This Prime Day, Amazon isn’t the only retailer hopping onto the deals train — you can shop other sites like Wayfair, Best Buy and many, many more for competitive sales elsewhere. If it’s time for your next Target run, you’re in serious luck. The retailer is back for its fourth annual Target Deal Days, featuring three days of deep online-only discounts across all categories, and giving Amazon a run for its money.

July 11 through 13, visit Target.com or use the Target app to save up to $70 on Apple products, up to half off select headphones, tech and toys, 25% off beauty items, up to 30% off home items, half off select apparel and accessories, up to 40% off kitchen appliances and up to 35% off floor care products.

Ready to fill that cart? We’ve rounded up 20 great sales to get you started.

Electronics

$749.99 $599.99 at Target

LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart HDR TV Target

Improve your home theater in an instant with this LG TV, now 20% off, that features a huge 70-inch, ultra high def 4K screen. It’s also a smart TV, giving you access to 300-plus streaming channels, and is integrated with over-the-air channels, as well.

$179.99 $89.99 at Target

Acer 11.6-Inch Chromebook Laptop Target

It’s not too early to start your back-to-school shopping — especially when you can score this Acer Chromebook for half off. Thin and lightweight at less than 2 ½ pounds, it includes fast wireless connectivity, an HDR camera, built-in microphone, long battery life of up to 10 hours and an Intel Celeron processor.

$39.99 $31.99 at Target

Apple MagSafe Charger Target

Find yourself always on the hunt for an extra charger? Grab one now when it’s 20% off. This MagSafe wireless charger magnetically aligns with iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 12 and 12 Pro models and is compatible with Qi charging, so it can also be used to charge iPhone 8 and later models and AirPods.

$59.99 $29.99 at Target

MLB The Show 22 Nintendo Switch Target

Ready to play some ball? Hit a sales homerun with 50% off this new Nintendo Switch game that allows you to create and play multiple players, customize players, play mini seasons and choose from difficulty settings.

$399.99 $329.99 at Target

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) Target

Track your blood oxygen, heart rate and rhythm, daily activity, sleep and more, listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks, use the Mindfulness app, take an ECG and more with the Apple Watch Series 7. Water-resistant, durable, crack-resistant and with an all-day battery life, it comes in a range of colors and is now 18% off.

Clothing

$8 $4 at Target

A New Day Women’s Ribbed Tank Top Target

Now’s the perfect time to replace or stock up on versatile tank tops. Marked down 50%, in sizes small to XXL and in black and gray, this rib-knit crew neck tank is soft, stretchy and can be layered or worn on its own.

$35 $17.50 at Target

A New Day Sleeveless Tie-Back Dress Target

Beat the heat in style this summer with this versatile black midi dress. Now half-off, it features a V-neck, elasticized waist, tiered bodice and — yes! — pockets. Dress it up with heels or sandals or down with flip-flops or sneakers. In other words, consider it your new outfit BFF.

$19.99 $9.99 at Target

DC Comics Heroes Toddler T-Shirt 3-Pack Target

Your favorite little superhero will flip for this three-pack of solid-colored T-shirts featuring the Batman, Superman and Flash logos. Made with a cotton-poly blend, they’re available in sizes 2T, 3T and 4T and are now 50% off.

$17 $8.50 at Target

Cat & Jack Girls’ One-Piece Swimsuit Target

We’re in the thick of pool time, and this sweet blue and white striped one-piece swimsuit, with its adorable ruffles and crisscross straps, is the perfect addition to any girl’s summer wardrobe. It also features a UPF 50+ rating, is made using at least 20% recycled polyester and is now half off.

Kitchen and home

$219.99 $169.99 at Target

Whirlpool Mini Refrigerator Target

Send your kid off to college in style — or make drinks easily accessible in your basement or office — with this stainless steel 3.1 cubic-foot mini fridge from Whirlpool. Now 23% off during Deal Days, it includes a cubby for cans, space for two-liter bottles and a drawer, plus a handy top-drawer freezer.

