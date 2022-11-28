Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Keeping track of all the incredible Cyber Monday deals popping up is a full-time job in and of itself — in fact, it’s our full-time job! While you get your shopping on, the Underscored team will be keeping track of all the deals you need to know about on the web, and here, we’ll be calling out our 10 favorites for each day leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
This post will be your guide to the best of the best, the most impressive savings on the most coveted items.
We love the Xbox Series S for its next-gen performance and well-stocked game library. And now you can get it at this never-before-seen discount — it's $10 more than the Amazon price, but you'll get a $50 Target gift card or a $40 Amazon gift card (use code XBOX at checkout) to spend later.
The LG C2 OLED is one of our favorite TVs, offering incredible picture quality and a snappy interface. It's currently at its lowest price yet.
If you don’t need the bells and whistles of a higher-end model, and your priority is hassle-free air frying, our pick for the best budget air fryer could be just what you’re looking for — and now it's at an all-time low price.
The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds, thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.
Use code JOY to get 20% off this super-sized bottle (over twice the size of the normal bottle) of the viral bond-repairing hair treatment. We tested it on a range of hair styles and loved how we could see and feel a difference almost immediately.
Get your caffeine fix with our pick for best compact espresso maker, now town to an equally tiny price — in fact, the lowest we've seen.
Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, you can snag it while it's down to its all-time low price.
Samsung’s ergonomic earbuds are made to take your music on the move, and some studio-quality bass happily takes you out of your daily commute and right into the tunes. This former top pick of ours is now down to an extraordinarily low price.
If you prefer a bowl-lift mixer because it feels sturdier, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series is a solid upgrade option from the Artisan series. It has a bigger stainless steel bowl and a more powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes.
If you snagged some AirTags for less during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you might as well also pick up this Leather Loop while it's down to an all-time low price.