrooms and dorm rooms — and you don’t have to worry about makeup ruining the fine threads of super-fancy, more designer-y washcloths this way either.

$2 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

Melissa & Doug Alphabet Giant Cardboard Floor Puzzle
Melissa & Doug Alphabet Giant Cardboard Floor Puzzle
Melissa & Doug Alphabet Giant Cardboard Floor Puzzle
Walmart

Spread out on the floor with this educational puzzle, which makes learning the alphabet fun through colorful characters and large, tactile pieces for little ones to grasp and ponder.

$23 $5 at Walmart
New Bright Jackal Battery Radio Control Buggy
New Bright Jackal Battery Radio Control Buggy
New Bright Jackal Battery Radio Control Buggy
Walmart

Radio-control cars are a classic toy to gift, and right now this one is less than $50 right in time for the holidays.

$90 $49 at Walmart
Just Play Disney Junior Minnie Mouse 7-Piece Figure Set
Just Play Disney Junior Minnie Mouse 7-Piece Figure Set
Just Play Disney Junior Minnie Mouse 7-Piece Figure Set
Walmart

This seven-piece set is sure to bring a smile to your Minnie-obsessed toddler, with not just Minnie herself but pals like Daisy Duck, Figaro, Cuckoo Loca and Snowpuff included in the pack of figurines.

$31 $5 at Walmart
Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series 3-Pack Action Figures
Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series 3-Pack Action Figures
Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series 3-Pack Action Figures
Walmart

This three-pack of action figures features a trio of Marvel’s greatest heroes — Black Panther, Thor and Iron Man — meaning there’s endless adventures that could take place with this multiverse-in-a-box.

$20 at Walmart
MaxKare Portable Basketball Hoop & Goal Basketball System
MaxKare Portable Basketball Hoop & Goal Basketball System
MaxKare Portable Basketball Hoop & Goal Basketball System
Walmart

There’s no concrete required with this hoop, which sits above ground for driveway games and adjusts up to 7 feet, 6 inches (and, frankly, is way less of a commitment than an in-ground hoop).

$311 $120 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday clothing deals

Alpine Swiss Mens Down Alternative Vest Jacket Lightweight Packable Puffer Vest
Alpine Swiss Mens Down Alternative Vest Jacket Lightweight Packable Puffer Vest
Alpine Swiss Mens Down Alternative Vest Jacket Lightweight Packable Puffer Vest
Walmart

This puffer fest is lightweight but super-warm on cold days, and it comes in eight colors to choose from (or make your weekly uniform out of).

$55 $30 at Walmart
Justice League Boys Briefs Underwear, 5 Pack
Justice League Boys Briefs Underwear, 5 Pack
Justice League Boys Briefs Underwear, 5 Pack
Walmart

This five-pack of boys underwear is a retro classic, and there’s one superhero for each day of the school week with this assortment.

$10 $6 at Walmart
Wonder Nation Boys Cushioned Ankle Socks, 10 Pack
Wonder Nation Boys Cushioned Ankle Socks, 10 Pack
Wonder Nation Boys Cushioned Ankle Socks, 10 Pack
Walmart

It’s a fact that kids’ socks always go missing, and this 10-pack will replenish the sock drawer — at least for a little while.

$7 $5 at Walmart
Champion Women's Plus Size Powerblend Logo Graphic Hoodie
Champion Women's Plus Size Powerblend Logo Graphic Hoodie
Champion Women's Plus Size Powerblend Logo Graphic Hoodie
Walmart

This cozy hoodie is perfect any day of the year, and with plenty of colorways to choose from, there’s something for everyone here.

$55 $33 at Walmart