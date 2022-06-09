Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $130. Right now, thanks to this exclusive deal for Underscored readers, all Tushy bidets are even more affordable — just use code CNN30 at checkout to take 30% off.

In our testing, the Classic 3.0 attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier to get a thorough clean than with other bidets. No other bidet attachment matched the Tushy’s gentle yet effective stream, simple installation and easy-to-use controls along with adjustable pressure and direction.

Also up for grabs for less: the Spa 3.0, which allows you to control the temperature of your water, and the Ace Electric Bidet Seat, which comes with a remote, wall mount, heated seat, air dryer and more.

While it’s a bare-bones bidet, you still get a solid range of pressure and directional adjustability so you can find what feels right for you. Available in a variety of colors including limited-edition pink and blue with bamboo accents, Tushy bidets are a fantastic choice for any bathroom. Don’t miss this opportunity to outfit your home with an effective bidet at a great value.