Vitamix’s blenders have long been at the top of the list for Serious Blender People, and whether you’re an aspiring home chef looking for top-quality soup puree-ing or a gym rat whipping up nutritious shakes post-workout sesh. Right now, the Vitamix V1200 Venturist — our top high-end blender after testing nine popular models — is half off at Best Buy today only, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

The 64-ounce capacity of this blender makes it perfect for medium to large batches of smoothies, soups, hummus, cocktails and more. Choose among a wide array of speeds and intensities to blend your recipe, from the Variable Speed Control that lets you dial in the precise texture you want to a Pulse feature that’s great to prep vegetable soups or chunky sauces.

Plus, if you’re looking to get the most out of your machine, you can attach compatible parts like the blending cups and bowls, a food processing attachment and two different containers, too — giving you some serious versatility with your investment.

The Vitamix V1200 is available in red only (black and gray are sold out), but $250 off is $250 off. Shop it now over at Best Buy while the remaining color is still in stock.