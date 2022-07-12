CNN Underscored

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, now’s your chance to snag the internet’s favorite products that have shown up on your Explore and For You pages. From TikTok-famous cleaning tools to Instagrammable beauty hacks, these are the viral products that are actually worth the hype — and they’re currently available on Amazon with incredible deals.

Dashi Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer
Thanks to the internet, air frying became a collective obsession, and our pick for the best under-$100 air fryer is now even more affordable.

Read the review

$59.99 $47.99 at Amazon
Hydro Flask 40 Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap
Select colors of this cult-favorite water bottle are currently on sale up to 40% off.

$49.95 $29.71 at Amazon
Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleansing Paste and Multipurpose Spray
The #pinkstuff hashtag has over 300 million views on TikTok, which users love for cleaning grit and grime off of kitchen surfaces and more.

$15.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Bug Bite Thing, 3-Pack
We tested the Bug Bite Thing because it went viral after appearing on "Shark Tank," and we were impressed with the suction tool's ability to ease itching and swelling.

Read the review

$28.99 $16.99 at Amazon
Ezco Mini Bag Sealer
This handy tool lets you slice open and re-seal chip bags and other snacks to help reduce waste and preserve freshness.

$18.99 $14.79 at Amazon
Sio Beauty Chestlift Anti-Wrinkle Patch
TikTok says wrinkle patches are the next big anti-aging beauty fix for face and body — and experts agree they can have short-term smoothing effects.

$34 $22.46 at Amazon
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
While working from home became the norm, the internet went wild for desktop vacuum cleaners. This top-rated pick is palm-size and battery-powered.

$12.98 $10.38 at Amazon
AceMining Portable Door Lock
This TikTok-approved portable door lock adds an extra level of safety when traveling or when you want to secure a door without a lock.

$16.99 $7.65 at Amazon
Zulay Milk Frother
Upgrade your cup of joe with this electric whisk that gives you creamy froth whether you use dairy or nondairy milk.

$12.99 $9.97 at Amazon
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector
After testing this beloved hair treatment, we loved that it made an almost immediate difference, added shine and worked for almost all hair types.

Read the review

$30 $24 at Amazon
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Cloud sandals have become the at-home footwear of choice for TikTokers and anyone who wants the feeling of wearing pillows on their feet.

$39.99 $20.79 at Amazon
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLashMD Lash Enhancing Serum
Lash serums are taking over TikTok, and reviewers love this top-rated pick on Amazon for its lengthening and thickening effect after several weeks.

$36 $25.20 at Amazon
Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
This skin-shedding foot peel went viral for its disgustingly satisfying results — and after testing it, we agree, it's gross yet highly effective.

Read the review

$30 $20 at Amazon
Meridian The Trimmer
Originally made for manscaping below the belt, this trimmer went viral when women started using it and giving it glowing reviews.

$74 $50.32 at Amazon
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle With Poop Bag Dispenser
Dog owners love the convenience of this water bottle and poop bag holder for taking on long walks, hikes or even car rides.

$19.99 $15.99 at Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
This is one of the most talked-about Dyson Airwrap alternatives. People love that it cuts down on styling time and leaves hair smooth and bouncy.

$59.99 $39.26 at Amazon
ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner Gel
The internet's slime obsession actually became useful when this cleaning putty went viral for its ability to pick up dirt from the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in cars.

$9.99 $5.59 at Amazon
Rocketbook Fusion Reusable Notebook
This smart notebook allows you to digitally file handwritten notes and then wipe the pages clean so you can start fresh and stay organized.

$37 $17.60 at Amazon
Twice Oral Wellness Whitening Pen
Lenny Kravitz's oral care brand got a revamp this year, and people are loving this teeth whitening pen that's easy to use on the go.

$27.99 $20 at Amazon
Multifun Digital Counting Jump Rope
This digital jump rope features a timer, jump counter and calorie tracker to optimize your workout.

$14.95 $11.96 at Amazon
Meiruby Electric Lighter
Instead of a traditional flame, this rechargeable electric lighter offers a weatherproof alternative.

$13.99 $8.99 at Amazon