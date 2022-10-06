Target Deal Days is currently underway, with a get-’em-while-they’re-here slew of bargains only available until Oct. 8 (that’s Saturday, people). The early Black Friday pricing lasts just three days and features home goods, appliances, tech and more for up to 60% off, making it a great time to round out your kitchen for holiday entertaining, pick up some gifts or indulge in a cool new accent for the house.

And don’t forget, this is just the first in a slew of incoming early holiday deals: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale kicks off on Oct. 11, and other major retailers like Wayfair may also join in on the savings.

Read on for our favorite picks from the sale event, then head online or in store to shop the rest (some deals are online-only, though — fair warning!).

Electronics deals

Apple Watch Aluminum Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) $499.99 $349.99 at Target Apple Watch Series 7 A This Apple Watch in a milky Starlight keeps you connected with music and more when you’re on the go, meaning you can leave your phone and even wallet behind. This Series 7 comes in both 41- and 45-millimeter band sizes.

Beats Studio 3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $349.99 $149.99 at Target Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones Target The comfort of over-ear meets wireless convenience and some pretty decent sound quality with these Studio 3 headphones — you can get them almost 60% off in matte black or a smooth gray with cream and gold accents.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G Unlocked Smartphone (128GB) $999.99 $899.99 at Target Samsung Gen Z can now officially relive the flip phone era with this much higher-tech version of our old Katanas, et al. The cool shades of blue and lilac make this sleek model even cooler. Read more in our full review.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Bundle $1,029.98 $689.99 at Target Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Bundle Target Get all set up for a cool 33% off with this Surface Pro 7+ that can flip between tablet and laptop for max versatility when you’re working, streaming or surfing the web.

Garmin Venu 2S Smartwatch $349.99 $299.99 at Target Garmin Venu 2S Smartwatch Target This chic Garmin watch doesn’t have the super-techy look of other smartwatches, but it does have all the features, including evaluating your fitness age, tracking your energy and sleep and a ton of apps for working out.

TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV $349.99 $129.99 at Target TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV Target If you’re getting really annoyed at Netflixing on your laptop in your dorm room or apartment, this TV hits at less than $130 now and is a good size for smaller spaces.

Kitchen and appliance deals

Staub Cast-Iron 5-Quart Tall Cocotte $543 $229.95 at Target Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Cocotte Target Staub actually has a ton of its enameled cast-iron products on sale — and some argue it has an advantage over Le Creuset in terms of moisture retention. Personal preferences aside, this is some serious hand-me-down cookware, and deals like $313 off a great roaster/braiser/stewpot don’t come around often. If gray’s not your thing, there’s a 30% off, 7-quart round cocotte in a soft white and way more to choose from too.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $14.99 $12.99 at Target LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon This on-the-go water filter is a super easy way to get clean water when you’re hiking, backpacking or just in a less-than-ideal situation and need fresh water. It’ll last long enough to keep you hydrated for five years, a pretty decent amount of drinking water for about $13.

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer $449.99 $279.99 at Target KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer Target The aspirational KitchenAid mixer — a variation on our pick for best stand mixer — is on sale right now for a significant $170 off, and you can take your pick of shades ranging from an icy blue to classic red.

Swedish Wholesale Absorbent Reusable Dishcloths $17.99 $9.98 at Target Swedish Dishcloths Amazon These dishcloths basically replace paper towels in the kitchen, and the fewer trees we can chop down, the better. At $1 a pop, they’re a great deal, especially since you can wash and reuse these over and over. If you want a prettier set pattern-wise, there’s also this six-pack for $14 (instead of $22) featuring cheerful fruit motifs that look good out on the sink.

Staub Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish Set $129 $49.95 at Target Staub Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish Set Target Perfect for cold weather casseroles, these made-to-last baking dishes from Staub are 61% off and come in a range of colors, including a stylish terracotta.

Pyrex 10-Piece Glass Meal Prep Set $24.99 $19.99 at Target Pyrex 10-Piece Glass Meal Prep Set Target Sometimes you don’t need a variety pack of shapes and sizes of storage containers but simply a set of same-dimensioned stackables that fit neatly in the fridge. This five-pack of Pyrex containers allots a dish and lid for each weekday meal, making your grab-and-go lunch for the office a little more organized.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $229.99 $99.99 at Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven Amazon This stainless steel toaster oven looks dignified on the countertop and handles everything from roasting chicken to making crispy fries — and $130 off is a steep discount if you’ve been on the fence about adding one into the kitchen lineup. Not to mention, it’s our pick for best combination toaster oven/air fryer.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $189.99 $139.30 at Target Target Treat yourself to that very European after-dinner espresso and get your morning coffee fix with this De’Longhi Nespresso two-in-one, now $50 off. You can trust it’s a good buy; it’s a variation of our pick for best single-serve coffee maker.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum $429.99 $299.99 at Target Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum Target Dyson’s stick vac gets fine particles out of the cracks between hardwood planks as well as from upholstery threads with a ton of power and great maneuverability. While the longevity of the battery on super-powerful modes can run as little as seven minutes, depending on the attachment you use, the normal mode lasts long enough to clean small apartments, making it great for smaller spaces or on-the-go clean-ups between deeper cleans.

Furniture and decor deals

Becky Cameron Chunky Knit Handmade Throw Blanket $79.99 $67.99 at Target Becky Cameron Chunky Knit Handmade Throw Blanket Target Cozy up your couch with this chunky blanket — the style can usually be weirdly expensive, making it a great time to pick one up for chillier evenings ahead.

Coleman GuestRest Double High Air Mattress Queen $99.99 $49.99 at Target Coleman GuestRest Double High Air Mattress Queen Target If you have some company coming your way this season, this 50%-off comfy air mattress keeps guests comfortable and sleeping soundly at night.

Barton 3-Piece Acapulco Patio Set $799.95 $159.95 at Target Barton 3-Piece Acapulco Patio Set Target This on-trend $640-off patio set is perfect for balconies and smaller outdoor areas, and all-purpose black goes with anything and everything.

Oceanstar 3-Tier Shoe Rack $111.99 $59.95 at Target Oceanstar 3-Tier Shoe Rack Target The rounded lines of this shoe rack go great with midcentury or more boho decor — and keeps tracked-in winter grit off your floors for a cool 46% off.

Pillowfort Metal Stackable Storage $16 $12.80 at Target Pillowfort Metal Stackable Storage Target These stackable containers keep kitchens, offices, bathrooms and more organized in style (and are super easy to color-code by roommate or kid).

Keter Darwin Heavy-Duty Storage Shed $803.99 $729.99 at Target Keter Darwin Heavy Duty Storage Shed Target This Nordic-looking shed is actually … stylish? The compact design makes a great place to keep all your superfluous lawn care stuff as the season winds down.

Saracina Home Boho Modern Tall Storage Wood Cabinet $539.99 $377.99 at Target Saracina Home Boho Modern Tall Storage Wood Cabinet Target An almost chevron paneling accent adds interest to this storage cabinet, which is perfect for holding craft or art supplies, toys, dishware and more.

Saracina Home Midcentury Modern 6-Drawer Dresser $409.99 $286.99 at Target Saracina Home Mid-Century Modern 6-Drawer Dresser Target This midcentury dresser boasts stylish clean lines and looks great while holding your T-shirts and more — and the 30% off adds up to a pretty hefty savings of almost $144 off its normal price.

Toy deals

Disney Princess Moana Adventure Pack $27.99 $16.79 at Target Disney Princess Moana Adventure Pack Target If your child is extremely into "Moana," this is a great buy-now-wrap-later present — especially when it’s 40% off.