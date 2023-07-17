Target is always home to some great deals, and right now the virtual aisles are hopping with a 20% off back-to-school discount for college students and teachers who are part of Target’s Circle rewards program. Best of all, the offer is good on a boatload of items, from skincare sets to phone chargers to backpacks, so you can save on whatever the upcoming semester requires. Just be sure you’re signed up for the Target Circle Rewards program — membership is free and easy online. You can also stack this exclusive back-to-school discount onto other Circle discounts, netting you a ton of savings in one purchase. Read on for our favorite picks below, and then shop the whole range of deals online at Target.