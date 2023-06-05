Therabody’s Theraguns have trickled down from elite athletes to intense gym people, and finally to us average exercisers who love a percussive rubdown after our thrice-a-week workouts.
Now, for just one day, you can save up to 55% at Amazon on Therabody’s recuperative percussive massagers, making it the perfect time to pick up one of these typically pricey (but worthwhile) gadgets. We’re breaking down your options below, just be sure to shop the deals before they’re sold out.
Get deep into those achy muscles with this top-of-the-line Theragun, which comes with five different attachments to work into wherever you need relief. The deep-tissue massage should help with your post-workout recovery, sure, but also sleep, mobility and stress.
Slip on these boots for a lot of relief at the end of a long day on your feet. Great for athletes but also for teachers, nurses and anyone else who could use a circulation boost, they boast four preset programs that lead your legs through some compression routines via the companion app, with full, rapid pressure release every 60 seconds.
This entry-level Theragun offers plenty of tricks, namely two hours of battery life, plus precise ways to dial in your speed and integrate it with the companion app. It also reaches way deep into muscles for quicker recovery and tension relief.