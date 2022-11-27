Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Cyber Monday is here, and now you can shop stellar deals on household essentials, holiday splurges and more at Target’s Cyber Monday sale. The retailer is offering a slew of online markdowns across all categories, with new deals cropping up daily.

Thanks to Target’s holiday price match guarantee, you can rest easy knowing you got the lowest price of the season. Whether you’re looking for tech upgrades, kitchen appliances, gifts for kids (if you clip the Target Circle Coupon, you’ll get 25% off one toy or kids book) or anything else, now’s the time to save in time for holiday hosting. As always, RedCard Members can save an additional 5% on all purchases.

Below you’ll find our updated roundup of the best products that Target’s Cyber Monday sale has to offer — plus, be sure to check the site daily for more great savings.

Target Cyber Monday tech deals

Target Cyber Monday home deals

Target Cyber Monday kitchen and dining deals

Target Cyber Monday toy and gift deals