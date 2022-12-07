Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 1.51.50 PM.png
Cat lovers know that our feline companions deserve to be spoiled with everything nice. If you want to treat your pet to a new bed or cat tree that’s not an eyesore for your interiors, consider Tuft + Paw, a favorite among Underscored editors.

Whether you’re looking for a plush bed perfect for cats to curl up inside, a sleek mid-century modern cat tree or a low-profile litter box, the brand has everything an aesthetically minded cat owner could ever want. Best of all, right now Underscored readers can save on these modern designs — the exclusive code CNN10 will get you 10% off sitewide.

If you’re looking for a gift for the cat lovers in your life — or for the cat in your life, because they deserve holiday presents too — don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to save.

Stellar Cat Bed

$299 $179 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw

tuft paw Stellar Cat Bed
Cats can nestle in comfort within this orb-like bed that offers a gorgeous twist to the typical options.

Vista Cat Perch

$199 $179 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw

Vista Cat Perch tuft paw
The Vista allows cats to survey their territory (read: your apartment) while they relax atop this perch, essentially a floating shelf crossed with a cozy pillow.

Little Dip Cat Bowl

$29 $22 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw

little dip cat bowl tuft paw
Avoid whisker fatigue with these elegant, low-edged bowls that minimize mess.

Really Great Cat Litter (3 Month Subscription)

$79 $51 with code LITTER35 at Tuft + Paw

tuft paw litter cat
This unique litter clumps like a champ, meaning you don’t have to bring out the vacuum every day — plus it disintegrates in water so you can flush it down the toilet. Get your first order 35% off with code LITTER35.

Kip Cat Cushion

$99 From $89 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw

tuft paw kip
Minimalist yet cozy, this cloud-like bed comes in two sizes and offers a lovely napping spot for your kitty.

Frond Cat Tree

$299 $179 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw

frond tree tuft paw
This cat tree offers the benefits of a scratching post and climbing tree in style, with three levels of adjustable perches.

Cloud Nine Window Hammock

$79 $71 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw

cloud nine cat tree tuft paw
Ideal for birdwatching (and naps in the sun), curious kitties will love this window hammock that holds up to 30 pounds thanks to powerful suction cups.

Peekaboo Cat Tent Bed

$249 $188 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw

peekaboo cat tent tuft paw
This bed offers your cat comfort and privacy, and three peekaboo windows offer endless opportunities for play.