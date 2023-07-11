Cooking is a science, but often we’re doing that cooking with less-than-scientific tools. So when we try to cook a new cut of meat, we can be left guessing whether it’s really done. Enter the handy meat thermometer — a tool that makes checking temperatures and meat doneness a snap. We’ve tested a handful and the Thermapen One stood out as the best, so it’s all the more exciting to see it on sale for 30% off from ThermoWorks. While this might not be a proper Prime Day deal through Amazon, it’s just as good a discount as you could expect for the sales event. What makes the Thermapen One such a standout is how simple, quick and effective it is. Just extend the probe and stick it into the meat you’re cooking, and you’ll have an accurate measurement within two seconds. In our testing, we found the Thermapen One measuring temperatures with precision down to a tenth of a degree. Speed and accuracy aside, the Thermapen One is also downright convenient. If you’re reaching into a dark oven or out grilling at night, the display can automatically turn on its backlight for easy visibility. The device also knows when you’re holding it vertically and can reorient the temperature readout so it’s always easy to read. We thought this meat thermometer was well worth it at its full, $100 price, but it’s just that much better at $70.