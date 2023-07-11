All year long, we research and test products so we can help you buy the things you need and get the most for your money. When the two days of Amazon Prime Day roll around, the staff here at CNN Underscored keeps a careful eye out for price cuts on the very best things we’ve tested, making sure you get great deals you can feel good about long after the sale banners have come down. And for a guide to all the best Prime Day deals, we’ve got you covered, too, with dozens of new deals posting all through both days of Amazon Prime Day. Best audio deals Budget earbuds Over-ear headphones True wireless earbuds Best beauty and grooming deals Beard trimmers Best home deals Best kitchen deals Best smart home deals Best vacuum deals