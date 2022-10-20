The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is behind us; Black Friday is on the horizon. In the meantime, shop stellar deals on household essentials, holiday splurges and more at Target’s early Black Friday sale. The retailer is offering a slew of online markdowns across all categories, with new deals cropping up daily.
Thanks to Target’s holiday price match guarantee, you can rest easy knowing you got the lowest price of the season. Whether you’re looking for tech upgrades, kitchen appliances, gifts for kids (if you clip the Target Circle Coupon, you’ll get 25% off one toy or kids’ book) or anything else, now’s the time to save in time for holiday hosting. As always, RedCard Members can save an additional 5% on all purchases.
Below you’ll find our roundup of the best products that Target’s early Black Friday sale has to offer — plus, check the site daily for more great savings.
Target Black Friday tech deals
$399.99 $279.99 at Target
Right now you can save $120 on our favorite smart watch, the versatile Apple Watch Series 7, which boasts a large always-on display, fast charging and seamless iPhone connection. In comparison to other Apple Watches, Series 7 is the most advanced, with health features like the ability to monitor blood oxygen along with an electrocardiogram function.
$199.99 $99.99 at Target
If you’ve had your eye on a pair of Beats, now’s a great time to purchase. The Solo 3s, our pick for the best on-ear headphones, are half off right now. These tried-and-true headphones boast long-lasting battery, lightweight design and fantastic sound. Plus, they contain Apple’s H1 chip, which provides super fast Bluetooth pairing.
$22.99 $19.99 at Target
If your WFH setup could use an upgrade, consider outfitting your laptop with a wireless keyboard and mouse, under $20 at Target right now.
$69.99 $59.99 at Target
In our testing, we found the Logitech C920S to be the best webcam for most people, delivering excellent picture quality in both bright and dim lighting conditions. Its design is sturdy and versatile, and it has some handy companion software for customizing your shots.
$629.99 $449.99 at Target
Vizio's budget V-Series, our pick for the best budget TV, is a well-rounded option with solid if not spectacular picture quality, quick processing and access to plenty of streaming content and easy integration with your mobile and smart devices. Get a 65-inch for $180 off right now.
Target Black Friday home deals
$79.99 $39.99 at Target
Take your furry friends with you over the holidays and keep them cozy in this pet carrier, now half off.
$10.99 $5.49 at Target
Streamline work and life with this weekly planning pad, which is conveniently undated so you can use it whenever. There’s space to record reminders, to-dos and appointments — meaning you can keep everything organized in one place.
$99.99 $79.99 at Target
We think this compact air purifier is especially great for apartments, and right now it’s $20 off at Target.
$24.99 $12.49 at Target
This jug is perfect for soccer practice and long road trips alike, thanks to its large size and durable build. Get it half price at Target right now.
$12.49 $6.99 at Target
Keep your clothes and furniture (relatively) free of dog hair with a deshedder grooming tool, now under $7. (P.S. There’s one for cats, too.)
$143.99 $107.99 at Target
This handy and attractive toy chest keeps unsightly clutter out of sight, whether it’s toys or anything else. The chest is part of the Target Circle promo for 25% off one toy or kids’ book, so be sure to clip the on-page coupon.
Target Black Friday kitchen and dining deals
$149.99 $119.99 at Target
Besides doing an admirable job at blending up creamy soups and smoothies, the Ninja Professional Plus Blender comes with a number of presets, as well as low, medium and high manual settings. While it doesn't have the heft or quality materials of the high-performance blenders we tested, our pick for the best budget blender won't disappoint.
$99.99 $79.99 at Target
You don’t have to run to the store every time the seltzer craving hits — satisfy your craving with the on-sale SodaStream Terra, now $20 off.
$179.99 $159.99 at Target
The Ember Mug 2 is a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Today only, you can save $20 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.
$399.99 $329.99 at Target
KitchenAid stand mixers are a classic for a reason, and right now you can snag one for $70 off, just in time for holiday baking.
$99.99 $79.99 at Target
Replace your dull knives with this discounted set from trusted brand Chicago Cutlery.
Target Black Friday toy and gift deals
$11.99 $8.09 at Target
Perfect as stocking stuffers for creative kiddos, this set of Play-Doh comes with twelve colors for fun galore. Clip Target Circle Coupon for the 25% off discount.
$28.99 $21.74 at Target
Every drawing can glow thanks to the Crayola Ultimate Light Board, which comes with all the supplies you’ll need for hours of fun. Clip Target Circle Coupon for 25% off.
$119.99 $80.99 at Target
Younger kids will love this Blue’s Clues themed bike, which features removable training wheels and a handy mailbox compartment at the front. Clip Target Circle Coupon to save 25%.
$119.99 $89.99 at Target
Let imaginations run wild with this 4-foot-tall play set, furniture and accessories included. The dollhouse can even play music and put on a light show. Now under $90 with the clipped coupon, this is a great toy for any princess lovers.