$34.99 $24.99 at Target

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker With Tumbler and Filter Target

Available in black, gray and burgundy, this iced coffee maker will keep you well caffeinated and save you plenty of money at your local java joint in no time. Now $10 off, it’s simple to use, brewing hot concentrated coffee over a tumbler of ice in less than four minutes. Oh, and it comes with a double-wall insulated reusable tumbler to keep your drink chilled, a lid and a straw, plus a reusable nylon coffee filter.

$449.99 $289.95 at Target

Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender Target

Curious about the cult of Vitamix? There’s good reason so many are loyal to the pricey yet oh-so-powerful brand. With 36% off, now is a good time to see what it’s all about. Featuring laser-cut stainless-steel blades, a powerful motor, a 48-ounce container, 10 variable speeds plus pulse and a specially designed tamper, it will grind, blend, crush, whip, mix and puree everything you throw at it.

$74.99 $59.99 at Target

Dirt Devil Endura Max Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Target

Keep your floors extra clean with this well-priced bagless vacuum cleaner that works on both carpet and hard floors. Complete with a quick-release wand that gives 10 feet of reach and a 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool, you’ll get those hard-to-reach places with ease. When it’s time to change out the extra-large dirt cup, one-touch release makes the task mess-free.

$299.99 $199.99 at Target

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum Target

Hate to vacuum? Let the Roomba do the chore for you. This robot vacuum works with the iRobot Home app, Google Assistant or Alexa to clean your hardwood floors, ridding them of pet hair, dust and debris. With a 90-minute run time, it can be programmed to clean according to your schedule, features a bagless design and includes sensors to navigate around your room and under furniture. It’s now 33% off at Target, but no more vacuuming? Priceless.

Toys

$19.99 $9.99 at Target

Nerf Roblox Adopt Me! Bees! Blaster Target

If your kid loves Roblox and Nerf toys, here’s the ultimate gift. At 50% off, the Nerf Roblox Adopt Me! Bees! is a dart blaster with a rotating eight-drum that lets you launch eight Nerf darts (included) in a row. Made for indoor and outdoor play ages 8 and older, it also includes a code to redeem a virtual Roblox item.

$99.99 $74.99 at Target

KidKraft Smoothie Fun Wooden Play Kitchen Target

Kids who love to help in the kitchen will be ready to practice their future chef skills with this cool smoothie-themed wooden play set that comes with a whopping 22 accessories. Now 25% off, it features a blender than spins and whirrs with the push of a tab, a cutting board, pretend utensils, hanging fruit baskets, doors that open, clickable knobs and more.

$39.99 $19.99 at Target

Nerf x Bunkr Super Soaker Splash Zone Target

When the kids are home and bored, there’s no better way to beat the heat than with a fun water game. This inflatable Nerf sprinkler arch, now half off, connects to your garden hose and can be filled with any electric pump. Once it’s ready to go, water shoots out under the arch and out the sides, making it a go-to accessory for Super Soaker or water blaster play.

$24.99 $17.49 at Target

Throw Throw Burrito Board Game Target

When the weather isn’t cooperating, board games offer indoor fun, and Throw Throw Burrito is sure to bring the laughs. Marked down 30%, the dodgeball card game is made for ages 7 and older and two to six players and mixes a family-friendly card game with soft, squishy burrito toys that get thrown dodgeball-style. Being encouraged to throw things? Yes, please.

$23.99 $14.39 at Target

Melissa & Doug Let’s Explore S’mores & More Campfire Play Set Target

Extend summer campout season all year long with this 23-piece play set perfect for kids 3 and older. Complete with all they’ll need to make play s’mores, it comes with crackling flames, a four-piece log, wooden saw, reversible fire pit mat, toasting sticks, wooden chocolate, graham crackers and more. They’re sure to love the reversible marshmallows — “roast” one and then turn it inside out for the “toasted” version.