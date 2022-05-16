Truffles are absolutely full of umami, which is what makes them so crave-worthy and delicious. Even if you can’t get the real thing, you can pick up one of Truff’s incredible truffle-based products and pretend it’s truffle season in Umbria with a little dash of this or sprinkle of that. Right now many of the brand’s mouthwatering condiments are on sale, so it’s the perfect time to make sure your pantry is equipped.

We’ve picked out some of our on-sale favorites for you — check them out and shop them below, and then head to the brand’s Amazon storefront to see what else you’re going to want to add to your kitchen repertoire.

$29.99 $22.99 at Amazon

Truff Black Truffle Arrabiata (2 Jars) Truff

Pasta and truffle make for a heavenly combination, and this ready-to-eat black truffle arrabbiata pasta sauce packs a little extra kick, too. Save this two-pack of jars for a comfort meal or special date night in with a good bottle of barolo.

$24.99 $17.85 at Amazon

Truff Black Truffle Oil Truff

The classic choice for truffles, truffle oil is incredibly versatile as a finishing oil, and this one is infused with top-quality black truffle for optimum results (we tried it; we love it). Use it in a drizzle over pizza, with potatoes or even on popcorn.

$24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Truff Mayo (2 Jars) Truff

My boyfriend’s Tuscan parents always have a jar of truffle mayo in their kitchen, and I often catch said boyfriend eating it out of said jar with a spoon. If you’re a truffle fan, the mayo version is super-addictive, per our reviewer, whether it’s on your burgers or, uh, eaten on its own.

$17.98 $12.82 at Amazon

Truff Hotter Sauce Truff

This spicy condiment has almost 500 5-star reviews, and it’ll take your wings and noodle dishes up to the next level of fiery umami goodness.

$74.99 $47.32 at Amazon

Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack Truff

Can’t decide? Can’t blame you. Snatch this gift set up instead. It has the best-selling hot sauces all in one bundle, just in time for barbecue season.