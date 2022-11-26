walmart new bf lead lego
Walmart

Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: Featured deal

Ninja Supra Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor: It took me 10 years to buy a small appliance as an adult, but I haven’t looked back since picking up this set. It comes with a food processor, blender and two on-the-go cups for all your smoothie, soup and hummus adventures.

Walmart’s Rollbacks section is always a reliable source of great deals, and the mega-retailer has just dropped a ton of prices on tech, homewares, appliances and way more, thanks to its Black Friday Deals for Days event. Walmart has been dropping new deals each week all month, but this is the last rollout until Cyber Monday.

So, instead of spending precious time browsing through all of Walmart’s Black Friday discounts, we’ve picked out our favorite deals from the event for you, ranging from home and fashion to toys and a ton of electronics. See below, and start shopping before the great deals are gone.

Walmart Black Friday electronics deals

LG 65-Inch Class 4K UHD OLED C2 Series OLED65C2PUA
LG

Get a brilliant picture during your next Netflix binge or serious film night with this super-sleek LG. An incredibly slim screen with narrow bezeling keeps the focus on what’s going on on screen, not the TV itself. Filmmaker Mode and a super-powerful process means colors and contrasts are rendered faithfully to the original picture — and just how the cinematographer imagined.

$3,786 $1,599 at Walmart
Rare Deal
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band
Apple Watch SE
Walmart

If you’ve been curious about the Apple Watch experience, now’s the time to get in on it with the SE first-gen marked down to $150. You’ll get a great range of functionalities (and a few bells and whistles, too): Think calls and texts sent to (and replied to) from your wrist, plus fall detection, real-time elevation readings, workout tracking, and daily activity tracking. You just need an iPhone 6 and iOS 14 or later to make it all sync

$279 $149 at Walmart
Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership
nintendo switch bundle walmart cnnu.jpg
Walmart

This set is essentially a starter kit for gamers to get up and running with everything they need already loaded: The Nintendo Switch package comes with a download for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and there’s also a three-month membership included for Nintendo Switch Online.

$299 at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
samsung galaxy watch 4 classic cnnu.jpg
Walmart

This deceptively (at first glance) analog-looking watch will take you from your meeting to your after-workout and then see you through to the next morning, courtesy of features like oxygen-level monitoring, sleep tracking, and Advanced Run Coaching. Of course, there’s the the usual texting, calling and music for the rest of your day too. 

$349 $149 at Walmart
Onn. 40-Inch Class FHD LED Roku Smart TV
Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 11.54.39 AM.png
Walmart
For less than $100, this TV packs a ton of features for such a low price tag: You can take video calls, thanks to a front-facing camera; there are 32GB of built-in storage for your own media library; and Dolby Atmos delivers great sound from the 40-inch screen.
$199 $98 at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds
underscored 06 samsung galaxy buds live tech sales bf
Amazon
Samsung’s ergonomic earbuds are made to take your music on the move, and some studio-quality bass happily takes you out of your daily commute and right into the tunes. (Of course, if you want to let in ambient sounds, you can tap the buds to let background noise like flight announcements in.)
$149 $69 at Walmart
HP DeskJet All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
hp deskjet printer walmart cnnu
Walmart
You never need a printer until you need a printer, and it’s not a bad idea to have one on hand as a backup. At less than $50 (and if you don’t have an office to surreptitiously print from), it would only take a few trips to the copy shop to balance this purchase out.
$69 $49 at Walmart
LG 55-Inch Class UP7050 Series LED 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV
LG 55-Inch Class UP7050 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Walmart
LG’s electronics are known for delivering high-tech good looks. Expect great picture quality (especially for films, courtesy of auto-picture-adjusting Filmmaker Mode), smart voice assistants and a super-powerful quad core processor that displays images optimized moment to moment.
$298 at Walmart
Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device With Roku Voice Remote
roku ultra product card final.jpg
Roku
Roku’s streaming device makes at-home viewing super easy to access and enjoy, thanks to an intuitive menu design. This one is great for nocturnal people or those with roommates, thanks to the included headphones, and if you have a specific request, Google Assistant and Siri are here to help.
$80 $30 at Walmart
RCA 480P LCD HD Home Theater Projector With 100-Inch Screen
RCA 480P LCD HD Home Theater Projector with 100-Inch Screen cnnu
Walmart

Never worry about having too small a screen again with this projector-and-screen combo, the latter of which can unfold to a 100-inch viewing screen. The projector itself is 480p and can hook up to your machine of choice, from TV to Xbox, via HDMI.

