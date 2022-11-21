Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Keeping track of all the incredible Black Friday deals popping up is a full-time job in and of itself — in fact, it’s our full-time job! While you get your shopping on, the Underscored team will be keeping track of all the deals you need to know about on the web, and here, we’ll be calling out our 10 favorites for each day leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This post will be your guide to the best of the best, the most impressive savings on the most coveted items.

Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum Target A Dyson for under $300? You saw it here first. Target's got this exclusive deal on the V8 Origin, a basic but still extremely powerful Dyson that comes with a 40-minute battery life. $430 $280 at Target

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle Meta While the Meta Quest 2 got a price bump this year, this Black Friday deal helps offset that and throws in two essential games for free. It's a fantastic value on our favorite overall VR headset. $350 at Amazon

Lowest Price LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon The LifeStraw is straightforward and a simple, safe way to ensure you’re drinking clean water wherever you are. It’s perfect for casual campers or your emergency prep arsenal, and now it's down to an all-time low price. Read our review $15 $10 at Amazon