Vitamix’s food prep appliances — juicers, smoothie-makers, blenders — are pretty well-known, but the brand also has you covered for the other end of the meal-making process. For the fruit peels, veggie scraps, and leftovers lurking in the back of the fridge, consider the Vitamix Foodcycler, now at an all-time low price at Amazon. The Foodcycler isn’t a composter, per se: As we wrote in our review, it breaks your organic waste down and can be used as soil fertilizer if you keep animal proteins out of the mix. Then, you mix it into soil in an 11:1 ratio (soil being the majority material), and let it sit for between one and four weeks so that the Food Cycler output keeps breaking down in the soil. It’s perfect for people who want to get rid of their food scraps super easily: Create the mix of greens and browns in the bucket that’s typical for composting, and then turn the Foodcycler on. It’s small enough to sit on your countertop, or if your pantry has electrical wiring, it’s perfectly suited there, too. Plus, there’s a carbon filter to keep the smells down between cycles. Shop it while it’s still on sale at Amazon.