$49 at Walmart
Vizio V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Soundbar
vizio v series soundbar cnnu
Walmart
This super-easy way to upgrade your home cinema experience is now under $150 and comes with everything you need for immersive sound. It’s easy to set up with HDMI cables, but you can also input your favorite voice assistant device so you can hear Siri (or Alexa, or Google) loud and clear whenever you need something.
$219 $148 at Walmart
Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Gen)
Apple TV 4K 2022 Product Card
Apple
Stream in style with the sleek latest-model Apple TV, which has an A8 chip for great gameplay, streams in 1080p and has Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. It even hooks up to your AirPods if you like a late-night watch while your housemate sleeps.

Read our review

$99 $69 at Walmart
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku Streaming Stick+
Roku Streaming Stick+
Amazon
Upgrade your streaming experience — or get started on it — with Roku’s 4K streaming device, which includes a voice remote and TV controls in the box. You’ll be able to watch all your favorites like Netflix, Hulu and more with this.
$74 $25 at Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro With MagSafe Charging Case (1st Gen)
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
These first-gen Apple AirPods Pro might not be the newest ones, but they’re wildly popular, get great reviews and project amazing sound — and, hey, we’ll always take $10 off versus nothing.

Read our review

$180 $159 at Walmart
Hisense 75-Inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series
Hisense 75-Inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series
Hisense 75-Inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV HDR R6 Series
Walmart
This 4.7-star TV from Hisense has a great 4K UHD picture, Roku Smart TV capabilities and a sleek, super-thin bezel so it fits right in with the living room.
$680 $448 at Walmart
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
This now classic pick for a speaker is a reliable (and great) pick for gifting college students, teens and anyone else who likes to take their music on the go.
$100 $59 at Walmart
Night Owl Bluetooth 8 Channel DVR with 1TB Hard Drive
Night Owl Bluetooth 8 Channel DVR with 1TB Hard Drive
Night Owl Bluetooth 8 Channel DVR with 1TB Hard Drive
Walmart

If you’re setting up your home for security, this Night Owl bundle contains everything you need to get going. You’ll get a recorder with Bluetooth technology you can hook up to your phone and four 1080p cameras to capture any activity around your home.

$159 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday kitchen and appliance deals

Gourmia 12 Cup Programmable Hot & Iced Coffee Maker
Gourmia 12 Cup Programmable Hot & Iced Coffee Maker
Gourmia 12 Cup Programmable Hot & Iced Coffee Maker
Walmart

This five-star rated coffee pot is just $15 right now, whether you opt for black, light blue, red, or white. Whether you’re serving up 12 cups over a brunch with friends or brewing yourself some iced coffee for the afternoon, it can handle it all with comprehensive features for the price tag.

$15 at Walmart
Vitamix 6500 Blender
Vitamix 6500
Vitamix 6500
Vitamix

This powerful blender makes short work of ice, fruit and veggies first thing in the morning —and frozen cocktail ingredients at a holiday party — plus soups and frozen desserts, courtesy of specific preprogrammed settings.

$600 $399 at Walmart
Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer
ninja foodi walmart cnnu.jpg
Walmart

This do-it-all countertop appliance will easily save you $110 on takeout on nights when you don’t have enough energy to cook but could maybe manage to press a button or two. This doesn’t mean just air-frying: It can steam, bake, roast, sous vide and slow cook — and even proof bread and make yogurt.

$200 $110 at Walmart
Henckels Silvercap 14-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
henckles knife block walmart cnnu.jpg
Walmart

This block from reliably excellent knifemaker Henckels has a block that sharpens your knives as you take them out, keeping them ready to go at all times, plus paring knives, a chef’s knife, steak knives and other essentials.

