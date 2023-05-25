target memorial day deals lead 2023.jpg
The start of summer is here, and with it comes a slew of Memorial Day deals over at Target. The retailer is getting in on the Memorial Day Sale action with its own spinoff, the Target Summer Kickoff Sale. Now through May 29, you can save up to 30% on outdoor furniture and fire pits, gardening tools, cookware and everything else you might need to keep your family healthy, happy and entertained this summer.

We’ve picked out some of our favorites from the sale — shop our picks below and then head over to Target to check out the rest.

Target Memorial Day patio furniture deals

Round Metal Fire Column
Keep it cozy on cooler nights (or just roast some marshmallows) with this sleek fire column that looks great with minimalist, modern patio settings.

$299 $210 at Target
Opalhouse Aster Folding Patio Chair
When it comes to small outdoor spaces, maximizing the aesthetics with just a few pieces is a challenge. This chair does the work for you, and the folding option is great for those low on storage space — or wanting a few extra seats for friends.

$65 $52 at Target
Threshold Faux Wood Hourglass Accent Table
This accent table is a great spot for plants, drinks and lanterns — and looks great inside, too.

$100 $70 at Target
Bluffdale 6 Person Rectangle Wood Patio Dining Table
Black metal tables look great on the patio, but they get hot in the sun. Keep it a little cooler with this sleek wood (and weather-resistant!) patio table, now $145 off.

$485 $340 at Target
Risley Oversized Rope Patio Club Chairs (Set of 2)
This pair of oversized chairs are padded and comfy to sink into, making them ideal for summer reading or coffee with friends.

$700 $490 at Target

Target Memorial Day outdoor decor deals

Smith & Hawken Aluminum Outdoor Lantern Candle Holder
This simple lantern adds some serious ambiance to your patio setup, especially when placed along steps or in staggered groupings.

$80 $56 at Target
Threshold Geo Pyramid Outdoor Throw Pillow
With a graphic design and easy-to-pair neutrals, these throw pillows make stiff seats a little more loungeable during peak outdoor season.

$30 $21 at Target
Threshold Prisma Diamond Square Outdoor Rug
This modern rug adds some graphic interest to your outdoor space — and is 30% off in a variety of sizes.

$140 $98 at Target
Threshold Woven Grid Outdoor Seat Cushion
A subtle cushion adds modern flair to your outdoor patio seating — choose from a tan-on-taupe colorway or a white grid on charcoal.

$20 $14 at Target
Triangle Stripe Outdoor Market Umbrella
Add some cafe flair to your outdoor living space with a striped black-and-white umbrella that keeps you cool and looks good doing it.

$90 $63 at Target

Target Memorial Day gardening deals

Smith & Hawken Metal Watering Can Copper
This copper watering can is the kind of thing you won’t needd to stash in the shed when not in use — and leaving it out is a nice visual reminder to hydrate that greenery.

$20 $16 at Target
Threshold Outdoor Bollard Pathway Lights (Set of 6)
Pop these battery- and solar-powered lights along garden paths and sidewalks — the set of six works out to just over $5 each.

$45 $32 at Target
Gilmour Heavy Duty Cleaning Nozzle
For cleaning jobs that require a little more than a standard nozzle but aren’t up to power-washing necessity, this heavy-duty cleaning nozzle will get it done. It adjusts from gentle mist to concentrated stream to tackle a range of jobs, and it pivots without twisting the rest of the hose behind it.

$10 $8 at Target
Smith & Hawken Outdoor Concrete Garden Mushroom Figurine
Add a little whimsy to your garden with a few concrete mushrooms poking out between the plants.

$20 $16 at Target
Fiskars Bypass Lopper
Tall hedges and low branches won’t stand a chance against these loppers, which are great for cutting pesky thick branches.

$19 $15 at Target

Target Memorial Day grilling deals

Char-Broil American Gourmet Charcoal Grill
This charcoal-powered grill offers 225 square inches of cooking space and has a slide-out charcoal drawer to make refueling and clean-up both easy.

$80 $64 at Target
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill
Get ready for summer’s slate of barbecues with a four-burner propane grill that can handle a few different dishes at once.

$240 $192 at Target
Char-Broil Tabletop Gas Grill
Perfect for popping up for spontaneous campouts or grill-outs, this travel-ready grill runs off propane and is super-easy to set up and get going.

$35 $28 at Target
Char-Broil American Gourmet 2-Burner Classic Gas Grill
This Char-Broil propane grill is great for grilling newbies who want enough space to flip more than just a couple burgers.

$130 $104 at Target
Char-Broil Deluxe Tabletop 10,000 BTU Gas Grill 465640214 - Gray
The upgraded version of the standard tabletop grill, this Char-Boil has 10,000 BTU to bring the heat no matter where you’re grilling out.

$90 $72 at Target

Target Memorial Day kitchen and dining deals

35-Cup Filtered Water Dispenser
This extra-large pitcher is great for housemates or large families — and the handy dispenser means a reduced potential of spills.

$30 $20 at Target
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
This DIY ice-cream maker turns out ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and other frozen treats — and it’s perfect for people who want their sweets to adhere to low-sugar, dairy-free, keto and other diets.

$230 $190 at Target
Black+Decker Family-Sized Electric Griddle
Turn out pancakes en masse with this griddle, which has 200 square inches of griddle surface to cook for families and crowds.

$26 $20 at Target
Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Meal Prep Containers Set
The whole “work smarter, not harder” applies to the kitchen too, and with these meal prep containers you can keep a few days’ worth of salad fixings, soup portions and grilling leftovers easily at hand.

$11 $8 at Target
Mr. Coffee Single-Serve Iced and Hot Coffee Maker
This slim-profile coffee maker is here for your hot coffee and your cold brew too, with 22 ounces of iced coffee and 16 ounces of hot coffee ready in just four minutes.

$55 $45 at Target