Xbox Series S + Gift Card
Xbox Series S
We love the Xbox Series S for its next-gen performance and well-stocked game library. And now you can get it at this never-before-seen discount — it's $10 more than the Amazon price, but you'll get a $50 Target gift card or a $40 Amazon gift card (use code XBOX at checkout) to spend later.

$300 $250 at Target $300 $240 at Amazon
LG C2 OLED
New Project (85).jpg
The LG C2 OLED is one of our favorite TVs, offering incredible picture quality and a snappy interface. It's currently at its lowest price yet.

$1,300 From $900 at Best Buy $997 From $896 at Amazon
Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
Amazon Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, our pick for the best budget air fryer could be just what you’re looking for — and now it's at an all-time low price.

$60 $30 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds, thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.

$249 $200 at Amazon $250 $200 at Best Buy
Olaplex Limited Edition Super Size No. 3 Hair Perfector
olaplex super size cnnu.jpg
Use code JOY to get 20% off this super sized bottle (over twice the size of the normal bottle) of the viral bond-repairing hair treatment. We tested it on a range of hair styles and loved how we could see and feel a difference almost immediately.

$60 $48 at Dermstore
Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine
breville bambino plus cnnu.jpg
Get your caffeine fix with our pick for best compact espresso maker, now town to an equally tiny price — in fact, the lowest we've seen.

$500 $400 at Amazon
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
blue yeti teal cnnu.jpg
Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, you can snag it while it's down to its all-time low price.

$130 $80 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
underscored 06 samsung galaxy buds live tech sales bf
Samsung’s ergonomic earbuds are made to take your music on the move, and some studio-quality bass happily takes you out of your daily commute and right into the tunes. Now, this former top pick of ours is down to an extraordinarily low price.

$149 $50 at Walmart
KitchenAid 6-Quart Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Pro 600 6-Qt. Stand Mixer
If you prefer a bowl-lift mixer because it feels sturdier, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series is a solid upgrade option from the Artisan series. It has a bigger stainless steel bowl and a more powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes.

$600 $430 at Amazon $600 $430 at KitchenAid
Apple AirTag Leather Loop, Saddle Brown
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
If you snagged some AirTags for less during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you might as well also pick up this Leather Loop while it's down to an all-time low price.

$39 $19 at Amazon