Cyber Monday is here, and now you can shop stellar deals on household essentials, holiday splurges and more at Target’s Cyber Monday sale. The retailer is offering a slew of online markdowns across all categories, with new deals cropping up daily.
Thanks to Target’s holiday price match guarantee, you can rest easy knowing you got the lowest price of the season. Whether you’re looking for tech upgrades, kitchen appliances, gifts for kids (if you clip the Target Circle Coupon, you’ll get 25% off one toy or kids book) or anything else, now’s the time to save in time for holiday hosting. As always, RedCard Members can save an additional 5% on all purchases.
Below you’ll find our updated roundup of the best products that Target’s Cyber Monday sale has to offer — plus, be sure to check the site daily for more great savings.
Target Cyber Monday tech deals
This digital-only Xbox brings a lot of tech to the table, including super-fast load times and Quick Resume. It’s not like players will be missing out on older games either — you can download digital games from four gens of the console.
Target Cyber Monday home deals
Dyson’s vacuums are super-lightweight and powerful for quick cleans and smaller homes — you’ll get 40 minutes of runtime with this 15-cyclone vac.
The last thing you need to worry about during the stress of the holiday season is the grit and dirt that gets tracked in. This Roomba does it for you, with super-smart self-mapping and a self-empty feature that means you don’t have to dump dirt for almost two months.
Perfect for some extra seating when you need it and for artfully holding a few coffee table books when you don’t, this pouf is vibrant without taking too much attention from the rest of your curated living room.
This value-priced bedding-in-a-bag set comes with a classic Buffalo plaid comforter that’s perfect for winter days — not least because of the faux shearling on the inside to burrow down in.
Available in a range of washed colors, this bath towel gives your bathroom some texture without being too much if the space is on the small side (or if you’re going for a minimalist Scandi spa look).
Target Cyber Monday kitchen and dining deals
If you don’t want to choose between coffee and espresso, you don’t have to: This Nespresso machine brews single-serve caffeination in five- or eight-ounce coffee volumes and double-espresso sizing — and it heats up in just 15 seconds for that first cup in the morning.
Stop the waste cycle of plastic (and, realistically, aluminum) seltzer cans with this SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker. Right now it’s 40% off and comes in white, light blue, red, or black — whatever most complements your kitchen.
Two zones mean you can cook two different foods two different ways simultaneously, which is great if you want to reheat wings and cook up some frozen fries — there’s even a SmartFinish program that’ll coordinate so both finish at the same time.
Replace your pandemic-worn pots and pans with this great set from T-fal. And, because nonstick cookware needs replacing every so often, not spending a ton of money just makes sense (especially if the quality is solid, too).
Keep your coffee and tea at the perfect temperature all day with this smart mug, which keeps warmth consistent so you never have to throw out lukewarm coffee made with your fancy beans again.
If you want a barista-level machine that doesn’t use pods and also doesn’t require a few hours of training to work, this five-star rated coffee machine from Mr. Coffee uses your favorite beans to turn out lattes and cappuccinos through a concentrated single shot or via a single-serve reusable filter. If espresso sounds a little too strong, it’ll also make iced and hot coffees, depending on season and temperament.
Get your morning juice going in no time with this Nutribullet, which has a three-inch chute so you don’t have to spend all your time chopping, plus a 27-ounce juice pitcher for larger batches.
Perfect for small kitchens and ambitious cooks, this Ninja Kitchen System has everything you need to easily create smoothies, cookie doughs, pie crusts, juices, dips, hummus, and blended seasonal soups — for less than $100 at half price.
Dutch ovens are a kitchen essential, mostly because they’re so versatile: They’re great for festive casseroles, helping bread rise, slow-cooking soups, braising meat and so much more. Right now, you can pick up this elegant cream one from Cuisinart for $12 off.
This water bottle gets five-star reviews for its durability and insulation — it keeps drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours while you’re on the go (at a fraction of the cost of some other brands). It’s also designed to fit in standard cup holders, so it’s easy to take with you during the day.
Target Cyber Monday toy and gift deals
A family classic (and a fan of kids since making a mess is fully allowed) as well as one requiring little conversation, this Jenga tabletop edition is perfect for entertaining visiting relatives in the evening.
We all have that friend who loves quirky card games, and this card game bills itself as the world’s first dodgeball game. It’s meant for kids ages 7 and up, and yes, you actually throw the burritos (made from very soft foam).
This Lego set for adults is one of the company’s most popular picks for grownups, and it’s no wonder — it’s not every day that you get to build a delicate orchid. Give yourself (or someone else) a surprisingly meditative weekend project with this 608-piece set, now hovering around $42.
Sharpies are great, no matter what age you are, and a pack of 52 — including metallic, fine point, and neon shades — will make writing grocery lists, crafting, and leaving Very Important Notes way more fun for years to come.