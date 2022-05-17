If there’s anything that streamlines our morning makeup routine, it’s having everything we need for our face in one handy place. Enter Tarte’s Custom Kit event, during which you can choose seven full-size products for your own Tarte makeup kit for just $65.

The normal value on a kit like this tops out at about $200, so it’s the perfect time to refresh your makeup for the last of spring and to kick off the summer (and a kit is great for summer travel, too). Here’s how it works: Head to Tarte’s website and choose from the brand’s range of top-selling products. You’ll be prompted to choose your preferred lip product first, including glosses and an H2O Balm Lip Tint.

Next up is cheek, including the brand’s famous Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush, which is available in 14 shades, but you can really work the value of this deal and grab a palette too if you don’t mind paying a small supplement.

From there you go to eyes: Favorites from the best-selling Double Take Eyeliner — our favorite liquid eyeliner for a dramatic look — to the tinted Busy Gals Brow Gel are on offer (palettes can be added for $9). You’ll be able to choose complexion products like concealer and foundation (including the much-loved Face Tape) on the next page, followed by skincare — think the brand’s Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment or brushes. Top it off with mascara and a bag, and you’re good to go.

The sale runs through May 30, but shades and products have sold out fast before, so don’t sleep on putting your own Tarte Custom Kit together. There’s virtual try-ons available too so you can see how the shades you’re considering will look on you before you commit. No matter what you choose, this deal is way too good to pass up if you’re in need of a new season’s start to your makeup and skincare collections.