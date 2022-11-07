Walmart’s Rollbacks section is always a reliable source of great deals, and the mega-retailer has just dropped a ton of prices on tech, homewares, appliances and way more thanks to its Black Friday Deals for Days event, which kicks off for Walmart+ members at noon ET today and for nonmembers at 7 p.m. ET. But it doesn’t stop at today’s release of deals: More will roll out throughout the month, with two more events scheduled up until Black Friday itself.
So, instead of spending precious time browsing through all of Walmart’s early Black Friday discounts, we’ve picked out our favorite deals from the event for you, including picks for the home, fashion, toys and a ton of electronics. See below, and start shopping before the great deals are gone.
Walmart Black Friday electronics deals
Stream in style with the sleek latest-model Apple TV, which has an A8 chip for great gameplay, streams in 1080p and has Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. It even hooks up to your AirPods if you like a late-night watch while your housemate sleeps.
Upgrade your streaming experience — or get started on it — with Roku’s 4K streaming device, which includes a voice remote and TV controls in the box. You’ll be able to watch all your favorites like Netflix, Hulu and more with this.
A 65-inch TV is a solid-size screen, and LG’s processor delivers up incredible color and lighting, including Filmmaker Mode that automatically adjusts the picture of the film you’re streaming to deliver exactly what the good director intended.
These first-gen Apple AirPods Pro might not be the newest ones, but they’re wildly popular, get great reviews and project amazing sound — and hey, we’ll always take $10 off versus nothing.
This 4.7-star TV from Hisense has a great 4K UHD picture, Roku Smart TV capabilities and a sleek, super thin bezel so it fits right in with the living room.
This now-classic pick for a speaker is a reliable (and great) pick for gifting college students, teens, and anyone else who likes to take their music on the go.
Walmart Black Friday kitchen and appliance deals
Gourmia’s five-star rated air-fryer is less than $40 right now, making it a win-win for getting for yourself and gifting to others.
This single-serve coffee maker is perfect for those living alone or are the sole coffee drinker in the house — and nothing’s better first thing in the morning than coffee at the press of a button.
It’s right about this time of year that we are constantly out of food prep and storage containers, and this five-pack with lids for $11 is exactly the right price point for a restock.
Walmart Black Friday home deals
If you have some travel plans coming up, this three-piece set of suitcases will get you wherever you need to go, whether you’re taking off on a weekend getaway, packing for the whole family or have a long-term trip planned somewhere warm.
This minimalist mirror is perfect for literally wherever your home could use a little extra light — or if you find yourself wanting to make sure you’re squared away before you step out the door.
We’re always here for a candle sale, especially when they’re $6. Choose from eight different scents for different rooms in the house or to keep on hand for hosting gifts this season.
‘Tis the season for houseguests, and if you’re short on an extra bedroom but have a bit of floor space, this mattress will let your visitors sleep soundly (and have a bit more room than the sofa).
Available in four different colors that will go with any bathroom, this set of washcloths is great for restocking family bathrooms and dorm rooms — and you don’t have to worry about makeup ruining the fine threads of super-fancy, more designer-y washcloths this way either.
Walmart Black Friday toy deals
Spread out on the floor with this educational puzzle, which makes learning the alphabet fun through colorful characters and large, tactile pieces for little ones to grasp and ponder.
Radio-control cars are a classic toy to gift, and right now this one is less than $50 right in time for the holidays.
This seven-piece set is sure to bring a smile to your Minnie-obsessed toddler, with not just Minnie herself but pals like Daisy Duck, Figaro, Cuckoo Loca and Snowpuff included in the pack of figurines.
This three-pack of action figures features a trio of Marvel’s greatest heroes — Black Panther, Thor and Iron Man — meaning there’s endless adventures that could take place with this multiverse-in-a-box.
There’s no concrete required with this hoop, which sits above ground for driveway games and adjusts up to 7 feet, 6 inches (and, frankly, is way less of a commitment than an in-ground hoop).
Walmart Black Friday clothing deals
This puffer fest is lightweight but super-warm on cold days, and it comes in eight colors to choose from (or make your weekly uniform out of).
This five-pack of boys underwear is a retro classic, and there’s one superhero for each day of the school week with this assortment.
It’s a fact that kids’ socks always go missing, and this 10-pack will replenish the sock drawer — at least for a little while.
This cozy hoodie is perfect any day of the year, and with plenty of colorways to choose from, there’s something for everyone here.