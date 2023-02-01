In case you haven’t checked the date — or you’ve missed the abundance of heart-shaped candy in every CVS and Walgreens, Valentine’s Day 2023 is just around the corner. That means love is in the air, and so are deals. If saving money on gifts like jewelry, lingerie, flowers, fragrance and more gets your heart beating faster, look no further than our list of the best sales happening as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Even if you eschew the Hallmark commerciality of the holiday, you can still find non-festive everyday discounts on everything from skin care to cookware, headphones to candles and much, much more. Get ready to fall in love with lower prices on tons of new brands and products listed below.

Valentine’s Day deals on flowers

Urban Stems

• 1-800 Flowers: Shop gorgeous blooms and take advantage of a bunch of promos — get a free vase with select purchases, up to half off gifts and more savings, now through Feb. 10.

• AeroGarden: Flowers fade, but an indoor gardening system is the gift that keeps on giving. Get up to 45% off gardens and 50% off select seed kits through Feb. 15.

• Urban Stems: Find discounts on a variety of floral arrangements, including dried flowers.

• From You Flowers: Through Feb. 16, get 20% off arrangements sitewide.

• The Bouqs: Now through Feb. 14, shop various promos on The Bouq’s site for up to 25% off.

• Venus et Fleur: Shop Suede Eternity Rose Arrangements at 20% off.

Valentine’s Day deals on jewelry and accessories

Catbird

• Ana Luisa: Shop a wide variety of stunning jewelry and save — Ana Luisa is offering BOGO 50% off sitewide with code BOGO50, now through Feb. 16.

• Aurate: Get dainty everyday jewelry and showstopping styles 30% off through Jan. 31.

• Belk: Now through Feb. 14, a pair of diamond stud earrings worth $125 is just $30 with any $50 purchase storewide, while supplies last.

• BlueNile: Get up to 50% off jewelry with code VDAY23.

• Brilliant Earth: Shop deals on diamonds right now at Brilliant Earth.

• Catbird: This Underscored-favorite shop is offering a gift with purchase on orders over $200 on Feb. 3.

• Daniel’s Jewelers: Use code LOVE for 15% sitewide.

• Fossil: Now until Valentine’s Day, you’ll find deals on select watches as well as sitewide promos and free shipping.

• Ink+Alloy: Feb. 2 through 16, you can shop a buy 2, get 1 free promo at Ink+Alloy.

• Karma and Luck: Get 20% off the men’s and women’s Valentine’s Day collections with code LOVE20, now through Feb. 16.

• Mejuri: The beloved everyday jewelry brand is offering 15% off all diamond products and more now through Feb. 7, with no minimum spend.

• MYO: Get 15% off your order with code VDAY15, now through Feb. 14.

• Noémie: Now through Feb. 10, all orders over $3000 at Noémie will include a free pair of 18K Baguette Studs.

• Von Holzhausen: Now through Feb. 10, get $50 off any order over $200 of the brand’s sustainable vegan leather with promo code VALENTINE.

Valentine’s Day deals on lingerie and apparel

For Love and Lemons

• Adore Me: Now through Feb. 10, first-time customers joining the VIP membership can get up to 60% off sitewide, and select products will be up to 70% off for all shoppers.

• Bare Necessities: Save on underwear, bras and more (including brands like Hanky Panky) during a varieties of promos happening now through Feb. 14.

• Birdy Grey: Now through Feb. 10, you can get up to 75% off festive bachelorette party items.

• Carter’s: Shop baby and children’s clothes during the semi-annual Baby Love Sale at Carter’s, with up to 50% off select seasonal items.

• For Love & Lemons: Get up to 70% off select lingerie styles.

• HerRoom: Shop lingerie and sleepwear 30% off.

• HisRoom: Men’s underwear, socks, robes and more are 30% off right now.

• Tommy John: Shop bestselling boxers and briefs and get 10% off gift sets.

Valentine’s Day deals on food, beverages and cooking

Cast Iron

• Atlas Coffee: Now through Feb. 14, this Underscored-approved coffee brand is offering your first bag free for 2-bag subscriptions and 50% off for other subscriptions. Plus, get up to $50 off gifts.

• Blue Bottle Coffee: If your Valentine is a coffee lover, get an exclusive 10% off the Love Day Bundles and free shipping with the code CNN10.

• Godiva: Get up to 30% off select Valentine’s Day chocolate gifts.

• Great Jones: Shop gorgeous kitchenware at 20% off sitewide with code SWEETVAL20.

• Leaves of Leisure: Tea bundles are 20% off Feb. 6 through 15.

• Mercado Famous: Feb. 4 through 7, shop a Valentine’s Day promo on Spanish meats.

• Our Place: Starting Feb. 13, get 25% off the Underscored-approved Cast Iron Always Pan.

• Rastelli’s: Now through Feb. 3, get premium meat and seafood $15 off orders over $50 with code 1/11-2/3 Use code VALENTINE15.

• Shaker & Spoon: This at-home cocktail subscription box company is offering 10% off Valentine’s Day Collection now through Feb. 16.

• Sips By: Tea lovers can get 20% off Valentine’s Day Gift Shop items with code LOVETEA through Feb. 5.

