Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Read on for some of the best deals — including an under-$300 one — we’ve found on Vitamix’s handy kitchen appliances below.
There are a lot of options for blending up fruit smoothies and cozy winter soups, but Vitamix stands out for its powerful motor and easy-to-use smart settings. Right now you can score deals on the company’s appliances on several sites (chances are you might be doing some Cyber Monday shopping on a few of them already).
This top-rated Vitamix blender has a 2.2 HP motor for slicing, chopping, blending, shredding and dicing with ease, and the 64-ounce size makes it great for batch cooking or a round of smoothies.
This blender is Vitamix’s entry-level model, but that doesn’t mean it’s not durable or powerful. It offers 10 speeds and can handle frozen fruit and a ton of greens with ease. Users report having it for years with no reduction in performance.
Tackle any blending/pureeing project that comes your way with this full-on kitchen system, which comes with a blender, food processor and two slice/shred disks, plus a storage case to keep the discs together.
This blender is up to whatever challenge you set it to, with five settings to handle common tasks like blending hot soups and making smoothies. Pro-grade power and construction means it’s made to last.
Vitamix’s 5-star blender is currently $70 off, with five different settings for smoothies, dips and spreads, frozen desserts, hot soups and self-cleaning — and then you can unlock 17 more with the paired app. Perfect for both beginner and ambitious home cooks, the blender also includes manual settings with pulse control and a speed knob, and there’s a built-in timer for ensuring you don’t over- or underdo it.
Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale will save you $60 off this powerful blender, which can pulse vegetables into chunky salsas or blend them together into delicate soups. It gets top marks for its ease of use and a 48-ounce size that’s great for lower shelves and cabinets.