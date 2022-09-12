If you’re spending time outside this fall — or really, any time of year — you’ll want to keep bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller. The Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller provides a 20-foot zone of protection that is invisible, scent-free and silent.

Alternatives like bug repellent sprays certainly provide a barrier of protection, but the odor and residue are major turnoffs. On the other hand, the ultra-portable Thermacell E55 weighs just 12 ounces and is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with a 5.5-hour life that works to heat and diffuse mosquito repellent into the air. More about that repellent: Contained in a liquid solution cartridge, it comprises an active ingredient of metofluthrin (5.5%) and contains petroleum distillate, but has zero DEET or citronella.

Invest in a Thermacell E55 now and save your money — and your skin. Even with summer coming to a close, this device is a must-have for outdoor grilling, lounging and entertaining, so shop now.