Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: Featured deal
Ninja Supra Kitchen System Blender and Food Processor: It took me 10 years to buy a small appliance as an adult, but I haven’t looked back since picking up this set. It comes with a food processor, blender and two on-the-go cups for all your smoothie, soup and hummus adventures.
Walmart’s Rollbacks section is always a reliable source of great deals, and the mega-retailer has just dropped a ton of prices on tech, homewares, appliances and way more, thanks to its Black Friday Deals for Days event. Walmart has been dropping new deals each week all month, but this is the last rollout until Cyber Monday.
So, instead of spending precious time browsing through all of Walmart’s Black Friday discounts, we’ve picked out our favorite deals from the event for you, ranging from home and fashion to toys and a ton of electronics. See below, and start shopping before the great deals are gone.
Walmart Black Friday electronics deals
Get a brilliant picture during your next Netflix binge or serious film night with this super-sleek LG. An incredibly slim screen with narrow bezeling keeps the focus on what’s going on on screen, not the TV itself. Filmmaker Mode and a super-powerful process means colors and contrasts are rendered faithfully to the original picture — and just how the cinematographer imagined.
If you’ve been curious about the Apple Watch experience, now’s the time to get in on it with the SE first-gen marked down to $150. You’ll get a great range of functionalities (and a few bells and whistles, too): Think calls and texts sent to (and replied to) from your wrist, plus fall detection, real-time elevation readings, workout tracking, and daily activity tracking. You just need an iPhone 6 and iOS 14 or later to make it all sync
This set is essentially a starter kit for gamers to get up and running with everything they need already loaded: The Nintendo Switch package comes with a download for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and there’s also a three-month membership included for Nintendo Switch Online.
This deceptively (at first glance) analog-looking watch will take you from your meeting to your after-workout and then see you through to the next morning, courtesy of features like oxygen-level monitoring, sleep tracking, and Advanced Run Coaching. Of course, there’s the the usual texting, calling and music for the rest of your day too.
Never worry about having too small a screen again with this projector-and-screen combo, the latter of which can unfold to a 100-inch viewing screen. The projector itself is 480p and can hook up to your machine of choice, from TV to Xbox, via HDMI.
If you’re setting up your home for security, this Night Owl bundle contains everything you need to get going. You’ll get a recorder with Bluetooth technology you can hook up to your phone and four 1080p cameras to capture any activity around your home.
Walmart Black Friday kitchen and appliance deals
This five-star rated coffee pot is just $15 right now, whether you opt for black, light blue, red, or white. Whether you’re serving up 12 cups over a brunch with friends or brewing yourself some iced coffee for the afternoon, it can handle it all with comprehensive features for the price tag.
This powerful blender makes short work of ice, fruit and veggies first thing in the morning —and frozen cocktail ingredients at a holiday party — plus soups and frozen desserts, courtesy of specific preprogrammed settings.
This do-it-all countertop appliance will easily save you $110 on takeout on nights when you don’t have enough energy to cook but could maybe manage to press a button or two. This doesn’t mean just air-frying: It can steam, bake, roast, sous vide and slow cook — and even proof bread and make yogurt.
This block from reliably excellent knifemaker Henckels has a block that sharpens your knives as you take them out, keeping them ready to go at all times, plus paring knives, a chef’s knife, steak knives and other essentials.
Walmart Black Friday home and personal care deals
Hate flossing your teeth? This Waterpik can make getting the gunk out between your teeth way more pleasant. It sits on your counter and uses water pressure to blast out food and bacteria between your teeth and around your gumline.
Cozy up this winter in this restful blue bedding from Serta, which is made to be super soft to the touch. If the blue isn’t your color, there are other colorblocking options in a stylish terracotta or a tween-ready purple too.
Don’t let the cold stop you from enjoying time in the great outdoors this cold season: This Coleman inflatable hot tub holds up to four people, is 40% more energy efficient than other inflatable hot tubs and has 120 jets for a ton of bubble action (plus drink holders).
Bath towels for $6? Yes, please. This is the time to grab an extra couple towels for holiday guests, or round off your own stash. Choose from navy blue, dark gray or spa white.
Whether you keep this under your desk to walk on as you WFH or unfold it for a run first thing in the morning, this treadmill makes it easy to keep moving at home. Right now it’s $300 off, or more than half price — making it the perfect time to pick one up.
The holidays are known for being a stressful time of year, but this Renpho is here to massage and knead it away with some percussive action — now half price.
Pumpkin season isn’t just for your stomach: Your face can benefit too. Right now, this great mask by Peter Thomas Roth — rated a very complimentary 4.8 stars — uses the gourd’s enzymes and some AHA to exfoliate that dry, flaky skin winter brings with it.
With a shade for every occasion, this 10-piece set of OPI nail color has you and your nails covered for anything the holiday season brings your way — whether you’re going with super-light pinks and on-trend white or winter’s dark berry tones.
Walmart Black Friday toy deals
Make some tangible memories this holiday season with this Fujifilm camera with instant printing.
A top-rated kids’ tablet now less than $70? This kid-centric tablet is waiting to be added to your cart. It boasts a great display, gets up to 17 hours of battery life, and comes with kid-friendly apps already loaded on.
Kids can scoot around town (or just the cul-de-sac) with this scooter inspire by zippy European models across the pond. The electric charge gets up to 40 minutes of run time and can carry kids around at speeds up to 15 miles an hour.
Get your little one’s passion for food trucks started early with this set featuring Bluey and some of his favorite friends. The setup comes with the character’s juice truck that’s ready for market, with details like a window that opens, aprons and more.
Play-Doh is a great way to keep little hands busy sans screen, and this set packs a lot of fun into a box, including 19 cans with six different textures (crackly, slipper and puffy, among others) and 50 mix-in bits to add.
Get little ones going on an afternoon project (or, hopefully, a weekend one?) with this 660-piece build from Lego, featuring Darth Vader’s Imperial Shuttle. It has plenty of cool tricks up its sleeve too, including foldable wings, stud shooters and a cockpit that opens.
Razor scooters are having a major moment again, and this electric model (which picks up to 15 miles per hour) is on sale for $299 right now. It folds for easy toting up and down subway stairs and train carriages too.
Walmart Black Friday clothing deals
Hoodies are a winter go-to for around the house, and this slimmer-fit hoodie from Reebok goes from your daily run to study sessions or carpool duty. Choose from gray, black, pink or blue while it’s almost $10 off.
The ultimate dad jean is on mega-discount for this Rollback, with a week’s worth of washes on sale right now from light and casual to dark and holiday-party ready.
This stylish puffer jacket hits below the bum for max warmth on cold car seats and park benches, and it comes in four colors, including an on-trend olive green and a steely navy blue.
This two-pack of sports bras has a shade to go under any T-shirt in your drawer, and two for $10 is a fantastic deal if you need a couple to throw in your rotation. Choose from a red-and-gray or black-and-sand bundle.
These classic Bearpaws have an above-the-ankle fit for warmth without retraction, and a cute bow at the side adds a little cheer to winter’s uniform of leggings and sweaters.
This Mickey-spangled set of festive PJs is the perfect gift for any Disney-loving toddler — or there’s a Bluey version, "Frozen" set and a ton of other favorite characters available.