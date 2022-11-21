Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Keeping track of all the incredible Black Friday deals popping up is a full-time job in and of itself — in fact, it’s our full-time job! While you get your shopping on, the Underscored team will be keeping track of all the deals you need to know about on the web, and here, we’ll be calling out our 10 favorites for each day leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
This post will be your guide to the best of the best, the most impressive savings on the most coveted items.
A four-pack of Apple's AirTags are down to their lowest price ever. They're a no-brainer item tracker for those already in the Apple ecosystem — and they're especially great for keeping track of your bags during the upcoming holiday travel season.
A Dyson for under $300? You saw it here first. Target's got this exclusive deal on the V8 Origin, a basic but still extremely powerful Dyson that comes with a 40-minute battery life.
The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds, thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.
The Revlon One-Step is our pick for best affordable hair dryer, and now the teal and pink colorways are down to the lowest price we've ever seen at Target.
While the Meta Quest 2 got a price bump this year, this Black Friday deal helps offset that and throws in two essential games for free. It's a fantastic value on our favorite overall VR headset.
If you prefer a bowl-lift mixer because it feels sturdier, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series is a solid upgrade option from the Artisan series. It has a bigger stainless steel bowl and a more powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes.
If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon.
We love the Xbox Series S for its next-gen performance and well-stocked game library. And now you can get it at this never-before-seen discount.
The LifeStraw is straightforward and a simple, safe way to ensure you’re drinking clean water wherever you are. It’s perfect for casual campers or your emergency prep arsenal, and now it's down to an all-time low price.
Logitech makes the majority of our best mouse picks, and the company's popular budget model is at its lowest price ever in a ton of different colors. This cheap mouse is a perfect companion to your laptop, and it's a great way to boost your WFH game.