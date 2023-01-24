If you find yourself feeling down and depleted during the winter months, you’re not alone. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can wreak havoc on our moods, but fortunately there is a solution: Research has shown that a lamp with light intensity of 10K lux set 16 to 24 inches away at a 45-degree angle from the eyes for 30 minutes can help in treating SAD and other mood disorders.

Even better news? Our favorite SAD light therapy lamp, the Verilux HappyLight Luxe, is on sale right now. Regularly hovering around $80, this lamp rarely drops this low in price. It’s sleek, slim, packable and stable, and its well-thought-out controls make customizing the experience a pleasure.

This durable Verilux HappyLight Luxe also offers versatility that few other options we tested could match: You can set a timer, adjust the brightness and tint and even mount it on the wall. When you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll get the lamp for $63, just shy of the all-time low price we saw last April.