$89 at Walmart
Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner
hoover spotless cnnu
Walmart
This upholstery cleaner is perfect for the couch both your kids and the dog love — and it’ll do the carpets and rugs too. Best of all, it’s super lightweight and portable for hauling from rec room to living room to dining room.
$129 $78 at Walmart
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer
ninja foodi 4-in-1 air fryer
Walmart
Ninja’s clever two-basket fryer lets you reheat chicken wings and get some fries going at the same time, thanks to individual timers and temperature controls. The baskets are easy to clean and the crisper plates themselves are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup just as easy as prep.
$99 at Walmart
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum
Walmart
This Eufy is ready and waiting for your floors: It’s got 2000 pa suction power, which places it toward the top end of most robot vacs. It’s great on carpet, hard floors and pet fur, and it has both drop-proof and anti-collision tech to keep the hoovering happening smoothly.
$300 $119 at Walmart
Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Tineco
Tineco’s portable stick vacuum cleaner gives you up to 40 minutes of continuous cleaning (which is about all we want to do anyway, to be honest). It comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and wall dock so you can get every inch clean (and keep it all organized).
$299 $118 at Walmart
Ninja Supra Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor
Ninja Supra Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor cnnu
Walmart
It took me 10 years to buy a small appliance as an adult, but I haven’t looked back since picking up this set. It comes with a food processor, blender and two on-the-go cups for all your smoothie, soup and hummus adventures.
$99 at Walmart
Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Walmart
Gourmia’s 5-star-rated air fryer is less than $40 right now, making it a win-win for getting for yourself and gifting to others.
$75 $38 at Walmart
Mainstays 5-Pack Tritan Food Storage Container
Mainstays 5-Pack Tritan Food Storage Container
Mainstays 5-Pack Tritan Food Storage Container
Walmart
It’s right about this time of year that we are constantly out of food prep and storage containers, and this five-pack with lids for $11 is exactly the right price point for a restock.
$18 $11 at Walmart
Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine With 2 Glass Spirit Bottles
Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine With 2 Glass Spirit Bottles
Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine With 2 Glass Spirit Bottles
Walmart
Sort of a cross between a Keurig and a SodaStream, but made for cocktails, this Bartesian machine lets you use capsules and your spirits of choice to create premium cocktails at your desired strength, from mocktail to full-on TGIF.
$280 $199 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday home and personal care deals

Waterpik Ultra Countertop Water Flosser Oral Irrigator
underscored waterpik
Walmart

Hate flossing your teeth? This Waterpik can make getting the gunk out between your teeth way more pleasant. It sits on your counter and uses water pressure to blast out food and bacteria between your teeth and around your gumline.

$65 $54 at Walmart
Serta So Soft 3-Piece Blue Reversible Comforter Set
serta so soft walmart cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Cozy up this winter in this restful blue bedding from Serta, which is made to be super soft to the touch. If the blue isn’t your color, there are other colorblocking options in a stylish terracotta or a tween-ready purple too.

$29 at Walmart
Coleman Cali AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa With EnergySense Liner
coleman saluspa inflatable hot tub cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Don’t let the cold stop you from enjoying time in the great outdoors this cold season: This Coleman inflatable hot tub holds up to four people, is 40% more energy efficient than other inflatable hot tubs and has 120 jets for a ton of bubble action (plus drink holders). 

$498 $369 at Walmart
Allswell Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel, Dark Gray
Walmart

Bath towels for $6? Yes, please. This is the time to grab an extra couple towels for holiday guests, or round off your own stash. Choose from navy blue, dark gray or spa white. 

$6 at Walmart
Protege 20-Inch Hardside Carry-On Luggage
Protege 20-Inch Hardside Carry-on Luggage
Walmart
With luggage fees being what they are these days, it makes sense to go the carry-on route — and if you just need a cheap bag for your next getaway, this one is $35 and available in light blue, pink, black and turquoise.
$35 at Walmart
SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
Walmart

Whether you keep this under your desk to walk on as you WFH or unfold it for a run first thing in the morning, this treadmill makes it easy to keep moving at home. Right now it’s $300 off, or more than half price — making it the perfect time to pick one up. 

$570 $270 at Walmart
Renpho Percussion Muscle Massage Guns for Athletes Pain Relief
Renpho Percussion Muscle Massage Guns for Athletes Pain Relief
Renpho Percussion Muscle Massage Guns for Athletes Pain Relief
Walmart

The holidays are known for being a stressful time of year, but this Renpho is here to massage and knead it away with some percussive action — now half price.

