Vitamix

Read on for some of the best deals — including an under-$300 one — we’ve found on Vitamix’s handy kitchen appliances below.

There are a lot of options for blending up fruit smoothies and cozy winter soups, but Vitamix stands out for its powerful motor and easy-to-use smart settings. Right now you can score deals on the company’s appliances on several sites (chances are you might be doing some Cyber Monday shopping on a few of them already).

Vitamix 6500 Blender
Vitamix

This top-rated Vitamix blender has a 2.2 HP motor for slicing, chopping, blending, shredding and dicing with ease, and the 64-ounce size makes it great for batch cooking or a round of smoothies. 

$600 $399 at Walmart
Vitamix Explorian E310 10-Speed Blender
vitamix explorian 10 speed cnnu.jpg
Target

This blender is Vitamix’s entry-level model, but that doesn’t mean it’s not durable or powerful. It offers 10 speeds and can handle frozen fruit and a ton of greens with ease. Users report having it for years with no reduction in performance.


$350 $290 at Target
Vitamix A2300 SmartPrep Kitchen System
vitamix smartprep kitchen system cnnu.jpg
Vitamix

Tackle any blending/pureeing project that comes your way with this full-on kitchen system, which comes with a blender, food processor and two slice/shred disks, plus a storage case to keep the discs together. 

$650 $600 at Vitamix
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
vitamix professional 750 cnnu.jpg
Vitamix

This blender is up to whatever challenge you set it to, with five settings to handle common tasks like blending hot soups and making smoothies. Pro-grade power and construction means it’s made to last. 

$630 $400 at Vitamix
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
vitamix ascent cnnu.jpg
Vitamix

Vitamix’s 5-star blender is currently $70 off, with five different settings for smoothies, dips and spreads, frozen desserts, hot soups and self-cleaning — and then you can unlock 17 more with the paired app. Perfect for both beginner and ambitious home cooks, the blender also includes manual settings with pulse control and a speed knob, and there’s a built-in timer for ensuring you don’t over- or underdo it. 

$650 $575 at Amazon
Vitamix VM0197 Explorian Blender
vitamix explorian professional cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale will save you $60 off this powerful blender, which can pulse vegetables into chunky salsas or blend them together into delicate soups. It gets top marks for its ease of use and a 48-ounce size that’s great for lower shelves and cabinets. 

$350 $290 at Amazon