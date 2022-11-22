Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Black Friday beauty deals
Swap your grimy loofah for Goshi's bestselling shower towel, which features a contrasting weave that gently exfoliates skin while you lather up.
Picked by: Kai Burkhardt, associate editor
This at-home treatment is like a science experiment for your feet. It will give you all the feels, from dismay and revulsion — while the skin on your tootsies molts — to gratification and total and utter devotion when the end result is a pair of baby-soft feet.
Picked by: Chelsea Stone, senior editor
This mouthwash keeps our breath smelling good all day long. The bottle is deceivingly big, so it lasted us plenty of time before we needed a restock. The brand also features a variety of flavors, so you can choose which one is best for you.
Picked by: Tyler Holender, Underscored intern
If you struggle with breakouts or hormonal acne, consider this cleanser from CeraVe formulated with salicylic acid. Our editor noticed a huge difference after swapping to this cult fave for just a few weeks.
Picked by: Lindsey Smith, associate editor
This growth serum will give a little extra love to your lashes and brows. Our editor saw results in just two weeks with daily use as part of their morning routine.
Picked by: Savannah Born, Underscored intern
This essential oils blend is not too overpowering. It is a subtle mixture of lavender, orange, chamomile and peppermint scents. Plus, the roll-on feature makes it very easy to apply.
Picked by: Savannah Born, Underscored intern
This spray improves hair texture and shine, and it smells so good you might even want to wear it as perfume.
Picked by: Hayley Saltzman, former head of social
Black Friday home goods deals
These linen sheets from Cozy Earth are ideal for hot sleepers. Plus, we found they get even softer with each wash.
Picked by: Stephanie Griffin, social lead
Yana isn’t just your average long pillow; it’s an innovative U-shaped pillow that wraps around your body and contours to your curves. That’s right — a pillow that hugs you back. You haven’t known comfort until you’ve enjoyed a peaceful slumber wrapped up in a Yana.
Picked by: Chelsea Stone, senior editor
In just a few seconds, this "superwhisk" helps makes a frothy, delicious coffee drink. We've used cheaper whisks and frothers before, but they are typically weak and battery operated and never truly frothed the milk the way we like. This one recharges with a USB port, making it far more long-lasting and powerful.
Picked by: Hayley Saltzman, former head of social
If you know someone who always has The Beatles channel at the top of their Spotify list, McCartney’s two-volume set is a must. Filled with lyrics from 154 of his iconic songs from 1956 to today, along with commentaries on origins and inspirations, the books also include photos, paintings, handwritten texts and more, which makes a great gift for music lovers.
Picked by: Hayley Saltzman, former head of social
This dish brush makes washing dishes easier and more sustainable. Once you try it, you’ll ditch traditional sponges for good.
Picked by: Kai Burkhardt, associate editor
Get your shower essentials off the ground with this wall organizer. The super-strong adhesive holds all your products for a no-fuss and stumble-free shower experience.
Picked by: Tyler Holender, Underscored intern
Getting sick of staring at your sponge on the counter? This sponge holder solution keeps your sponge dry, clean and out of sight.
Picked by: Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor
These stackable organizers help maximize space underneath your bathroom sink. Deceivingly spacious, get ready to categorize and store every single one of your makeup and skin care products — and be able to actually find them now too.
Picked by: Stephanie Griffin, social lead
Our editor loved that these pillows were not too full and not too flat. They're the perfect Goldilocks pillow for those who readjust throughout the night. We also named them our best budget pillows for side sleepers and back sleepers.
Picked by: Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor
If you love garlic but dread prepping it, then this is the tool for you! Simply stick a clove in the clear part, then roll the tool along your kitchen counter until your garlic is pulverized. Food prep has never been so fun.
Picked by: Chelsea Stone, senior editor
This New Mexico Piñon coffee has a natural taste similar to a festive holiday blend that’s especially delicious in the winter.
Picked by: Kai Burkhardt, associate editor
This 14-pack of stretchy silicone lids in varying sizes will keep your food tasting fresh. They’re made of a thick silicone, so they won’t rip, and there are enough sizes in this 14-pack for pretty much any dish. After you’re ready to eat your leftovers, you can plop these lids right into the dishwasher and use again next time.
Picked by: Emily McNutt, senior travel editor
If your kitchen sink cabinet is becoming a real mess, try these grid storage baskets, which make it easy to find the items you reach for most.
Picked by: Lindsey Smith, associate editor
Black Friday travel deals
Want sunglasses that are comfortable, go with everything and look way more expensive than they actually are? Pick up a pair of these Peepers Sunglasses or gift them to someone on your holiday list.
Picked by: Hayley Saltzman, former head of social
Too many clothes but not enough space? Free up some room in your suitcase or closet with these bags. They’re great for organizing and storing seasonal clothes. Plus, the smaller sizes make ideal travel companions.
Picked by: Lindsey Smith, associate editor
The Apple AirTag is the perfect tool to bring on your next trip. Its simplicity, functionality and size will ensure you never lose track of your bags while on the go.
Picked by: Stephanie Griffin, social lead
Tired of not being able to watch in-flight movies with your favorite Bluetooth headphones? Prepare to love the Twelve South AirFly Duo. With a simple setup, this product is a game changer for frequent travelers who want to go totally wireless.
Picked by: Emily McNutt, senior travel editor
This cheap trash can helps you keep your car from turning into a disaster. It’s stable, convenient and leakproof, giving you a worry-free way to tidy up your car.
Picked by: Kai Burkhardt, associate editor
This power adapter is an absolute must-have if you're traveling internationally. It's got four easy-to-use settings — EU, UK, Australia and US — that will cover you in more than 150 countries. It can simultaneously charge five devices through its four USB ports and one universal AC socket.
Picked by: Emily McNutt, senior travel editor
Black Friday pet deals
Shouldn't your pup be able to enjoy PSL season too? These soft and chewy, wheat-free and oven-baked treats come in pumpkin, peanut butter and cinnamon flavors.
Picked by: Stephanie Griffin, social lead
This flopping fish keeps our felines entertained for hours. It's (relatively) realistic and is the perfect kicker toy for the feline in your life. It looks like a fish and its tail flops on contact. Plus, it's got catnip in it — a huge plus to pique your cat's interest. The device is chargeable via an included USB cable.
Picked by: Emily McNutt, senior travel editor
If you've got a destructive chewer, you know there are only a few toys your pet can really go to town on that won’t fall apart. Fill this Kong ball with treats and let your pet chew away for hours trying to get them out. And after months of abuse, it should still look as good as new.
Picked by: Kai Burkhardt, associate editor