• Sur La Table: Shop the kitchen retailer for up to 50% off cookware now through Feb. 7.

• Truff: This Underscored-beloved hot sauce brand is offering 30% off bundles with code VDAY30.

• YETI: Underscored picks for coolers, water bottles and more are 20% off in the Nordic Purple colorway.

Valentine’s Day deals on beauty and fragrance

Scentbird

• Billie: Get an exclusive 10% off your order of $20 or more (may we suggest this Underscored-favorite razor kit?) with code CNN10.

• Bomba Curls: During this Valentine’s Day sale, get 20% off the Grow With Bomba Regimen & Satin Pillowcases, plus BOGO on the Pink Spa Luxe Wrap Code with code AMOR20, now through Feb. 14.

• Burt’s Bees: Get 15% off your order with code VALENTINE through Feb. 14.

• Elvy Lab: Use code FEB2023 for 20% off all Elvy Lab skin care products through Feb. 14.

• Fleur & Bee: Get 40% off skin care sitewide through Feb. 14.

• Kitsch: Kitsch is offering 20% off Valentine’s Day sitewide until Feb. 14 with code VALENTINES, so save on hair accessories, beauty and more.

• Korres: Now through Feb. 10, get 25% off all body and fragrance produts, plus up to 50% off sets.

• Malin+Goetz: Now through Feb. 5, get a complimentary peppermint shampoo deluxe sample with orders over $60 with code MGPEPPERMINT at checkout, plus free shipping on all orders.

• Olaplex: When you shop full size products, you’ll get free samples — and the more you shop, the more travel-size items you’ll get from this viral hair care line.

• Scentbird: Now through Feb. 14, get 60% off your first month of this perfume subscription box.

• Sol de Janeiro: Save on body creams and oils right now, plus get free gifts with purchase.

Valentine’s Day deals on home decor

Loftie

• Bando: Colorful homeware, desk accessories, clothing and more are discounted 20 to 30% on orders of $50 or more from Feb. 2 through 8.

• Birthdate Co.: Get 20% off personalized astrological candles and necklaces sitewide with code VDAY23.

• Homesick Candles: Right now at Homesick candles, get 25% off sitewide including the just-launched Valentine’s Day Collection.

• Loftie: Shop an Underscored-approved sunrise lamp or alarm clock for 20% off, no code necessary, now through Feb. 14.

• Nanoleaf: Shop unique lighting and save during Nanoleaf’s latest sale, offering $20 off Shapes and up to $50 off Elements.

• Saatchi Art: Through the end of the month, shop original art and get 15% off $2200+ with code ARTLOVE15 and 10% off $1200+ with code ARTLOVE10.

• Speks: Shop magnetic desk accessories for less — Speks is offering BOGO 50% off with code VDAY.

Valentine’s Day deals on electronics and appliances

Therabody

• Beyerdynamic: Now through Feb. 15, find deals on headphones, speakers and earbuds.

• Jabra: Save on Jabra headphones through Feb. 5 — including some of our favorites.

• Phiaton: A new pair of Phiaton headphones is up to $90 off through Valentine’s Day.

• Narwhal: Get a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop from Narwal up to $350 off, plus more discounts on other models.

• Nixplay: Underscored readers can get an exclusive 30% off all digital photo frames with code CNN30, now through Feb. 13.

• Squatty Potty: On Feb. 14, Squatty Potty’s simple stool, regularly $23, is just $14.

• Therabody: Feb. 5 through 18, shoppers can save on a variety of percussive massage guns and other recovery tools from Therabody. https://www.therabody.com/

• Tushy: Now through Feb. 14, take 14% off our favorite bidet attachment and more with code VDAYBIDET.

• Zagg: Save screen protectors, phone cases and more during this 25% off sitewide sale, live Feb. 6 and 7.

Valentine’s Day deals on mattresses and bedding

Cozy Earth

• Beautyrest: Get up to $900 off a Beautyrest mattress, plus save on an adjustable base now through Feb. 27.

• Cozy Earth: During the Valentine’s Day sale at Cozy Earth, you can score 20 to 25% off sitewide through Feb. 14, including some of Oprah’s favorite things.

• FluffCo: Get 50% off a 2-pack of hotel robes and select bedding now through Feb. 14.

• Ettitude: Now through Feb. 14, get 20% off all bundles from this sustainable, female-founded bedding and lifestyle brand.

• Serta: Now through Feb. 27, save up to $1000 on a Serta mattress.

• Tuft & Needle: Now through Feb. 20, save up to $650 on a mattress, plus up to 25% off bedding and furniture and up to 30% off dog beds.

Valentine’s Day deals on pet supplies

Chewy

• Chewy: Now through Feb. 14, the major pet retailer is offering a BOGO 50% off promo on Valentine’s Day products so you can treat your furry friends. Use code LOVE to save.

• Full Moon Pet: Now through Feb. 7, Full Moon Pet is offering treats 35% off when consumers use the code LUV35, plus a free “Pup-en-tine” card with their purchase while supplies last.

• West & Willow: Get 20% off pet portraits and other special accessories sitewide using code VDAY20 through Jan. 31.