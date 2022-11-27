BFCM-2022_Lead-target
Cyber Monday is here, and now you can shop stellar deals on household essentials, holiday splurges and more at Target’s Cyber Monday sale. The retailer is offering a slew of online markdowns across all categories, with new deals cropping up daily.

Thanks to Target’s holiday price match guarantee, you can rest easy knowing you got the lowest price of the season. Whether you’re looking for tech upgrades, kitchen appliances, gifts for kids (if you clip the Target Circle Coupon, you’ll get 25% off one toy or kids book) or anything else, now’s the time to save in time for holiday hosting. As always, RedCard Members can save an additional 5% on all purchases.

Below you’ll find our updated roundup of the best products that Target’s Cyber Monday sale has to offer — plus, be sure to check the site daily for more great savings.

Target Cyber Monday tech deals

This digital-only Xbox brings a lot of tech to the table, including super-fast load times and Quick Resume. It’s not like players will be missing out on older games either — you can download digital games from four gens of the console. 

$300 $250 at Target
These second-gen AirPods are more than 30% off right now, which is a great time to pick up a pair for yourself or a loved one (or both).
$130 $90 at Target
The Frame’s thin-bezeled edge is sleek and modern if you’re using it in standing-up mode; if you choose to hang it, it’ll turn into a work of art for your wall, thanks to a rotating gallery of art. You can even swap out the bezeling to fit in with the rest of your framing, too.
$1,500 $1,000 at Target
A pair of gaming headphones adds a whole extra level of immersion into your PlayStation session, and this one’s compatible with the latest PS models, too. Expect great sound, responsive microphones, and fantastic noise cancellation.
$120 $60 at Target
The Solo 3, our pick for the best on-ear headphones, are half off right now. These tried-and-true headphones boast long-lasting battery, lightweight design and fantastic sound. Plus, they contain Apple’s H1 chip, which provides super-fast Bluetooth pairing.

$200 $100 at Target
In our testing, we found the Logitech C920S delivered excellent picture quality in both bright and dim lighting conditions. Its design is sturdy and versatile, and it has some handy companion software for customizing your shots.

$70 $60 at Target

Target Cyber Monday home deals

Dyson’s vacuums are super-lightweight and powerful for quick cleans and smaller homes — you’ll get 40 minutes of runtime with this 15-cyclone vac.

$430 $280 at Target
The last thing you need to worry about during the stress of the holiday season is the grit and dirt that gets tracked in. This Roomba does it for you, with super-smart self-mapping and a self-empty feature that means you don’t have to dump dirt for almost two months.

$850 $490 at Target
Perfect for some extra seating when you need it and for artfully holding a few coffee table books when you don’t, this pouf is vibrant without taking too much attention from the rest of your curated living room.  

$80 $60 at Target
This value-priced bedding-in-a-bag set comes with a classic Buffalo plaid comforter that’s perfect for winter days — not least because of the faux shearling on the inside to burrow down in. 

$49 $30 at Target
Available in a range of washed colors, this bath towel gives your bathroom some texture without being too much if the space is on the small side (or if you’re going for a minimalist Scandi spa look).

$9 $7 at Target

Target Cyber Monday kitchen and dining deals

If you don’t want to choose between coffee and espresso, you don’t have to: This Nespresso machine brews single-serve caffeination in five- or eight-ounce coffee volumes and double-espresso sizing — and it heats up in just 15 seconds for that first cup in the morning. 

$200 $140 at Target
Stop the waste cycle of plastic (and, realistically, aluminum) seltzer cans with this SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker. Right now it’s 40% off and comes in white, light blue, red, or black — whatever most complements your kitchen.

$100 $60 at Target
Two zones mean you can cook two different foods two different ways simultaneously, which is great if you want to reheat wings and cook up some frozen fries — there’s even a SmartFinish program that’ll coordinate so both finish at the same time.

$180 $100 at Target
Replace your pandemic-worn pots and pans with this great set from T-fal. And, because nonstick cookware needs replacing every so often, not spending a ton of money just makes sense (especially if the quality is solid, too). 

$100 $60 at Target
Keep your coffee and tea at the perfect temperature all day with this smart mug, which keeps warmth consistent so you never have to throw out lukewarm coffee made with your fancy beans again. 

$130 $100 at Target
If you want a barista-level machine that doesn’t use pods and also doesn’t require a few hours of training to work, this five-star rated coffee machine from Mr. Coffee uses your favorite beans to turn out lattes and cappuccinos through a concentrated single shot or via a single-serve reusable filter. If espresso sounds a little too strong, it’ll also make iced and hot coffees, depending on season and temperament.

$120 $90 at Target
Get your morning juice going in no time with this Nutribullet, which has a three-inch chute so you don’t have to spend all your time chopping, plus a 27-ounce juice pitcher for larger batches. 

$80 $60 at Target
Perfect for small kitchens and ambitious cooks, this Ninja Kitchen System has everything you need to easily create smoothies, cookie doughs, pie crusts, juices, dips, hummus, and blended seasonal soups — for less than $100 at half price. 

$200 $100 at Target
Dutch ovens are a kitchen essential, mostly because they’re so versatile: They’re great for festive casseroles, helping bread rise, slow-cooking soups, braising meat and so much more. Right now, you can pick up this elegant cream one from Cuisinart for $12 off. 

$80 $68 at Target
It’s about to be baking season, and at $15, it’s definitely worth the money to help make your life easier as you turn out cookies, brownies, meringues, and more. Pick up our selection for best budget hand mixer now.

$25 $20 at Target
Besides doing an admirable job at blending up creamy soups and smoothies, the Ninja Professional Plus Blender comes with a number of presets as well as low, medium and high manual settings. While it doesn't have the heft or quality materials of the high-performance blenders we tested, our pick for the best budget blender won't disappoint.

$150 $100 at Target
This water bottle gets five-star reviews for its durability and insulation — it keeps drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours while you’re on the go (at a fraction of the cost of some other brands). It’s also designed to fit in standard cup holders, so it’s easy to take with you during the day. 

$24 $18 at Target

Target Cyber Monday toy and gift deals

A family classic (and a fan of kids since making a mess is fully allowed) as well as one requiring little conversation, this Jenga tabletop edition is perfect for entertaining visiting relatives in the evening. 

$12 $8 at Target
We all have that friend who loves quirky card games, and this card game bills itself as the world’s first dodgeball game. It’s meant for kids ages 7 and up, and yes, you actually throw the burritos (made from very soft foam).

$25 $13 at Target
This Lego set for adults is one of the company’s most popular picks for grownups, and it’s no wonder — it’s not every day that you get to build a delicate orchid. Give yourself (or someone else) a surprisingly meditative weekend project with this 608-piece set, now hovering around $42.

$50 $42 at Target
Sharpies are great, no matter what age you are, and a pack of 52 — including metallic, fine point, and neon shades — will make writing grocery lists, crafting, and leaving Very Important Notes way more fun for years to come.

$40 $20 at Target