$99 $46 at Walmart
Blackstone Adventure Ready 22-Inch Propane Griddle Gift Bundle
Blackstone Adventure Ready 22-Inch Propane Griddle Gift Bundle
Walmart
This ready-for-your-trunk Blackstone grill is here for your pancakes and grilled vegetables no matter where your adventures take you. All you need for this 5-star-rated griddle is a little bit of propane for the 1-pound tank and your favorite veggies or meat to throw on it.
$279 $127 at Walmart
Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set
Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set
Zimtown 3-Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set
Walmart
If you have some travel plans coming up, this three-piece set of suitcases will get you wherever you need to go, whether you’re taking off on a weekend getaway, you're packing for the whole family or you have a long-term trip planned somewhere warm.
$300 $100 at Walmart
Mainstays 28-Inch Round Aluminum Wall Mirror
Mainstays 28-Inch Round Aluminum Wall Mirror
Mainstays 28-Inch Round Aluminum Wall Mirror
Walmart
This minimalist mirror is perfect for literally wherever your home could use a little extra light — or if you find yourself wanting to make sure you’re squared away before you step out the door.
$20 at Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens 2-Wick Jar Candle
Better Homes & Gardens 2-Wick Jar Candle
Better Homes & Gardens 2-Wick Jar Candle
Walmart
We’re always here for a candle sale, especially when they’re $6. Choose from eight different scents for different rooms in the house or to keep on hand for hosting gifts this season.
$6 at Walmart
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
Shark’s vacuums are small but mighty, and this $100 model made for pet owners sounds pretty great to us.
$259 $144 at Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Let a robot do the sweeping with this on-sale Shark vac, which cleans row by row in your home for no missed spots. It even empties itself at the end of a long day around the house; you just have to empty it roughly once a month.
$449 $258 at Walmart
Bestway 18-Inch Tritech Air Mattress, Queen
Bestway 18-Inch Tritech Air Mattress, Queen
Bestway 18-Inch Tritech Air Mattress, Queen
Walmart
'Tis the season for houseguests, and if you’re short on an extra bedroom but have a bit of floor space, this mattress will let your visitors sleep soundly (and have a bit more room than the sofa).
$60 $44 at Walmart
Mainstays Soft & Plush 6-Piece Washcloth Set
Mainstays Soft & Plush 6-Piece Washcloth Set
Mainstays Soft & Plush 6-Piece Washcloth Set
Walmart
Available in four different colors that will go with any bathroom, this set of washcloths is great for restocking family bathrooms and dorm rooms — and you don’t have to worry about makeup ruining the fine threads of super-fancy, more designer washcloths this way either.
$2 at Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask
Walmart

Pumpkin season isn’t just for your stomach: Your face can benefit too. Right now, this great mask by Peter Thomas Roth — rated a very complimentary 4.8 stars — uses the gourd’s enzymes and some AHA to exfoliate that dry, flaky skin winter brings with it.

$60 $31 at Walmart
OPI 2022 Holiday Kit, 10-Piece Mini Nail Polish Collection
OPI 2022 Holiday Kit, 10-Piece Mini Nail Polish Collection
OPI 2022 Holiday Kit, 10-Piece Mini Nail Polish Collection
Walmart

With a shade for every occasion, this 10-piece set of OPI nail color has you and your nails covered for anything the holiday season brings your way — whether you’re going with super-light pinks and on-trend white or winter’s dark berry tones.

$30 $20 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Bundle
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle
Walmart

Make some tangible memories this holiday season with this Fujifilm camera with instant printing.

$78 $55 at Walmart
onn. 10-Inch Kids Tablet, 32GB
onn. 10-Inch Kids Tablet, 32GB
onn. 10-Inch Kids Tablet, 32GB
Walmart

A top-rated kids’ tablet now less than $70? This kid-centric tablet is waiting to be added to your cart. It boasts a great display, gets up to 17 hours of battery life, and comes with kid-friendly apps already loaded on.

$129 $69 at Walmart
Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro-Style Electric Scooter
Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro-Style Electric Scooter
Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro-Style Electric Scooter
Walmart

Kids can scoot around town (or just the cul-de-sac) with this scooter inspire by zippy European models across the pond. The electric charge gets up to 40 minutes of run time and can carry kids around at speeds up to 15 miles an hour.

$450 $248 at Walmart
Hot Wheels Volcano Escape Play Set
Hot Wheels Volcano Escape Play Set
Walmart
This race car set is full of twists and loops for fast and furious play — racers will just have to be sure to avoid the molten lava flows once the speed picks up. If you (or your kid) have other Hot Wheels sets, it’ll link up with those for continuous play.
$25 at Walmart
Disney Princess Toddler Doll With Child-Size Dress and Accessories
Disney Princess Toddler Doll With Child Size Dress and Accessories
Walmart
Little ones can dress up like their favorite Disney princess with this twofer set, which includes a doll and kid-size outfit in the style of Tiana, Moana, Ariel, Elsa, Anna, Rapunzel or Belle.
$25 at Walmart
Lego Classic Bricks and Animals (1,500 Pieces)
Lego Classic Bricks and Animals (1,500 Pieces)
Walmart
This set of 1,500 Legos is sure to keep young ones busy (and you on your toes, literally) — but a classic pick like this is always a crowd-pleaser whether it’s an autumnal boredom-buster or patiently waiting under the tree to be unwrapped.
$44 $25 at Walmart
Melissa & Doug Alphabet Giant Cardboard Floor Puzzle
Melissa & Doug Alphabet Giant Cardboard Floor Puzzle
Melissa & Doug Alphabet Giant Cardboard Floor Puzzle
Walmart
Spread out on the floor with this educational puzzle, which makes learning the alphabet fun through colorful characters and large, tactile pieces for little ones to grasp and ponder.
$10 $5 at Walmart
New Bright Jackal Battery Radio-Control Buggy
New Bright Jackal Battery Radio Control Buggy
New Bright Jackal Battery Radio Control Buggy
Walmart
Radio-control cars are a classic toy to gift, and right now this one is less than $50 right in time for the holidays.
$90 $49 at Walmart
Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series 3-Pack Action Figures
Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series 3-Pack Action Figures
Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series 3-Pack Action Figures
Walmart
This three-pack of action figures features a trio of Marvel’s greatest heroes — Black Panther, Thor and Iron Man — meaning there’s endless adventures that could take place with this multiverse-in-a-box.
$20 at Walmart
Bluey Juice Truck
bluey juice truck
Walmart

