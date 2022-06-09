Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $130. Right now, thanks to Tushy’s early holiday deals, all the brand’s bidets are even more affordable, starting at just $99.
Our favorite bidet is adjustable and effective — and right now you can stock up and save: When you buy two, you'll save $90.
Pick up a Spa 3.0 attachment for $129 (the usual price of the Classic) or snag two for $224, a savings of $90.
This bidet seat offers a full suite off features, including a heated seat and air drying, and now it's $100 off.
In our testing, the Classic 3.0 attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. No other bidet attachment matched the Tushy’s gentle yet effective stream, simple installation and easy-to-use controls along with adjustable pressure and direction.
Also up for grabs for less: the Spa 3.0, which allows you to control the temperature of your water, and the Ace Electric Bidet Seat, which comes with a remote, wall mount, heated seat, air dryer and more.
While it’s a bare-bones bidet, you still get a solid range of pressure and directional adjustability so you can find what feels right for you. Available in a variety of colors including limited edition pink and blue with bamboo accents, Tushy bidets are a fantastic choice for any bathroom. Don’t miss this opportunity to outfit your home with an effective bidet at a great value.