Today (June 23), Vault by CNN and Superchief Gallery are dropping an exclusive NFT photo collection available for purchase. War Notes contains 51 portraits and interviews with Ukrainian citizens, collected by photographer Cheney Orr, documenting wartime memories in the making. The NFTs will be available starting June 23 at 6 pm until June 30, and Superchief is donating 100 percent of the profits to funding the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Through the Vault by CNN and Superchief partnership, collectors can own this collection of pivotal moments in history while supporting Ukrainian citizens.

Cheney Orr

Orr spent six weeks traveling across Ukraine capturing Polaroid portraits. He also asked participants to share their individual thoughts, experiences, and emotions during the war and included written and audio recordings detailing the participant’s memories with each photo.

Translation: “On the 24th of February at 5 am the war started. On the 15th of March my house was destroyed. On the 23rd of March it was the last time that I saw my daughter and my grandchildren. Tiolkima, Elena, Yaroslav and Nikita. Lenochka I have tried to call you but the phone is offline. I will try to get to the western part of Ukraine.” Cheney Orr

As part of the NFT release event, you can join the Vault by CNN team at the Superchief gallery in New York City for a pop-up exhibition, which will feature additional work by Orr, on June 23 from 5-7pm. If you’re interested in attending, you can RSVP here.

Head over to vault.cnn.com to learn more about this exclusive NFT release and purchase your one-of-a-kind piece of history.