Get your little one’s passion for food trucks started early with this set featuring Bluey and some of his favorite friends. The setup comes with the character’s juice truck that’s ready for market, with details like a window that opens, aprons and more.

$25 at Walmart
Play-Doh Metallic Mix-In Mania Set 
play doh metallic mix
Walmart

Play-Doh is a great way to keep little hands busy sans screen, and this set packs a lot of fun into a box, including 19 cans with six different textures (crackly, slipper and puffy, among others) and 50 mix-in bits to add.

$15 at Walmart
Lego Star Wars Imperial Shuttle 75302
lego star wars imperial shuttle
Walmart

Get little ones going on an afternoon project (or, hopefully, a weekend one?) with this 660-piece build from Lego, featuring Darth Vader’s Imperial Shuttle. It has plenty of cool tricks up its sleeve too, including foldable wings, stud shooters and a cockpit that opens. 

$70 $40 at Walmart
Razor C35 SLA Electric Scooter
razor c35
Walmart

Razor scooters are having a major moment again, and this electric model (which picks up to 15 miles per hour) is on sale for $299 right now. It folds for easy toting up and down subway stairs and train carriages too.

$299 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday clothing deals

Reebok Women's Super-Soft Cropped Gravity Hoodie With Zipper Pocket
reebok sweatshirt cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Hoodies are a winter go-to for around the house, and this slimmer-fit hoodie from Reebok goes from your daily run to study sessions or carpool duty. Choose from gray, black, pink or blue while it’s almost $10 off.

$28 $19 at Walmart
Wrangler Men's and Big Men's Regular Fit Jeans
walmart wrangler jeans cnnu.jpg
Walmart

The ultimate dad jean is on mega-discount for this Rollback, with a week’s worth of washes on sale right now from light and casual to dark and holiday-party ready. 

$19 $13 at Walmart
Orolay Men's Winter Down Jacket Down Puffer Jacket Plus Size
orolay mens jacket cnnu.jpg
Walmart

This stylish puffer jacket hits below the bum for max warmth on cold car seats and park benches, and it comes in four colors, including an on-trend olive green and a steely navy blue. 

$180 $100 at Walmart
U.S. Polo Assn. Seamless Comfort Bra, 2-Pack
polo sports bras walmart cnnu.jpg
Walmart

This two-pack of sports bras has a shade to go under any T-shirt in your drawer, and two for $10 is a fantastic deal if you need a couple to throw in your rotation. Choose from a red-and-gray or black-and-sand bundle.

$10 at Walmart
Pawz by Bearpaw Girls Amelia II Suede Ankle Boot, Sizes 10-5
Pawz by Bearpaw Girls Amelia cnnu .jpg
Walmart

These classic Bearpaws have an above-the-ankle fit for warmth without retraction, and a cute bow at the side adds a little cheer to winter’s uniform of leggings and sweaters.

$30 $20 at Walmart
Toddler Character Pajamas, 2-Piece, Sizes 12M-5T
kids pajamas walmart cnnu.jpg
Walmart

This Mickey-spangled set of festive PJs is the perfect gift for any Disney-loving toddler — or there’s a Bluey version, "Frozen" set and a ton of other favorite characters available.

$7 at Walmart
Time & Tru Women's Core Fleece Cinch Pants With Pockets
Time & Tru Women's Core Fleece Cinch Pants with Pockets
Walmart
These super-comfy jogger-style pants ring up at less than $10 right now, but they’ll get you through endless dreary days, final exam study sessions and last-minute holiday errands for weeks and months to come. Six colors mean there’s one for almost every day of the week too.
$15 $8 at Walmart
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Tote
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Tote
Walmart
This wrap-style bag adds a little design interest to an otherwise classic black-and-gold-chain purse, and three pockets inside keep at-hand essentials naturally within reach.
$458 $130 at Walmart