Cat lovers know that our feline companions deserve to be spoiled with everything nice. If you want to treat your pet to a new bed or cat tree that’s not an eyesore for your interiors, consider Tuft + Paw, a favorite among Underscored editors.

Whether you’re looking for a plush bed perfect for cats to curl up inside, a sleek mid-century modern cat tree or a low-profile litter box, the brand has everything an aesthetically minded cat owner could ever want. Best of all, right now Underscored readers can save on these modern designs — the exclusive code CNN10 will get you 10% off sitewide.

If you’re looking for a gift for the cat lovers in your life — or for the cat in your life, because they deserve holiday presents too — don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to save.

Stellar Cat Bed $299 $179 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw Tuft + Paw Cats can nestle in comfort within this orb-like bed that offers a gorgeous twist to the typical options.

Vista Cat Perch $199 $179 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw Tuft + Paw The Vista allows cats to survey their territory (read: your apartment) while they relax atop this perch, essentially a floating shelf crossed with a cozy pillow.

Little Dip Cat Bowl $29 $22 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw Tuft + Paw Avoid whisker fatigue with these elegant, low-edged bowls that minimize mess.

Really Great Cat Litter (3 Month Subscription) $79 $51 with code LITTER35 at Tuft + Paw Tuft + Paw This unique litter clumps like a champ, meaning you don’t have to bring out the vacuum every day — plus it disintegrates in water so you can flush it down the toilet. Get your first order 35% off with code LITTER35.

Kip Cat Cushion $99 From $89 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw Tuft + Paw Minimalist yet cozy, this cloud-like bed comes in two sizes and offers a lovely napping spot for your kitty.

Frond Cat Tree $299 $179 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw Tuft + Paw This cat tree offers the benefits of a scratching post and climbing tree in style, with three levels of adjustable perches.

Cloud Nine Window Hammock $79 $71 with code CNN10 at Tuft + Paw Tuft + Paw Ideal for birdwatching (and naps in the sun), curious kitties will love this window hammock that holds up to 30 pounds thanks to powerful suction cups.